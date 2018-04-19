Global Textile Materials Industry

LONDON, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Textile Materials in Thousand Tons by the following Product Groups/Segments: Manufactured/Manmade/Synthetic Fibers (Polyester Fiber, Nylon Fiber, Olefin Fiber, Acrylic/Modacrylic Fiber, Cellulosic Fibers, & Other Synthetic Fibers), Natural Fibers (Cotton Fiber, Wool Fiber, & Silk Fiber), and Specialty Fibers/Products.



The market for Textile Spun Yarns is analyzed by the following Product Groups/Segments: Manufactured/Manmade/Synthetic Yarns (Polyester Spun Yarn, Acrylic/Modacrylic Spun Yarn, & Cellulosic Spun Yarn), and Natural Yarns (Cotton Spun Yarn, & Wool Spun Yarn). The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 211 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Aditya Birla Group

- Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayii A.S

- Asahi Kasei Corporation

- Barnhardt Manufacturing Company

- Celanese Corporation

- Crescent Textile Mills Ltd.



TEXTILE MATERIALS MCP-2819 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Disclaimers

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study



I. Textile Fibers

Man-Made/Synthetic Fibers

Polyester

Nylon Fiber

Olefin Fiber

Acrylic/Modacrylic Fiber

Cellulosic

Natural Fibers

Cotton

Wool

Silk

Specialty Fibers/Products



II. Textile Yarns

Synthetic Yarn

Cotton Yarn

Wool Yarn



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Textile Fibers and Yarns - Basic Unit in Textile Manufacture

Textile Fibers and Textiles Industry

Future Prospects Remain Optimistic

Asia-Pacific: The Dominant Consumer

Table 1: Asia-Pacific Accounts for More than 3/4th Share of the World Textile Fibers Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for the Years 2017E and 2022P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 2: Growth of Developing Markets Vis-Ã -Vis Developed Regions in the Global Textile Fibers Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2015-2022: Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, Europe, Canada, Japan, and US (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Synthetic Fibers Market to Post Healthy Expansion

Table 3: Global Textile Materials Market (2009, 2017 & 2022): Percentage Breakdown of Market Volume by Product Group/Segment (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Scarcity and Volatility of Natural Fibers Production Drive Demand for Synthetic Fibers

Chinaâ€™s Shrinking Import Share Upsets Global Trade Dynamics

Table 4: Share of China in US Textile & Apparel Imports (2007-2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 5: Labor Costs in the Textile Industry across Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Product Innovation Keep the Industry Margins Thriving

Price Scenario

Synthetic Fiber Costs Tumble as Oil Prices Drop



2. MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES

Synthetic & High-Tech Fabrics - Popular with Designers

Growing Demand for Synthetic Fibers Challenges Widespread Adoption of Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers

Rising Preference for Polyester Drives Down Interest in Man- Made Cellulosic Fibers

Table 6: World Synthetic Fiber Consumption Pattern (2009, 2017 & 2022): Percentage Breakdown of Consumption by Fiber Type (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Growing Demand for Clothing and Fabrics Bodes Well for the Market

Table 7: Global Apparel Market by Geographic Region (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and North America (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 8: Per-Capita Consumption of Textiles (in Kgs) by Select Regions for 2014 and 2020P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Market Participants Increase Emphasis on Sustainable Production Practices

Natural Fiber Composites to Witness Strong Demand

Spandex Witnesses Strong Growth

Surge in Interest in Wearable Electronics - Creates Opportunities for Smart Textiles

Organic Apparel Catches the Fancy of Consumers

Nylon Loses Ground to Polyester and Polypropylene in Carpet Making

Table 9: World Carpet Fiber Market by Fiber Type (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Nylon, Polyester, Polypropylene and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Polyester Fibers Find Improved Demand in Carpet industry



3. NATURAL FIBERS

Cotton Fibers Market - An Overview

Consumption to Remain Stable

Table 10: Leading Cotton Consuming Countries in the World (2016/17): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Bangladesh, Brazil, China, India, Indonesia, Pakistan, Turkey, United States, Uzbekistan, Vietnam and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Cotton Production to Improve in Near Term

Drop in Chinese Production Affects Global Output

Global Cotton Statistics

Table 11: World Cotton Harvested Area, Production and Exports from 2005/06 to 2016/17 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: Cotton Production Trends Across Major Countries (2016/17) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Cotton Prices Back on Track

Table 13: Cotton Prices Worldwide (2011-2017E) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Leading Markets Worldwide

Table 14: Cotton Production Worldwide by Major Producing Countries (2013/14, 2014/15, 2015/16 & 2016/17): Production in Thousand 480-lb bales for Australia, Brazil, China, India, Pakistan, Turkey, United States, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Organic Cotton Lifts the Prospects of Cotton Farming

Altering Cotton Production Landscape - Challenges

Silk

Table 15: Leading Silk Producing Countries in the World (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for Brazil, China, India, Thailand, Uzbekistan and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Wool

Global Wool Production, Consumption and Trade

Table 16: Global Raw Wool Production by Major Producing Countries (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for Argentina, Australia, China, India, New Zealand, US and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Historical Data

