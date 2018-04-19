Global Textile Materials Industry

LONDON, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Textile Materials in Thousand Tons by the following Product Groups/Segments: Manufactured/Manmade/Synthetic Fibers (Polyester Fiber, Nylon Fiber, Olefin Fiber, Acrylic/Modacrylic Fiber, Cellulosic Fibers, & Other Synthetic Fibers), Natural Fibers (Cotton Fiber, Wool Fiber, & Silk Fiber), and Specialty Fibers/Products.
The market for Textile Spun Yarns is analyzed by the following Product Groups/Segments: Manufactured/Manmade/Synthetic Yarns (Polyester Spun Yarn, Acrylic/Modacrylic Spun Yarn, & Cellulosic Spun Yarn), and Natural Yarns (Cotton Spun Yarn, & Wool Spun Yarn). The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
TEXTILE MATERIALS MCP-2819 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Disclaimers
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
I. Textile Fibers
Man-Made/Synthetic Fibers
Polyester
Nylon Fiber
Olefin Fiber
Acrylic/Modacrylic Fiber
Cellulosic
Natural Fibers
Cotton
Wool
Silk
Specialty Fibers/Products
II. Textile Yarns
Synthetic Yarn
Cotton Yarn
Wool Yarn
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Textile Fibers and Yarns - Basic Unit in Textile Manufacture
Textile Fibers and Textiles Industry
Future Prospects Remain Optimistic
Asia-Pacific: The Dominant Consumer
Table 1: Asia-Pacific Accounts for More than 3/4th Share of the World Textile Fibers Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for the Years 2017E and 2022P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 2: Growth of Developing Markets Vis-Ã -Vis Developed Regions in the Global Textile Fibers Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2015-2022: Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, Europe, Canada, Japan, and US (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Synthetic Fibers Market to Post Healthy Expansion
Table 3: Global Textile Materials Market (2009, 2017 & 2022): Percentage Breakdown of Market Volume by Product Group/Segment (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Scarcity and Volatility of Natural Fibers Production Drive Demand for Synthetic Fibers
Chinaâ€™s Shrinking Import Share Upsets Global Trade Dynamics
Table 4: Share of China in US Textile & Apparel Imports (2007-2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 5: Labor Costs in the Textile Industry across Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Product Innovation Keep the Industry Margins Thriving
Price Scenario
Synthetic Fiber Costs Tumble as Oil Prices Drop
2. MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES
Synthetic & High-Tech Fabrics - Popular with Designers
Growing Demand for Synthetic Fibers Challenges Widespread Adoption of Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers
Rising Preference for Polyester Drives Down Interest in Man- Made Cellulosic Fibers
Table 6: World Synthetic Fiber Consumption Pattern (2009, 2017 & 2022): Percentage Breakdown of Consumption by Fiber Type (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Growing Demand for Clothing and Fabrics Bodes Well for the Market
Table 7: Global Apparel Market by Geographic Region (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and North America (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 8: Per-Capita Consumption of Textiles (in Kgs) by Select Regions for 2014 and 2020P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Market Participants Increase Emphasis on Sustainable Production Practices
Natural Fiber Composites to Witness Strong Demand
Spandex Witnesses Strong Growth
Surge in Interest in Wearable Electronics - Creates Opportunities for Smart Textiles
Organic Apparel Catches the Fancy of Consumers
Nylon Loses Ground to Polyester and Polypropylene in Carpet Making
Table 9: World Carpet Fiber Market by Fiber Type (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Nylon, Polyester, Polypropylene and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Polyester Fibers Find Improved Demand in Carpet industry
3. NATURAL FIBERS
Cotton Fibers Market - An Overview
Consumption to Remain Stable
