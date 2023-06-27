Global Textile Yarn Industry Research Report 2023: An $18.5 Billion Market by 2028 - Opportunities in the Development of New Yarn Varieties and Blends

DUBLIN, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Textile Yarn Market by Source (Chemical, Plant, Animal), Type (Artificial, Natural), Application (Apparel, Home Textile, Industrial), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World) - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The textile yarn market is projected to grow from USD 14.4 Billion in 2023 to USD 18.5 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.1%

The increasing global population, coupled with urbanization trends, has a direct impact on the textile yarn market. As more people move to urban areas, the demand for textiles and textile products rises, creating a higher demand for textile yarns.

The cotton yarn segment in plant yarn type is expected to account for the largest share in 2023.

Based on plant sources, the cotton segment is projected to lead the textile yarn market during the forecast period. Cotton yarn holds a significant position in the textile industry and has experienced substantial demand, growth, and dominance over the years.

Cotton yarn is particularly dominant in the clothing industry due to its favorable properties for making comfortable and breathable garments. It is the preferred choice for manufacturing a wide range of clothing items, including t-shirts, jeans, dresses, shirts, and innerwear. The demand for cotton yarn in the clothing sector remains consistently high.

Home textile is one of the segments that is projected to grow in the application segment during the forecast period.

Based on the application segment, the home textile segment is projected to grow during the forecast period. Home textiles encompass a wide range of textile products used in residential settings, including bedding, curtains, upholstery fabrics, towels, rugs, and more. Home textiles play a vital role in enhancing the aesthetic appeal and functionality of homes.

They are used for various purposes, such as providing comfort, adding decorative elements, and improving the overall ambiance of living spaces. Textile yarns are essential components in the production of home textile products, as they form the foundation for weaving or knitting fabrics used in these applications.

China is expected to account for the largest market share in Asia-Pacific in 2023.

China possesses a significant manufacturing capacity for textile yarn production. The country has a well-established and extensive textile industry, with numerous spinning mills and yarn manufacturers. Its large-scale production capabilities allow China to meet both domestic and international demand for textile yarns.

China's textile industry benefits from cost-effective production. The country has access to abundant raw materials, such as cotton and synthetic fibers, at competitive prices. Additionally, China has established a strong infrastructure for textile manufacturing, including well-developed supply chains and efficient production processes.

These factors enable Chinese manufacturers to offer competitive pricing for textile yarns.

Competitive landscape

Prominent companies include Celanese Corporation (US), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan). TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC (Japan), Indorama Ventures Public Company (Thailand), KURARAY CO., LTD. (Japan) among others.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 347 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $14.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $18.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.1 % Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights

Growing Population and Rising Demand for Apparel to Drive Growth of the Textile Yarn Market

Chemical Segment and China to Account for Largest Market Shares in Asia-Pacific , 2022

to Account for Largest Market Shares in , 2022 Turkey and India to Register at Highest CAGRs During Forecast Period

and to Register at Highest CAGRs During Forecast Period Asia-Pacific to Dominate Textile Yarn Market During Forecast Period

to Dominate Textile Yarn Market During Forecast Period Artificial Segment to Account for Largest Market Size During Forecast Period

Apparel Segment to Account for Largest Market Size During Forecast Period

Market Overview

Macroeconomic Indicators

Rising Demand for Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Yarns

Increasing Industrial Applications

Drivers

Rising Demand for Textile Yarns in Apparel and Home Textile Sectors

Innovations in Production Process and End-use Industries

Restraints

Stringent Rules and Regulations

Volatility in Raw Material Prices and Their Availability

Opportunities

Growing Demand for Organic Yarns

Development of New Yarn Varieties and Blends

Challenges

High Inventory Holding Costs

Unfair Competition Between Textile Yarn Producers in Developed and Developing Economies

Increased Competition from Lower-Cost Suppliers Due to Trans-Pacific Partnership Hindering Growth

Regulatory Framework

US

Declaration of Misbranding and False Advertising Unlawful

Misbranded and Falsely Advertised Textile Fiber Products

Removal of Stamp, Tag, Label, or Other Identification

Canada

Canada Border Services Agency

Europe

Regulation on Consumer Products in EU by Reach

Regulatory Framework by EU$

India

Raw Material Supply Scheme (Rmss) by Ministry of Textiles

Case Studies

Utilization of Waste Heat from Boilers in Dyeing Units as Energy Source for Wastewater Recycling in Tirpur

Company Profiles (Business Overview, Products/Solutions/Services Offered, Recent Developments, Analyst's View)

Celanese Corporation

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Toray Industries, Inc.

Thairayon.Com

Formosa Taffeta Co. Ltd.

Kuraray Co. Ltd.

Parkdale.

Vardhman Textiles Limited

Huvis

Hengli Group Co. Ltd.

Raymond

Weiqiao Textile Company Limited

Kipas Holding.

Arvind Advanced Materials

Masood Textile Mills Ltd.

Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited

Grasim Industries Limited

Bonar Yarns

Canan Textile Design by Medyamim

Birko

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d9z893

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets