Global Textile Machinery Business Report 2023-2030 - Industry 4.0 Set to Reboot & Intensify Digitalization to Benefit Textile Machinery Industry

Global Textile Machinery Market to Reach 15 Million Units by 2030

The global market for Textile Machinery estimated at 7.2 Million Units in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of 15 Million Units by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Spinning Machines, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.7% CAGR and reach 11.3 Million Units by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Draw Texturizing Machines segment is estimated at 18.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The global textile machinery market is marked by intense competition among its key players. This market encompasses various types of machinery designed for different stages of the textile manufacturing process, including spinning, weaving, knitting, and finishing.

Spinning machinery is utilized for the initial spinning of fibers into yarn, while draw texturing machines are employed for texturing synthetic yarn. Weaving machinery is crucial for the weaving process, transforming yarn into fabric, and fabric knitting machinery is used to produce knitted fabrics. Additionally, textile finishing machinery includes equipment for dyeing, printing, and finishing textiles.

Looking at the outlook for the textile machinery market, it is closely linked to the performance of the global apparel market and regional dynamics. Notably, Asian countries, with China at the forefront, are major drivers of future market growth. China plays a pivotal role in the textile machinery market, contributing significantly to global shipments and influencing market trends.

Regionally, the global apparel market is divided into key regions, including Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, and North America. Among these, Asia-Pacific stands out as the leading consumer of textiles, primarily due to its substantial volume consumption. Moreover, China, a dominant player in the textile machinery market, significantly impacts global shipments and market trends.

The broader textile industry serves various end-use applications, encompassing apparel, home textiles, nonwovens, and technical textiles. It comprises a wide range of textile materials and product segments, with nonwovens forming a significant part of the industry, serving diverse applications.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Industry 4.0 Set to Reboot & Intensify Digitalization to Benefit Textile Machinery Industry

Industry 4.0 Brings together Connectivity, Flexible Automation & Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence to Bring Improved Quality Control in Textiles & Apparel Sector

Advancements in the Weaving Machinery Market

Sustainability Gains Prominence

3D Weaving Machines Becoming the Mainstay

Fashion Conscious Women Bodes Well for Textile Machinery Market

Increasing Demand for Technical Textiles Lends Traction to Market Growth

World Textile Production by Textile Type (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Production Volume for Technical Textiles and Traditional Textiles

World Technical Textiles Production by Country/Region (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for Americas, China , EU, India , and Rest of World Country/Region % Share

, EU, , and Rest of World Country/Region % Share World Technical Textiles Production by Textile Type (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Production Volume for Composites, Nonwovens and Woven

World Technical Textiles Market Annual Sales Breakdown (%) by Application for 2019 and 2025

Circular Knitting Machines: An Overview

Macro Factors Driving the World Textiles Sector Generate Parallel Opportunities for Textiles Machinery

Expanding Clothing & Textile Needs of Ballooning World Population

World Population Estimates (2000-2050)

Rapid Pace of Urbanization

World Percentage of Population Residing in Urban Areas by Region: 2000, 2010, 2020, 2030, 2040, and 2050

by Region: 2000, 2010, 2020, 2030, 2040, and 2050 Rising Affluence of Middle Class Consumer Segment

Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035

Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Geographic Region

Technology Advancements Open New Growth Avenues

Select Recent Product Developments/Innovations

Global Exports of Spinning Machines (2019): Breakdown of Export Value in US$ '000s by Destination Country

Global Exports of Weaving Machines (Looms) (2019): Breakdown of Export Value in US$ '000s by Destination Country

Global Exports of Textile Machinery (Extruding, Drawing, Texturing, Cutting Man-Made Textile Materials) (2019): Breakdown of Export Value in US$ '000s by Destination Country

Global Exports of Knitting Machinery (Flat; Stitch-bonding) (2019): Breakdown of Export Value in US$ '000s by Destination Country