Table 10: Leading Cotton Consuming Countries in the World (2016/17): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Bangladesh, Brazil, China, India, Indonesia, Pakistan, Turkey, United States, Uzbekistan, Vietnam and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Cotton Production to Improve in Near Term
Drop in Chinese Production Affects Global Output
Global Cotton Statistics
Table 11: World Cotton Harvested Area, Production and Exports from 2005/06 to 2016/17 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 12: Cotton Production Trends Across Major Countries (2016/17) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Cotton Prices Back on Track
Table 13: Cotton Prices Worldwide (2011-2017E) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Leading Markets Worldwide
Table 14: Cotton Production Worldwide by Major Producing Countries (2013/14, 2014/15, 2015/16 & 2016/17): Production in Thousand 480-lb bales for Australia, Brazil, China, India, Pakistan, Turkey, United States, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Organic Cotton Lifts the Prospects of Cotton Farming
Altering Cotton Production Landscape - Challenges
Silk
Table 15: Leading Silk Producing Countries in the World (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for Brazil, China, India, Thailand, Uzbekistan and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Wool
Global Wool Production, Consumption and Trade
Table 16: Global Raw Wool Production by Major Producing Countries (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for Argentina, Australia, China, India, New Zealand, US and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Historical Data
Table 17: Sheep Population in Million Head in Major Wool Producing Countries (2014) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 18: Global Greasy Wool Gross Production Value in US$ Million (2004-2013) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 19: Global Wool (Clean Equivalent) Production in Metric Tons by Country (2013) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Cashmere
Manufacturing Process
4. SYNTHETIC FIBERS
Synthetic Fiber: The Evolution
Synthetic Fibers and Their Sources
Manmade/Synthetic Fibers Rules the Roost
Key Markets for Man-Made Fibers
Table 20: Global Manmade Fiber Market by Region/Country (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 21: Global Manmade Fibers Production by Fiber Type (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for Acrylic Polypropylene, Cellulosic Fibers, Polyamides (Nylon), Polyester, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Developing Countries Account for Higher Demand
Cellulose Fibers Market Poised to Exhibit Healthy Growth
Regional Insights
Competition
Polyester
Asia Dominates the Global Polyester Market
Polyester Staple Fiber (PSF) - Following Suit
Major Polyester Producing Nations
Apparel: Primary End-Use Market
Table 22: Global Polyester Fiber Market by End-Use Application (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Apparel, Home Textiles, and Industrial Textiles (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Factors Influencing Polyester Market
Acrylic/Modacrylic Fibers
Table 23: Global Acrylic Fibers Market by End-Use Application (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Apparel, Home Textiles, and Industrial Textiles (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Main Pricing Influences
Development of Microfibers
Acrylonitrile: The Raw Material
Nylon
Market Overview
Table 24: Global Nylon Fiber Market by End-Use Application (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Apparel, Home Textiles, and Industrial Textiles (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
China Leads Nylon Production
Cellulosics
Market Outlook
Cellulosic Fibers (Plant-Based Fibers) and Their Sources
Rayon
Market Perspective
Rayon Fiber Manufacturers Eye on Developing Sustainable Products to Boost Demand
Rayon Enjoys Widespread Application
Table 25: Viscose Rayon Vs. Other Fibers: Comparison of Tensile Strength and Elongation
Viscose - The Leading Cellulosic Man-Made Fiber