Table 17: Sheep Population in Million Head in Major Wool Producing Countries (2014) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: Global Greasy Wool Gross Production Value in US$ Million (2004-2013) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: Global Wool (Clean Equivalent) Production in Metric Tons by Country (2013) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Cashmere

Manufacturing Process



4. SYNTHETIC FIBERS

Synthetic Fiber: The Evolution

Synthetic Fibers and Their Sources

Manmade/Synthetic Fibers Rules the Roost

Key Markets for Man-Made Fibers

Table 20: Global Manmade Fiber Market by Region/Country (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: Global Manmade Fibers Production by Fiber Type (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for Acrylic Polypropylene, Cellulosic Fibers, Polyamides (Nylon), Polyester, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Developing Countries Account for Higher Demand

Cellulose Fibers Market Poised to Exhibit Healthy Growth

Regional Insights

Competition

Polyester

Asia Dominates the Global Polyester Market

Polyester Staple Fiber (PSF) - Following Suit

Major Polyester Producing Nations

Apparel: Primary End-Use Market

Table 22: Global Polyester Fiber Market by End-Use Application (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Apparel, Home Textiles, and Industrial Textiles (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Factors Influencing Polyester Market

Acrylic/Modacrylic Fibers

Table 23: Global Acrylic Fibers Market by End-Use Application (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Apparel, Home Textiles, and Industrial Textiles (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Main Pricing Influences

Development of Microfibers

Acrylonitrile: The Raw Material

Nylon

Market Overview

Table 24: Global Nylon Fiber Market by End-Use Application (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Apparel, Home Textiles, and Industrial Textiles (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

China Leads Nylon Production

Cellulosics

Market Outlook

Cellulosic Fibers (Plant-Based Fibers) and Their Sources

Rayon

Market Perspective

Rayon Fiber Manufacturers Eye on Developing Sustainable Products to Boost Demand

Rayon Enjoys Widespread Application

Table 25: Viscose Rayon Vs. Other Fibers: Comparison of Tensile Strength and Elongation

Viscose - The Leading Cellulosic Man-Made Fiber

Table 26: Leading Players in the Viscose Stable Fibers Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for Grasim Industries, Helon Group, Jiangsu Aoyang Technology, Lenzing, Sateri, Tangshan Sanyou, Zhejiang Fulida Holding, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: Global Viscose Staple Fiber Market: Planned Capacity Expansion Projects Announced in the Recent Past

Table 28: Global Viscose Fibers Market by End-Use Application (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Apparel, Home Textiles, and Industrial Textiles (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Lyocell - A Highly Demanded Man-Made Fiber



5. SPECIALTY FIBERS

Specialty Fibers Market to Experience Impressive Growth

Aramid Fibers to Witness Unwavering Demand in End-Use Industries

Para-Aramid Fibers - The Leading Aramid Fiber Category

Meta-Aramid Fibers

High Temperature Fibers

Considerations for High-Temperature Uses

Requirements for Thermal Insulating Material

Technical Fibers

Market Overview

Shift in Focus from Commodity Goods to Technical Products Benefits Technical Textiles



6. TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENTS IN THE TEXTILE MATERIALS AND TEXTILES MARKET

Technology Innovations To Spearhead Growth

Low-Pressure Plasma Treatment to Improve Filtration Efficiency of Textiles

DNA Markers for Textiles - Applied DNA Sciences Develops SigNatureÂ® T DNA Marker

Teijin and Kansai University Create Foremost Piezoelectric Fabric

Researchers at University of Burgos Develop Smart Tags to Evaluate Freshness of Packaged Fish

AnanasAnam Develops PiÃ±atexâ„¢ Nonwoven Textile from Pineapple Leaves

DuPont Protection Technologies Develop Cut Resistant Glove with KevlarÂ® Engineered Yarns

Mazda Motor and Mitsubishi Chemicals Develop Advanced Biofabric for Interior and Exterior Car Parts

Honeywell Develops SpectraÂ® HT High Strength Fiber

Plasma Treatment and Nanotechnology to Offer Multifunctional Cotton Fabrics with Superior Properties

Vestagen Technical Textiles Develops myComfort Hospital Patient Garment Range

Kimberly-Clark Health Care Develops Fabric that Offers Prevention of Fluid Penetration for Surgical Gowns

PPSS Group Develops Innovative Fabric that Protects People from Cut and Slash Related Injuries

Nano Labs Applies for Provisional Patent for Advanced Hemostatic Material

Teijin Develops New Type of Meta-Aramid Fiber with Excellent Heat-Resistance

Electrospun Cellulose Acetate Fibers with Fluorescent Nanoparticles Developed for Anti-Counterfeiting Applications

