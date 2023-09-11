Global Textile Machinery Industry Report 2023-2028: Textile Recycling and Smart Textiles Boosting Market Growth

DUBLIN, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Textile Machinery Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global textile machinery market size reached US$ 27.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$ 41.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.78% during 2022-2028.



Textile machinery is used to process fabrics by weaving, knitting, crocheting, tatting, felting, bonding, and braiding raw fibers into textiles. It ranges from lace making and quilting machines to textile finishing and spinning equipment, which are used in cotton mills, wool mills, and garment factories for manufacturing different clothes.

At present, several manufacturers are introducing automated textile machinery to enhance product uniformity, reduce manual efforts, and design seamless dresses and outfits with intricate embroidery. Significant growth in the apparel industry, along with the abundant availability of raw materials like cotton and jute, represents one of the key factors stimulating the market growth.

Moreover, the emerging fast-fashion trend is catalyzing the demand for textile machinery to design contemporary clothes with innovative fabrics, patterns, styles, colors, and designs. This can also be attributed to the increasing adoption of premium style clothing on account of rapid urbanization, inflating disposable incomes, and the rising influence of social media.

Apart from this, the escalating demand for textile recycling due to rising environmental concerns and the increasing awareness among individuals about the detrimental impact of waste incineration is contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, the expanding application of smart textiles embedded with electronic components, conductive threads, and advanced technologies in various end use industries is providing a positive outlook for the market.

Besides this, key players are launching medical textile machines that provide modular and customizable support to meet customer requirements. This, in confluence with the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the rising use of medical textiles for first aid, clinical, surgical, and hygienic purposes, is anticipated to propel the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being

A.T.E. Private Limited

Benninger AG (Jakob Muller AG)

Camozzi Group S.p.A.

Itema S.p.A.

Lakshmi Machine Works Limited

Murata Machinery Ltd.

OC Oerlikon Management AG

Rieter

Santex Rimar Group

Santoni S.P.A.

Saurer Intelligent Technology AG

TMT Machinery Inc.

Toyota Industries Corporation

Trutzschler Group SE

Key Market Segmentation:



Breakup by Machine Type:

Spinning Machines

Weaving Machines

Knitting Machines

Texturing Machines

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Direct

Indirect

Breakup by Application:

Garments and Apparels

Household and Home Textiles

Protective Textiles

Medical

Automotive

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