Table 26: Leading Players in the Viscose Stable Fibers Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for Grasim Industries, Helon Group, Jiangsu Aoyang Technology, Lenzing, Sateri, Tangshan Sanyou, Zhejiang Fulida Holding, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 27: Global Viscose Staple Fiber Market: Planned Capacity Expansion Projects Announced in the Recent Past
Table 28: Global Viscose Fibers Market by End-Use Application (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Apparel, Home Textiles, and Industrial Textiles (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Lyocell - A Highly Demanded Man-Made Fiber
5. SPECIALTY FIBERS
Specialty Fibers Market to Experience Impressive Growth
Aramid Fibers to Witness Unwavering Demand in End-Use Industries
Para-Aramid Fibers - The Leading Aramid Fiber Category
Meta-Aramid Fibers
High Temperature Fibers
Considerations for High-Temperature Uses
Requirements for Thermal Insulating Material
Technical Fibers
Market Overview
Shift in Focus from Commodity Goods to Technical Products Benefits Technical Textiles
6. TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENTS IN THE TEXTILE MATERIALS AND TEXTILES MARKET
Technology Innovations To Spearhead Growth
Low-Pressure Plasma Treatment to Improve Filtration Efficiency of Textiles
DNA Markers for Textiles - Applied DNA Sciences Develops SigNatureÂ® T DNA Marker
Teijin and Kansai University Create Foremost Piezoelectric Fabric
Researchers at University of Burgos Develop Smart Tags to Evaluate Freshness of Packaged Fish
AnanasAnam Develops PiÃ±atexâ„¢ Nonwoven Textile from Pineapple Leaves
DuPont Protection Technologies Develop Cut Resistant Glove with KevlarÂ® Engineered Yarns
Mazda Motor and Mitsubishi Chemicals Develop Advanced Biofabric for Interior and Exterior Car Parts
Honeywell Develops SpectraÂ® HT High Strength Fiber
Plasma Treatment and Nanotechnology to Offer Multifunctional Cotton Fabrics with Superior Properties
Vestagen Technical Textiles Develops myComfort Hospital Patient Garment Range
Kimberly-Clark Health Care Develops Fabric that Offers Prevention of Fluid Penetration for Surgical Gowns
PPSS Group Develops Innovative Fabric that Protects People from Cut and Slash Related Injuries
Nano Labs Applies for Provisional Patent for Advanced Hemostatic Material
Teijin Develops New Type of Meta-Aramid Fiber with Excellent Heat-Resistance
Electrospun Cellulose Acetate Fibers with Fluorescent Nanoparticles Developed for Anti-Counterfeiting Applications
Novel Cellulose Acetate Membranes Developed for Reverse Osmosis Treatment Plants
Bioplastics: A Niche Market
Nexia Biotechnologiesâ€™ New Method to Produce Artificial Silk Fiber
Treated Cotton for Raincoats
Tuscarora Yarns Launches New Process for Cotton Yarn
ARS Develops New Technique for Cotton Dyeing
New Process to Improve Colorfastness of Clothes
Nanotechnology for Fabrics
7. TEXTILE MATERIALS INDUSTRY AND MACRO-DRIVERS
Demand for Fibers Mirrors GDP Growth
Table 29: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % (2016-2018P): Breakdown by Country/Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Ballooning Global Population Offers Steady Growth Opportunities
Table 30: Global Population Estimates (2000-2050) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Growing Middle Class Population Fuels Market Expansion
Table 31: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) by Geographic Region: 2010, 2020P & 2030P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Expanding Urban Population Spurs Consumption Growth
Table 32: Total Population Worldwide by Urban and Rural Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Rising Investments in Infrastructure Projects Strengthens Market Prospects
8. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Introduction
Classification of Fibers
Flow Chart for Fiber Classification
Table 33: Chemical Composition by Fiber Type
Product Classification
Natural Fibers
Cotton
Uses of the Versatile Fabric
Wool
Myriad Uses of Wool
Silk
Uses of the Luxury Fiber
Manufactured/Manmade/Synthetic Fibers
Introduction
Non-Cellulosic Fibers
Polyester
Properties of Polyester
Production Process of Polyester
Types of Polyester Fiber
Polyester Filament (PFY)
Polyester Staple Fiber (PSF)
Polyester Chips: The Raw Material
Polyester Filament Versus Polyester Staple Fiber
Nylon
Unique Properties