Novel Cellulose Acetate Membranes Developed for Reverse Osmosis Treatment Plants

Bioplastics: A Niche Market

Nexia Biotechnologiesâ€™ New Method to Produce Artificial Silk Fiber

Treated Cotton for Raincoats

Tuscarora Yarns Launches New Process for Cotton Yarn

ARS Develops New Technique for Cotton Dyeing

New Process to Improve Colorfastness of Clothes

Nanotechnology for Fabrics



7. TEXTILE MATERIALS INDUSTRY AND MACRO-DRIVERS

Demand for Fibers Mirrors GDP Growth

Table 29: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % (2016-2018P): Breakdown by Country/Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Ballooning Global Population Offers Steady Growth Opportunities

Table 30: Global Population Estimates (2000-2050) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Growing Middle Class Population Fuels Market Expansion

Table 31: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) by Geographic Region: 2010, 2020P & 2030P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Expanding Urban Population Spurs Consumption Growth

Table 32: Total Population Worldwide by Urban and Rural Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rising Investments in Infrastructure Projects Strengthens Market Prospects



8. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Introduction

Classification of Fibers

Flow Chart for Fiber Classification

Table 33: Chemical Composition by Fiber Type

Product Classification

Natural Fibers

Cotton

Uses of the Versatile Fabric

Wool

Myriad Uses of Wool

Silk

Uses of the Luxury Fiber

Manufactured/Manmade/Synthetic Fibers

Introduction

Non-Cellulosic Fibers

Polyester

Properties of Polyester

Production Process of Polyester

Types of Polyester Fiber

Polyester Filament (PFY)

Polyester Staple Fiber (PSF)

Polyester Chips: The Raw Material

Polyester Filament Versus Polyester Staple Fiber

Nylon

Unique Properties

Different Forms of Nylon

Characteristics of Nylon 6,6/ABS

Aramids

Olefin Fiber

Acrylic Fibers

Production Process

Cellulosics Textile Fibers

Viscose Fiber

Modal Fibers

Rayon or Viscose Rayon

Production Process

Types of Rayon

Rayon Types

Regular Rayon

High Tenacity Rayon

High Wet Modulus (HWM) Rayon

Cuprammonium Rayon

Viscose Rayon Staple Fiber - A Form of Rayon

Yarns Manufactured from VSF

Acetate Fibers and Triacetate Fibers

Lyocell

Synthetic Fiber - Production Process

Polymerization - A Process to Manufacture Synthetic Fibers

Undesirable Effects of Dyestuffs Used in Chemical Fibers

Global Artificial Fiber Production - Tracing Evolution

Specialty Fibers/Products



9. YARNS

Domination of Spun Yarn Continues

The Textured Yarn Market

Textured Polyester Yarn

Wool Yarn

Yarn Manufacturing Procedure

Produced From Filaments

Produced From Staple Fibers

Texturizing Process for Synthetic Yarn

Texturizing Techniques

Knife Edge

Stuffer Box

False Twist

Air Jet

Knit-de-Knit

Partially Oriented Yarn (POY)

Draw Textured Yarn (DTY) & Spin Drawn Yarn (SDY)

Characteristics That Affect Finished Product Quality

Plies

Twist

Texturizing Yarn

Two Primary Processes for Spinning Cotton Fibers

Open End Spinning - Superior to Ring Spinning

End-Use Application - Another Standard for Classification

Composite Cut Resistant Yarn

Causes for Defects in Garments

TQM System: Essential for Yarn Producers



10. TEXTILE INDUSTRY - A REVIEW

Introduction

Table 34: Global Textiles Market by End-Use Application (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Apparel, Home Textiles, Nonwovens and Technical Textiles (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Impact of Recession in Retrospect and the Road Ahead

Developing Nations: Favorable Growth Prospects

Table 35: Leading Fabric Producing Countries in the World (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for China, India, Indonesia, Thailand, Turkey, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: Leading Apparel Producing Countries in the World (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for Bangladesh, China, India, Turkey, Vietnam and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Cotton Fabrics in Demand

