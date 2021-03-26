Global Textile Printing Market Trajectory & Analytics 2021-2024: Digital Printing, Artificial Intelligence and Personalized Clothing

DUBLIN, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Textile Printing - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global production of printed textiles is projected to reach 36.8 billion square meters by 2024

The market driven by technology developments aimed at improving print speeds, design, and efficiency; effervescent adoption of digital printing technology; and improvements in dyeing techniques, and ink formulations. Few of the factors driving adoption of digital printing technology include energy and water efficiency; reduced chemical wastage; ability to print large designs; low CAPEX needs; and print flexibility.

Other major factors influencing growth in the market include migration towards sustainable textile printing practices using cleaner consumables such as urea and VOC free printing inks; use of more efficient printing processes; development of open system inkjet print heads that enable use of inks from multiple suppliers; and launch of lower priced printing equipment.

Asia-Pacific represents the largest and the fastest growing market worldwide, led by factors such as emergence of low cost Southeast Asian countries such as Cambodia, Myanmar, China, and Indonesia as preferred destinations for textile production; favorable government policies encouraging domestic textile industry growth and a parallel increase in production volume of printed textiles; and changing fashion trends and shifting consumer preference towards printed fabric away from dyed fabric.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Textile Sector Remains Adversely Impacted

As Fashion Sector Slips on COVID-19 Ramp, More Challenges Ahead for Textiles Printing Industry

COVID-19 Unwinds & Accelerates Disruptive Changes within Textile Printing Industry

Digital Textile Printing Takes Wing in the Crisis Moment

Accelerated Shift toward On-Demand Printing

Water-based to Waterless Dyes

Textile Printing: A Prelude

Digital Textile Printing Vs Conventional Screen Printing

Comparison of Different Parameters for Conventional and Digital Printing

Outlook

Rise in Adoption of Digital Printing

Advantages of Digital Textile Printing

Screen Printing: What Does the Future Hold?

Asia-Pacific Spearheads Growth in Digital Textile Printing Market

Factors Hampering Growth

Recent Market Activity

World Brands

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Trends Influencing the Textile Printing Market

Textile Printing Industry Strives to become more Sustainable

Digital Printing Offers Short, Sustainable Production Runs

High Resource Efficiency

Eco-Friendly Printing Inks

Reactive Inks for Digital Textile Printing: Exciting Opportunities

Suitability of Reactive Inks for Digital Textile Printing

3D Software and Digital Textile Printing Innovations Revolutionize Fashion Sampling

3D and 4D Printing: Harbingers of New Design Trends

Recent Notable Digital Textile Printing Innovations

Technological Advancements Encourage Traditional Textile Manufacturers to Adopt Digital Textile Printing

Select Recent Product Developments

Demand Grows Significantly for On-Demand Digital Printing Platform

Room for More Innovation in Digital Textile Printing Technologies

High Speed Systems Transform Digital Printing Market

Fashion Industry Stimulates Adoption of Wide Format Textile Printers

Inkjet Textile Printing Market and Growth Opportunities

Digital Textile Printing in Home Textiles Market Expands Opportunities

Soft Signage: High-Growth Segment in Digital Textile Printing Market

Furniture Market Offers Strong Growth Potential for Digital Printing

Digital Printing, Artificial Intelligence and Personalized Clothing

Dye Sublimation Printing: Ideal for Soft Signage & Home Decor

Millennials: A Strong Influencing Demographic

E-Commerce Emerge as New Growth Driver

Through-Print Textile Printing : A Challenge for Digital Printers

Textile Printing and Ad Campaigns Drive Demand for Large Format Printers

Polyester: The Fabric of Choice for Digital Printing

Popularity of Fabrics Used in Various Markets

Assessing the Pros & Cons of DTF Printing & DTG Printing

Ink Chemistries Holds Key in Textile Printing Growth

Chemistry Requirements Encourage Development of Specialized Processing Equipment

Shift towards Eco-Friendly Inks

Green Printing Practices in Textile Printing

Expanding Clothing & Textile Needs of Ballooning World Population to Drive Demand

Rapid Pace of Urbanization to Drive Demand for Textile Materials

Rising Affluence of Middle Class Consumer Segment

UNITED STATES

Market Overview

Market Analytics

CANADA

JAPAN

Market Overview

Market Analytics

CHINA

Market Overview

Digital Textile Printing Industry in China

Market Analytics

EUROPE

Market Overview

Digital Textile Printing Holds Strong Growth Potential

Rise in Demand for Direct-to-Garment Printing

Market Analytics

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

Market Overview

Market Analytics

UNITED KINGDOM

Market Overview

Market Analytics

SPAIN

RUSSIA

TURKEY

Market Overview

Market Analytics

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

Market Overview

Market Analytics

AUSTRALIA

INDIA

Market Overview

Digital Textile Printing Gains Demand

Market Analytics

SOUTH KOREA

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Overview of Select Regional Markets

Pakistan

Bangladesh

Market Analytics

LATIN AMERICA

BRAZIL

MEXICO

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

MIDDLE EAST

AFRICA

Market Overview

Market Analytics