Different Forms of Nylon
Characteristics of Nylon 6,6/ABS
Aramids
Olefin Fiber
Acrylic Fibers
Production Process
Cellulosics Textile Fibers
Viscose Fiber
Modal Fibers
Rayon or Viscose Rayon
Production Process
Types of Rayon
Rayon Types
Regular Rayon
High Tenacity Rayon
High Wet Modulus (HWM) Rayon
Cuprammonium Rayon
Viscose Rayon Staple Fiber - A Form of Rayon
Yarns Manufactured from VSF
Acetate Fibers and Triacetate Fibers
Lyocell
Synthetic Fiber - Production Process
Polymerization - A Process to Manufacture Synthetic Fibers
Undesirable Effects of Dyestuffs Used in Chemical Fibers
Global Artificial Fiber Production - Tracing Evolution
Specialty Fibers/Products
9. YARNS
Domination of Spun Yarn Continues
The Textured Yarn Market
Textured Polyester Yarn
Wool Yarn
Yarn Manufacturing Procedure
Produced From Filaments
Produced From Staple Fibers
Texturizing Process for Synthetic Yarn
Texturizing Techniques
Knife Edge
Stuffer Box
False Twist
Air Jet
Knit-de-Knit
Partially Oriented Yarn (POY)
Draw Textured Yarn (DTY) & Spin Drawn Yarn (SDY)
Characteristics That Affect Finished Product Quality
Plies
Twist
Texturizing Yarn
Two Primary Processes for Spinning Cotton Fibers
Open End Spinning - Superior to Ring Spinning
End-Use Application - Another Standard for Classification
Composite Cut Resistant Yarn
Causes for Defects in Garments
TQM System: Essential for Yarn Producers
10. TEXTILE INDUSTRY - A REVIEW
Introduction
Table 34: Global Textiles Market by End-Use Application (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Apparel, Home Textiles, Nonwovens and Technical Textiles (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Impact of Recession in Retrospect and the Road Ahead
Developing Nations: Favorable Growth Prospects
Table 35: Leading Fabric Producing Countries in the World (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for China, India, Indonesia, Thailand, Turkey, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 36: Leading Apparel Producing Countries in the World (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for Bangladesh, China, India, Turkey, Vietnam and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Cotton Fabrics in Demand
Synthetic & High-Tech Fabrics - Popular with Designers
Organic Apparel Catches Fancy of Consumers
Growing Awareness about Ecological Issues - A Key Concern in Textile Trading
Shift in Global Textile Trade
Issues Plaguing the Textile Industry
11. KEY END-USE MARKETS FOR TEXTILE MATERIALS
Apparel & Clothing - The Main End Use Sector
End-use Applications of Textile Materials in Various Apparels
Fabricated Textiles
Carpets
Rugs
Automotive
Home Furnishings
12. PRODUCT DEVELOPMENTS/LAUNCHES
Applied DNA, GHCL and Reliance to Launch CertainTÂ® rPET
Honeywell Introduces SpectraÂ® HC1000 Fiber
NatureWorks Develops Durable Hydrophilic Formulation for Ingeo Nonwovens
Cone Denim and Unifi Introduce S GENEÂ® with REPREVEÂ®
Engineered Floors Unveils Advanced Polyester Extrusion-Apex SDP
American & Efird Rolls Out Perma CoreÂ® Industrial Sewing Thread
Freudenberg Performance Materials Develops EvolonÂ® New Generation
Iluna Group Launches Green Label Line
Lenzing Group Launches TENCELâ„¢ Luxe Brand Lyocell Filament
Reliance Industries Develops RecronÂ® FS Flame Retardant Polyester
Aditya Birla Introduces Liva CrÃ¨me Fabric
Eastman Chemical Unveils Avraâ„¢ Performance Fibers
Asahi Kasei Rolls Out Roicaâ„¢ EF
Oerlikon Barmag Unveils HMLS Polyester Yarn
Teijin to Unveil Teijinconex neo Meta-Aramid Fiber
Australian Wool Innovation and Nanshan Group Develops Neulana Fabrics
Fulgar Introduces Evo, Nylon Fiber
Archroma Unveils Smartrepel Hydro Range for Cellulosic and Synthetic Fibers
Polartec Rolls Out Polartec Power Wool Fabric Collection
13. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Asahi Kasei to Increase Leonaâ„¢ Nylon 66 Filament Production
Arvind to Establish Textile Park in South India
Honeywell Supplies Spectra ShieldÂ® Material to Craig International Ballistics
Shandong Ruyi Investment to Acquire INVISTAâ€™s Apparel & Advanced Textiles Business
Honeywell to Expand Centurionâ„¢ Performance Fabric Production
Asahi Kasei to Increase Production of Lamousâ„¢ Microfiber Suede
Asahi Kasei Inaugurates New Production Facility for Bemlieseâ„¢ Fabric