Synthetic & High-Tech Fabrics - Popular with Designers

Organic Apparel Catches Fancy of Consumers

Growing Awareness about Ecological Issues - A Key Concern in Textile Trading

Shift in Global Textile Trade

Issues Plaguing the Textile Industry



11. KEY END-USE MARKETS FOR TEXTILE MATERIALS

Apparel & Clothing - The Main End Use Sector

End-use Applications of Textile Materials in Various Apparels

Fabricated Textiles

Carpets

Rugs

Automotive

Home Furnishings



12. PRODUCT DEVELOPMENTS/LAUNCHES

Applied DNA, GHCL and Reliance to Launch CertainTÂ® rPET

Honeywell Introduces SpectraÂ® HC1000 Fiber

NatureWorks Develops Durable Hydrophilic Formulation for Ingeo Nonwovens

Cone Denim and Unifi Introduce S GENEÂ® with REPREVEÂ®

Engineered Floors Unveils Advanced Polyester Extrusion-Apex SDP

American & Efird Rolls Out Perma CoreÂ® Industrial Sewing Thread

Freudenberg Performance Materials Develops EvolonÂ® New Generation

Iluna Group Launches Green Label Line

Lenzing Group Launches TENCELâ„¢ Luxe Brand Lyocell Filament

Reliance Industries Develops RecronÂ® FS Flame Retardant Polyester

Aditya Birla Introduces Liva CrÃ¨me Fabric

Eastman Chemical Unveils Avraâ„¢ Performance Fibers

Asahi Kasei Rolls Out Roicaâ„¢ EF

Oerlikon Barmag Unveils HMLS Polyester Yarn

Teijin to Unveil Teijinconex neo Meta-Aramid Fiber

Australian Wool Innovation and Nanshan Group Develops Neulana Fabrics

Fulgar Introduces Evo, Nylon Fiber

Archroma Unveils Smartrepel Hydro Range for Cellulosic and Synthetic Fibers

Polartec Rolls Out Polartec Power Wool Fabric Collection



13. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Asahi Kasei to Increase Leonaâ„¢ Nylon 66 Filament Production

Arvind to Establish Textile Park in South India

Honeywell Supplies Spectra ShieldÂ® Material to Craig International Ballistics

Shandong Ruyi Investment to Acquire INVISTAâ€™s Apparel & Advanced Textiles Business

Honeywell to Expand Centurionâ„¢ Performance Fabric Production

Asahi Kasei to Increase Production of Lamousâ„¢ Microfiber Suede

Asahi Kasei Inaugurates New Production Facility for Bemlieseâ„¢ Fabric

Mitsubishi Chemical, Mitsubishi Rayon and Mitsubishi Plastics Merge

Celanese Snaps Up Nilit Plasticsâ€™ Nylon Compounding Division

Idea Corporate Credit Recovery I to Acquire Majority Stake in Sinterama

Rhodia to Distribute Amni Soul Eco Yarn in Europe through Fulgar

Kurskhimvolokno Expands Yarn Production Capacity

Grasim Industries Gains Controlling Rights to Viscose Filament Yarn Business of Century Textiles

Grasim Industries and Aditya Birla Nuvo Merger Receives NCLT Approval

Toray Industries to Acquire Minority Stake in Pacific Textiles Holdings

Indorama Ventures Acquires DuraFiber Technologies MÃ©xico

Unifi, Complast, and Technologia Textil Avanzada to Form Joint Venture in Guatemala

Freudenberg Performance Materials Inaugurates New Production Line at Weinheim

Asahi Kasei Launches Asahi Kasei Europe

ES FiberVisions Inaugurates New Bicomponent Fiber Plant in Thailand

Sasa Polyester Commences New CAPEX Project

Freudenberg & Vilene Nonwovens Installs New Production Line at Suzhou Facility

American & Efird to Acquire Majority Stake in Vardhman Yarns and Threads JV

Aditya Birla Chemicals to Merge with Grasim Industries

Kraig Enters into an Agreement with Vietnam Government

Archroma Takes Over BASF's Textile Chemicals Business

Indorama Ventures Acquires Performance Fibers Asia

Thai Acrylic Fibre Partners with Outlast Technologies

Nanshan Collaborates with Australian Wool Innovation

Rhodia Invests in Innovative Textile Fiber Technology

Solvay Invests in Fiber and Smart Polyamide Textile Yarn Manufacturing Technology

ILSHIN Vietnam Commences Textile Fiber Plant

Pratibha Cotspin to Establish Cotton Yarn Plant

Filatex to Establish Polyester Manufacturing Facility

Ambica Spintex to Establish 14,400 Spindles Capacity Cotton Yarn Plant

Rajkot Textile Industries to Establish Cotton Yarn Plant

Toray to Expand Polyester Staple Fiber Business at Toray Chemical Korea

Cotton Council International to Roll Out Cotton USA in India



14. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

Aditya Birla Group (India)

Grasim Industries Limited (India)

Jaya Shree Textiles (India)

Thai Rayon Public Co. Ltd. (Thailand)

Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayii A.S. (Turkey)

Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan)

Barnhardt Manufacturing Company (USA)

Celanese Corporation (USA)

Crescent Textile Mills Ltd. (Pakistan)

Daicel Corporation (Japan)

DAK Americas LLC (USA)

DowDuPont Inc. (USA)

Eastman Chemical Company (USA)

Far Eastern New Century Corporation (Taiwan)

Formosa Plastics Group (Taiwan)

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation (Taiwan)

Freudenberg Performance Materials (Germany)

Honeywell International Inc. (USA)

Hyosung Corp. (South Korea)

Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited (Thailand)

ES FiberVisions, Inc. (USA)

INVISTA (USA)

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Marzotto SpA (Italy)

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan)

Montefibre SpA (Italy)

NatureWorks LLC (USA)

PT Polychem Indonesia Tbk (Indonesia)

PT Tifico Fiber Indonesia (Indonesia)

Reliance Industries Ltd. (India)

Recron Malaysia Sdn Bhd (Malaysia)

SASA Polyester Sanayi A.S. (Turkey)

Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fiber Co. Ltd. (China)

Sinterama SpA (Italy)

Solvay S.A. (Belgium)

Tangshan Sanyou Xingda Chemical Fiber Co., Ltd. (China)

Thai Polyester Company Limited (Thailand)

