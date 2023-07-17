Global Textile Printing Strategic Business Report 2023: 3D Software and Digital Textile Printing Innovations Revolutionize Fashion Sampling

DUBLIN, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Textile Printing: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Textile Printing estimated at 24.8 Billion Square Meters in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of 40.2 Billion Square Meters by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Screen Printing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.8% CAGR and reach 27.4 Billion Square Meters by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Digital Printing segment is readjusted to a revised 20.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 1.6 Billion Square Meters, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8% CAGR



The Textile Printing market in the U.S. is estimated at 1.6 Billion Square Meters in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 13.5 Billion Square Meters by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 3.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.3% CAGR.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

World Shifts to an Endemic COVID-19 Strategy With Focus on Multilateral Approach to Managing Future Pandemics

Why Multilateral Approach is Key to Dealing With Future Pandemics

War & Inflation Supersedes COVID-19 as Major Downside Risks for the Global Economy in 2022

Spillovers of Negative Inflationary Forces

Ukraine War Causes Hardships

Stubbornly High Inflation Set to Dampen Growth

With Each Passing Day, the Risk of Stagflation is Rising

Here's What's Causing the Current Spike in Inflation

After the Pandemic, Global Economic Uncertainty Surges Amidst War, Inflation, Political Tensions & Supply Chain Disruptions Aggravated by China's Slowdown: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023

Slowdown: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023 COVID-19 Pandemic Has Accelerated Digital Transformation of Textile Printing Processes

Key Trends in Textile Printing

Textile Printing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Textile Printing: A Prelude

Digital Textile Printing Vs Conventional Screen Printing

Comparison of Different Parameters for Conventional and Digital Printing

Evolution of Textile Printing Technologies

Textile Printing Technologies' Types

Global Market Prospects and Outlook

Rise in Adoption of Digital Printing

Advantages of Digital Textile Printing

Screen Printing: What Does the Future Hold?

Asia-Pacific Spearheads Growth in Digital Textile Printing Market

Market Drivers

Factors Hampering Growth

Recent Market Activity

World Brands

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Trends Influencing the Textile Printing Market

Textile Printing Industry Strives to become more Sustainable

Digital Printing Offers Short, Sustainable Production Runs

High Resource Efficiency

Eco-Friendly Printing Inks

Reactive Inks for Digital Textile Printing: Exciting Opportunities

Suitability of Reactive Inks for Digital Textile Printing

3D Printing Seeks Role in Textiles Sector

3D Software and Digital Textile Printing Innovations Revolutionize Fashion Sampling

3D and 4D Printing: Harbingers of New Design Trends

Fabrics with Augmented Protection and Electronic Materials

Recent Notable Digital Textile Printing Innovations

Technological Advancements Encourage Traditional Textile Manufacturers to Adopt Digital Textile Printing

Select Recent Product Developments

Demand Grows Significantly for On-Demand Digital Printing Platform

Room for More Innovation in Digital Textile Printing Technologies

High Speed Systems Transform Digital Printing Market

Fashion Industry Stimulates Adoption of Wide Format Textile Printers

Inkjet Textile Printing Market and Growth Opportunities

Digital Textile Printing in Home Textiles Market Expands Opportunities

Soft Signage: High-Growth Segment in Digital Textile Printing Market

Furniture Market Offers Strong Growth Potential for Digital Printing

Digital Printing, Artificial Intelligence and Personalized Clothing

Industry 4.0 to Augment Textile Printing Domain

Dye Sublimation Printing: Ideal for Soft Signage & Home Decor

Millennials: A Strong Influencing Demographic

Global Millennials Population Spread by Region: 2022

Millennial Population as a Percentage (%) of Total Population in Select Countries: 2022

E-Commerce Emerge as New Growth Driver

World E-commerce Revenues in US$ Trillion: 2017-2024

Global e-Commerce Sales as Percentage of Total Retail Sales (2015-2021E)

Through-Print Textile Printing : A Challenge for Digital Printers

Textile Printing and Ad Campaigns Drive Demand for Large Format Printers

Polyester: The Fabric of Choice for Digital Printing

Popularity of Fabrics Used in Various Markets

Assessing the Pros & Cons of DTF Printing & DTG Printing

Ink Chemistries Holds Key in Textile Printing Growth

Global Digital Textile Printer Market (2022): Percentage Breakdown of Unit Placements by Ink Type - Direct Disperse, Reactive, Sublimation and Others

Chemistry Requirements Encourage Development of Specialized Processing Equipment

Shift towards Eco-Friendly Inks

Advanced Specialty Chemicals Improve Textile Printing Domain

Specialty Printing Inks Enhance Printing Functionality

Green Printing Practices in Textile Printing

Expanding Clothing & Textile Needs of Ballooning World Population to Drive Demand

World Population Estimates (2000-2050)

Rapid Pace of Urbanization to Drive Demand for Textile Materials

World Percentage of Population Residing in Urban Areas by Region: 2000, 2010, 2020, 2030, 2040, and 2050

by Region: 2000, 2010, 2020, 2030, 2040, and 2050 Rising Affluence of Middle Class Consumer Segment

Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035

Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Geographic Region