Mitsubishi Chemical, Mitsubishi Rayon and Mitsubishi Plastics Merge
Celanese Snaps Up Nilit Plasticsâ€™ Nylon Compounding Division
Idea Corporate Credit Recovery I to Acquire Majority Stake in Sinterama
Rhodia to Distribute Amni Soul Eco Yarn in Europe through Fulgar
Kurskhimvolokno Expands Yarn Production Capacity
Grasim Industries Gains Controlling Rights to Viscose Filament Yarn Business of Century Textiles
Grasim Industries and Aditya Birla Nuvo Merger Receives NCLT Approval
Toray Industries to Acquire Minority Stake in Pacific Textiles Holdings
Indorama Ventures Acquires DuraFiber Technologies MÃ©xico
Unifi, Complast, and Technologia Textil Avanzada to Form Joint Venture in Guatemala
Freudenberg Performance Materials Inaugurates New Production Line at Weinheim
Asahi Kasei Launches Asahi Kasei Europe
ES FiberVisions Inaugurates New Bicomponent Fiber Plant in Thailand
Sasa Polyester Commences New CAPEX Project
Freudenberg & Vilene Nonwovens Installs New Production Line at Suzhou Facility
American & Efird to Acquire Majority Stake in Vardhman Yarns and Threads JV
Aditya Birla Chemicals to Merge with Grasim Industries
Kraig Enters into an Agreement with Vietnam Government
Archroma Takes Over BASF's Textile Chemicals Business
Indorama Ventures Acquires Performance Fibers Asia
Thai Acrylic Fibre Partners with Outlast Technologies
Nanshan Collaborates with Australian Wool Innovation
Rhodia Invests in Innovative Textile Fiber Technology
Solvay Invests in Fiber and Smart Polyamide Textile Yarn Manufacturing Technology
ILSHIN Vietnam Commences Textile Fiber Plant
Pratibha Cotspin to Establish Cotton Yarn Plant
Filatex to Establish Polyester Manufacturing Facility
Ambica Spintex to Establish 14,400 Spindles Capacity Cotton Yarn Plant
Rajkot Textile Industries to Establish Cotton Yarn Plant
Toray to Expand Polyester Staple Fiber Business at Toray Chemical Korea
Cotton Council International to Roll Out Cotton USA in India
14. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
Aditya Birla Group (India)
Grasim Industries Limited (India)
Jaya Shree Textiles (India)
Thai Rayon Public Co. Ltd. (Thailand)
Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayii A.S. (Turkey)
Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan)
Barnhardt Manufacturing Company (USA)
Celanese Corporation (USA)
Crescent Textile Mills Ltd. (Pakistan)
Daicel Corporation (Japan)
DAK Americas LLC (USA)
DowDuPont Inc. (USA)
Eastman Chemical Company (USA)
Far Eastern New Century Corporation (Taiwan)
Formosa Plastics Group (Taiwan)
Nan Ya Plastics Corporation (Taiwan)
Freudenberg Performance Materials (Germany)
Honeywell International Inc. (USA)
Hyosung Corp. (South Korea)
Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited (Thailand)
ES FiberVisions, Inc. (USA)
INVISTA (USA)
Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Marzotto SpA (Italy)
Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan)
Montefibre SpA (Italy)
NatureWorks LLC (USA)
PT Polychem Indonesia Tbk (Indonesia)
PT Tifico Fiber Indonesia (Indonesia)
Reliance Industries Ltd. (India)
Recron Malaysia Sdn Bhd (Malaysia)
SASA Polyester Sanayi A.S. (Turkey)
Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fiber Co. Ltd. (China)
Sinterama SpA (Italy)
Solvay S.A. (Belgium)
Tangshan Sanyou Xingda Chemical Fiber Co., Ltd. (China)
Thai Polyester Company Limited (Thailand)
The Lenzing Group (Austria)
Toray Industries Inc. (Japan)
Unifi Inc. (USA)
Weiqiao Textile Co. Ltd. (China)
15. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Textile Fibers Market
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
US Textile & Apparel Industry - An Overview
Textile Mills Industry
Synthetic Fibers versus Cotton Fabrics
Natural Fibers Market
Cotton Industry - An Overview
Table 118: US Cotton Harvested Area, Production and Exports from 2005/06 to 2016/17 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Wool Industry
The US Market for Geotextiles - An Insight
Manmade Fibers Market
Polyesters
Changing Trends in the US Manmade Fibers Industry
Glass Fiber Market
Cellulosic Fibers
Yarn Market
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Developments
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