The Lenzing Group (Austria)

Toray Industries Inc. (Japan)

Unifi Inc. (USA)

Weiqiao Textile Co. Ltd. (China)



15. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Textile Fibers Market

Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Textile Fibers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: World Historic Review for Textile Fibers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: World 14-Year Perspective for Textile Fibers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Textile Fibers by Product Group - Manufactured/Manmade/Synthetic Fibers, Natural Fibers and Specialty Fibers/Products Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: World Historic Review for Textile Fibers by Product Group - Manufactured/Manmade/Synthetic Fibers, Natural Fibers and Specialty Fibers/Products Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: World 14-Year Perspective for Textile Fibers by Product Group - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Manufactured/Manmade/Synthetic Fibers, Natural Fibers and Specialty Fibers/Products Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Manufactured/Manmade/Synthetic Fibers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: World Historic Review for Manufactured/ Manmade/Synthetic Fibers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: World 14-Year Perspective for Manufactured/ Manmade/Synthetic Fibers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Manufactured/Manmade/Synthetic Fibers by Product Segment - Polyester Fiber, Nylon/ Aramid Fibers, Olefin Fibers, Acrylic/Modacrylic Fibers, Cellulosic Fibers, and Other Synthetic Fibers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: World Historic Review for Manufactured/ Manmade/Synthetic Fibers by Product Segment - Polyester Fiber, Nylon/Aramid Fibers, Olefin Fibers, Acrylic/Modacrylic Fibers, Cellulosic Fibers, and Other Synthetic Fibers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: World 14-Year Perspective for Manufactured/Manmade/Synthetic Fibers by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Polyester Fiber, Nylon/Aramid Fibers, Olefin Fibers, Acrylic/Modacrylic Fibers, Cellulosic Fibers, and Other Synthetic Fibers Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Polyester Fibers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: World Historic Review for Polyester Fibers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: World 14-Year Perspective for Polyester Fibers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 52: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nylon Fibers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: World Historic Review for Nylon Fibers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: World 14-Year Perspective for Nylon Fibers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 55: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Olefins by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 56: World Historic Review for Olefins by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 57: World 14-Year Perspective for Olefins by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 58: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Acrylic/Modacrylic Fibers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 59: World Historic Review for Acrylic/Modacrylic Fibers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 60: World 14-Year Perspective for Acrylic/Modacrylic Fibers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 61: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cellulosics by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 62: World Historic Review for Cellulosics by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 63: World 14-Year Perspective for Cellulosics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 64: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other Synthetic Fibers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 65: World Historic Review for Other Synthetic Fibers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 66: World 14-Year Perspective for Other Synthetic Fibers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 67: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Natural Fibers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 68: World Historic Review for Natural Fibers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 69: World 14-Year Perspective for Natural Fibers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 70: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Natural Fibers by Product Segment - Cotton Fiber, Wool Fiber, and Silk Fiber Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 71: World Historic Review for Natural Fibers by Product Segment - Cotton Fiber, Wool Fiber, and Silk Fiber Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 72: World 14-Year Perspective for Natural Fibers by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Cotton Fiber, Wool Fiber, and Silk Fiber Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Natural Fibers by Product Segment

Table 73: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cotton Fiber by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 74: World Historic Review for Cotton Fiber by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 75: World 14-Year Perspective for Cotton Fiber by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 76: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wool Fiber by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 77: World Historic Review for Wool Fiber by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 78: World 14-Year Perspective for Wool Fiber by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 79: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Silk Fiber by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 80: World Historic Review for Silk Fiber by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 81: World 14-Year Perspective for Silk Fiber by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 82: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Specialty Fibers/Products by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 83: World Historic Review for Specialty Fibers/Products by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 84: World 14-Year Perspective for Specialty Fibers/Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Spun Yarn Market

Table 85: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Spun Yarn by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 86: World Historic Review for Spun Yarn by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 87: World 14-Year Perspective for Spun Yarn by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 88: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Spun Yarn by Product Group - Manufactured/Manmade/Synthetic Yarns and Natural Yarns Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 89: World Historic Review for Spun Yarn by Product Group - Manufactured/Manmade/Synthetic Yarns and Natural Yarns Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 90: World 14-Year Perspective for Spun Yarn by Product Group - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Manufactured/ Manmade/Synthetic Yarns and Natural Yarns Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 91: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Manufactured/Manmade/Synthetic Yarn by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 92: World Historic Review for Manufactured/ Manmade/Synthetic Yarn by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 93: World 14-Year Perspective for Manufactured/ Manmade/Synthetic Yarn by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 94: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Manufactured/Manmade/Synthetic Yarn by Product Segment - Polyester Spun Yarn, Acrylic/Modacrylic Spun Yarn and Cellulosic Spun Yarn Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 95: World Historic Review for Manufactured/ Manmade/Synthetic Yarn by Product Segment - Polyester Spun Yarn, Acrylic/Modacrylic Spun Yarn and Cellulosic Spun Yarn Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 96: World 14-Year Perspective for Manufactured/ Manmade/Synthetic Yarn by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Polyester Spun Yarn, Acrylic/Modacrylic Spun Yarn and Cellulosic Spun Yarn Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Manufactured/Manmade/Synthetic Yarn by Product Segment

Table 97: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Polyester Spun Yarn by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 98: World Historic Review for Polyester Spun Yarn by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 99: World 14-Year Perspective for Polyester Spun Yarn by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 100: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Acrylic/Modacrylic Spun Yarn by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 101: World Historic Review for Acrylic/ Modacrylic Spun Yarn by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 102: World 14-Year Perspective for Acrylic/Modacrylic Spun Yarn by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 103: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cellulosic Spun Yarn by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 104: World Historic Review for Cellulosic Spun Yarn by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 105: World 14-Year Perspective for Cellulosic Spun Yarn by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 106: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Natural Yarn by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 107: World Historic Review for Natural Yarn by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 108: World 14-Year Perspective for Natural Yarn by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 109: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Natural Yarns by Product Segment - Cotton Spun Yarn and Wool Spun Yarn Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 110: World Historic Review for Natural Yarns by Product Segment - Cotton Spun Yarn and Wool Spun Yarn Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 111: World 14-Year Perspective for Natural Yarns by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Cotton Spun Yarn and Wool Spun Yarn Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Natural Yarn by Product Segment

Table 112: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cotton Spun Yarn by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 113: World Historic Review for Cotton Spun Yarn by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 114: World 14-Year Perspective for Cotton Spun Yarn by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 115: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wool Spun Yarn by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 116: World Historic Review for Wool Spun Yarn by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 117: World 14-Year Perspective for Wool Spun Yarn by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

US Textile & Apparel Industry - An Overview

Textile Mills Industry

Synthetic Fibers versus Cotton Fabrics

Natural Fibers Market

Cotton Industry - An Overview

Table 118: US Cotton Harvested Area, Production and Exports from 2005/06 to 2016/17 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Wool Industry

The US Market for Geotextiles - An Insight

Manmade Fibers Market

Polyesters

Changing Trends in the US Manmade Fibers Industry

Glass Fiber Market

Cellulosic Fibers

Yarn Market

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 119: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Textile Fibers by Product Group/ Segment - Manufactured/Manmade/Synthetic Fibers (Polyester Fiber, Nylon Fibers, Olefin Fibers, Acrylic/Modacrylic Fibers, Cellulosic Fibers and Other Synthetic Fibers); Natural Fibers (Cotton Fiber, Wool Fiber and Silk Fiber); and Specialty Fibers/Products Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 120: The US Historic Review for Textile Fibers by Product Group/Segment - Manufactured/ Manmade/Synthetic Fibers (Polyester Fiber, Nylon Fibers, Olefin Fibers, Acrylic/Modacrylic Fibers, Cellulosic Fibers and Other Synthetic Fibers); Natural Fibers (Cotton Fiber, Wool Fiber and Silk Fiber); and Specialty Fibers/Products Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 121: The US 14-Year Perspective for Textile Fibers by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Manufactured/Manmade/Synthetic Fibers (Polyester Fiber, Nylon Fibers, Olefin Fibers, Acrylic/Modacrylic Fibers, Cellulosic Fibers and Other Synthetic Fibers); Natural Fibers (Cotton Fiber, Wool Fiber and Silk Fiber); and Specialty Fibers/Products Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 122: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Spun Yarn by Product Group/ Segment - Manufactured/Manmade/Synthetic Yarns (Polyester Spun Yarn, Acrylic/Modacrylic Spun Yarn and Cellulosic Spun Yarn); and Natural Yarns (Cotton Spun Yarn and Wool Spun Yarn) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 123: The US Historic Review for Spun Yarn by Product Group/Segment - Manufactured/ Manmade/Synthetic Yarns (Polyester Spun Yarn, Acrylic/Modacrylic Spun Yarn and Cellulosic Spun Yarn); and Natural Yarns (Cotton Spun Yarn and Wool Spun Yarn) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 124: The US 14-Year Perspective for Spun Yarn by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Manufactured/ Manmade/Synthetic Yarns (Polyester Spun Yarn, Acrylic/Modacrylic Spun Yarn and Cellulosic Spun Yarn); and Natural Yarns (Cotton Spun Yarn and Wool Spun Yarn) Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA

A.Market Analysis

Evolution of Canadian Textile Industry

Future Prospects

Synthetic Fiber Production

Acrylic Fibers - Growth Prospects

B.Market Analytics

Table 125: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Textile Fibers by Product Group/Segment - Manufactured/Manmade/ Synthetic Fibers (Polyester Fiber, Nylon Fibers, Olefin Fibers, Acrylic/Modacrylic Fibers, Cellulosic Fibers and Other Synthetic Fibers); Natural Fibers (Cotton Fiber, Wool Fiber and Silk Fiber); and Specialty Fibers/Products Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 126: Canadian Historic Review for Textile Fibers by Product Group/Segment - Manufactured/ Manmade/Synthetic Fibers (Polyester Fiber, Nylon Fibers, Olefin Fibers, Acrylic/Modacrylic Fibers, Cellulosic Fibers and Other Synthetic Fibers); Natural Fibers (Cotton Fiber, Wool Fiber and Silk Fiber); and Specialty Fibers/Products Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 127: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Textile Fibers by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Manufactured/Manmade/Synthetic Fibers (Polyester Fiber, Nylon Fibers, Olefin Fibers, Acrylic/Modacrylic Fibers, Cellulosic Fibers and Other Synthetic Fibers); Natural Fibers (Cotton Fiber, Wool Fiber and Silk Fiber); and Specialty Fibers/Products Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 128: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Spun Yarn by Product Group/ Segment - Manufactured/Manmade/Synthetic Yarns (Polyester Spun Yarn, Acrylic/Modacrylic Spun Yarn and Cellulosic Spun Yarn); and Natural Yarns (Cotton Spun Yarn and Wool Spun Yarn) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 129: Canadian Historic Review for Spun Yarn by Product Group/Segment - Manufactured/ Manmade/Synthetic Yarns (Polyester Spun Yarn, Acrylic/Modacrylic Spun Yarn and Cellulosic Spun Yarn); and Natural Yarns (Cotton Spun Yarn and Wool Spun Yarn) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 130: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Spun Yarn by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Manufactured/Manmade/Synthetic Yarns (Polyester Spun Yarn, Acrylic/Modacrylic Spun Yarn and Cellulosic Spun Yarn); and Natural Yarns (Cotton Spun Yarn and Wool Spun Yarn) Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 131: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Textile Fibers by Product Group/ Segment - Manufactured/Manmade/Synthetic Fibers (Polyester Fiber, Nylon Fibers, Olefin Fibers, Acrylic/Modacrylic Fibers, Cellulosic Fibers and Other Synthetic Fibers); Natural Fibers (Cotton Fiber, Wool Fiber and Silk Fiber); and Specialty Fibers/Products Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 132: Japanese Historic Review for Textile Fibers by Product Group/Segment - Manufactured/ Manmade/Synthetic Fibers (Polyester Fiber, Nylon Fibers, Olefin Fibers, Acrylic/Modacrylic Fibers, Cellulosic Fibers and Other Synthetic Fibers); Natural Fibers (Cotton Fiber, Wool Fiber and Silk Fiber); and Specialty Fibers/Products Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 133: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Textile Fibers by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Manufactured/Manmade/Synthetic Fibers (Polyester Fiber, Nylon Fibers, Olefin Fibers, Acrylic/Modacrylic Fibers, Cellulosic Fibers and Other Synthetic Fibers); Natural Fibers (Cotton Fiber, Wool Fiber and Silk Fiber); and Specialty Fibers/Products Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 134: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Spun Yarn by Product Group/ Segment - Manufactured/Manmade/Synthetic Yarns (Polyester Spun Yarn, Acrylic/Modacrylic Spun Yarn and Cellulosic Spun Yarn); and Natural Yarns (Cotton Spun Yarn and Wool Spun Yarn) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 135: Japanese Historic Review for Spun Yarn by Product Group/Segment - Manufactured/ Manmade/Synthetic Yarns (Polyester Spun Yarn, Acrylic/Modacrylic Spun Yarn and Cellulosic Spun Yarn); and Natural Yarns (Cotton Spun Yarn and Wool Spun Yarn) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 136: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Spun Yarn by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Manufactured/Manmade/Synthetic Yarns (Polyester Spun Yarn, Acrylic/Modacrylic Spun Yarn and Cellulosic Spun Yarn); and Natural Yarns (Cotton Spun Yarn and Wool Spun Yarn) Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

A Mature Market

European Textile Industry - An Overview

Technical Textiles Exhibit Faster Growth

Table 137: European Production of Technical Textile Composites (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Eastern Europe and Rest of Europe (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

INDA and EDANA Make Efforts to Promote Free-Trade between US and EU

B.Market Analytics

Table 138: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Textile Fibers by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 139: European Historic Review for Textile Fibers by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 140: European 14-Year Perspective for Textile Fibers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 141: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Textile Fibers by Product Group/Segment - Manufactured/Manmade/ Synthetic Fibers (Polyester Fiber, Nylon Fibers, Olefin Fibers, Acrylic/Modacrylic Fibers, Cellulosic Fibers and Other Synthetic Fibers); Natural Fibers (Cotton Fiber, Wool Fiber and Silk Fiber); and Specialty Fibers/Products Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 142: European Historic Review for Textile Fibers by Product Group/Segment - Manufactured/ Manmade/Synthetic Fibers (Polyester Fiber, Nylon Fibers, Olefin Fibers, Acrylic/Modacrylic Fibers, Cellulosic Fibers and Other Synthetic Fibers); Natural Fibers (Cotton Fiber, Wool Fiber and Silk Fiber); and Specialty Fibers/ Products Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 143: European 14-Year Perspective for Textile Fibers by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Manufactured/Manmade/Synthetic Fibers (Polyester Fiber, Nylon Fibers, Olefin Fibers, Acrylic/Modacrylic Fibers, Cellulosic Fibers and Other Synthetic Fibers); Natural Fibers (Cotton Fiber, Wool Fiber and Silk Fiber); and Specialty Fibers/Products Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 144: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Spun Yarn by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 145: European Historic Review for Spun Yarn by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 146: European 14-Year Perspective for Spun Yarn by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 147: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Spun Yarn by Product Group/Segment - Manufactured/Manmade/ Synthetic Yarns (Polyester Spun Yarn, Acrylic/Modacrylic Spun Yarn and Cellulosic Spun Yarn); and Natural Yarns (Cotton Spun Yarn and Wool Spun Yarn) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 148: European Historic Review for Spun Yarn by Product Group/Segment - Manufactured/ Manmade/Synthetic Yarns (Polyester Spun Yarn, Acrylic/Modacrylic Spun Yarn and Cellulosic Spun Yarn); and Natural Yarns (Cotton Spun Yarn and Wool Spun Yarn) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 149: European 14-Year Perspective for Spun Yarn by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Manufactured/Manmade/Synthetic Yarns (Polyester Spun Yarn, Acrylic/Modacrylic Spun Yarn and Cellulosic Spun Yarn); and Natural Yarns (Cotton Spun Yarn and Wool Spun Yarn) Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

A.Market Analysis

French Technical/Industrial Textiles Market

Product Launch

B.Market Analytics

Table 150: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Textile Fibers by Product Group/ Segment - Manufactured/Manmade/Synthetic Fibers (Polyester Fiber, Nylon Fibers, Olefin Fibers, Acrylic/Modacrylic Fibers, Cellulosic Fibers and Other Synthetic Fibers); Natural Fibers (Cotton Fiber, Wool Fiber and Silk Fiber); and Specialty Fibers/Products Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 151: French Historic Review for Textile Fibers by Product Group/Segment - Manufactured/ Manmade/Synthetic Fibers (Polyester Fiber, Nylon Fibers, Olefin Fibers, Acrylic/Modacrylic Fibers, Cellulosic Fibers and Other Synthetic Fibers); Natural Fibers (Cotton Fiber, Wool Fiber and Silk Fiber); and Specialty Fibers/ Products Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 152: French 14-Year Perspective for Textile Fibers by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Manufactured/Manmade/Synthetic Fibers (Polyester Fiber, Nylon Fibers, Olefin Fibers, Acrylic/Modacrylic Fibers, Cellulosic Fibers and Other Synthetic Fibers); Natural Fibers (Cotton Fiber, Wool Fiber and Silk Fiber); and Specialty Fibers/Products Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 153: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Spun Yarn by Product Group/ Segment - Manufactured/Manmade/Synthetic Yarns (Polyester Spun Yarn, Acrylic/Modacrylic Spun Yarn and Cellulosic Spun Yarn); and Natural Yarns (Cotton Spun Yarn and Wool Spun Yarn) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 154: French Historic Review for Spun Yarn by Product Group/Segment - Manufactured/ Manmade/Synthetic Yarns (Polyester Spun Yarn, Acrylic/Modacrylic Spun Yarn and Cellulosic Spun Yarn); and Natural Yarns (Cotton Spun Yarn and Wool Spun Yarn) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 155: French 14-Year Perspective for Spun Yarn by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Manufactured/ Manmade/Synthetic Yarns (Polyester Spun Yarn, Acrylic/Modacrylic Spun Yarn and Cellulosic Spun Yarn); and Natural Yarns (Cotton Spun Yarn and Wool Spun Yarn) Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Technical Textiles Market

Competitive Situation

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 156: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Textile Fibers by Product Group/ Segment - Manufactured/Manmade/Synthetic Fibers (Polyester Fiber, Nylon Fibers, Olefin Fibers, Acrylic/Modacrylic Fibers, Cellulosic Fibers and Other Synthetic Fibers); Natural Fibers (Cotton Fiber, Wool Fiber and Silk Fiber); and Specialty Fibers/Products Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 157: German Historic Review for Textile Fibers by Product Group/Segment - Manufactured/ Manmade/Synthetic Fibers (Polyester Fiber, Nylon Fibers, Olefin Fibers, Acrylic/Modacrylic Fibers, Cellulosic Fibers and Other Synthetic Fibers); Natural Fibers (Cotton Fiber, Wool Fiber and Silk Fiber); and Specialty Fibers/Products Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 158: German 14-Year Perspective for Textile Fibers by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Manufactured/Manmade/Synthetic Fibers (Polyester Fiber, Nylon Fibers, Olefin Fibers, Acrylic/Modacrylic Fibers, Cellulosic Fibers and Other Synthetic Fibers); Natural Fibers (Cotton Fiber, Wool Fiber and Silk Fiber); and Specialty Fibers/Products Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 159: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Spun Yarn by Product Group/Segment - Manufactured/Manmade/Synthetic Yarns (Polyester Spun Yarn, Acrylic/Modacrylic Spun Yarn and Cellulosic Spun Yarn); and Natural Yarns (Cotton Spun Yarn and Wool Spun Yarn) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

