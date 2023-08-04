Global Theranostics Research Report 2023-2032: Rising Research and Development Investments - PCR Technology Propels Rapid Growth

DUBLIN, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Theranostics Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Disease , By Technology, By End-User, By Region, Segments & Forecast, 2023 - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global theranostics market size is expected to reach USD 3.096 billion by 2032

Theranostics is expected to grow at a quick rate owing to Increasing incidences of cancer and other chronic illness across the globe. Other supporting factors are projected to reduce the time for medical trials and increase the need for low-cost tumor diagnosis among the patients of merging economy countries.



Theranostics is a field of medicine that combines diagnostic and therapeutic capabilities to provide personalized treatment options for patients. The term is a combination of therapy and diagnostics. Theranostics involves the use of targeted therapies that are tailored to an individual patient's unique characteristics, such as their genetic makeup, molecular profile, and disease stage.



The goal of the therapy is to provide a more precise and effective approach to disease management by identifying the most appropriate treatment for each patient based on their specific needs. This approach can help reduce side effects and improve outcomes by targeting the underlying mechanisms of disease.



There are several limiting factors that affect the growth and adoption of theranostics in the market, including high development and production costs, limited reimbursement, complex regulatory environment, limited clinical evidence, limited physician and patient awareness, and challenges in integrating diagnostics and therapeutics. Overall, these limiting factors can slow the growth and adoption of theranostics in the market, and addressing these issues will be crucial for realizing the full potential of this approach to personalized medicine.



Overall, the impact of COVID-19 on the theranostics market has been mixed, with both positive and negative effects. On the positive side, the pandemic has created a greater awareness of the importance of personalized medicine and targeted therapies, which are the core of the theranostics approach. However, the pandemic has also resulted in delays in clinical trials and approvals, as well as disruptions in the production and distribution of theranostic products.



The Oncology Disorders segment accounted for the largest market share in 2022. Overall, the oncology segment of the theranostics market is expected to continue to grow, driven by increasing awareness of personalized medicine and advances in molecular diagnostics and targeted therapies.

Based on Technology, the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) segment is anticipated to grow quickly over the forecast period. The PCR segment of the theranostics market is expected to continue to grow, driven by the increasing demand for rapid and accurate diagnostic tests and the development of new PCR-based technologies, such as digital PCR and droplet digital PCR.

The Hospitals and Clinics segment is accounted to witness the fastest growth rate in the forecast period. The segment growth can be attributed to various factors such as rising number of theranostics patients requiring the diagnosis treatment. The increasing demand for targeted diagnostic and therapeutic solutions, coupled with the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, is expected to fuel the growth of the theranostics market in the coming years.

North America region is leading the market in terms of revenue share for the year 2022 and the coming years. The major factors for the region's growth are the increasing demand for personalized medicine and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases. The presence of key market players and well-established healthcare infrastructure are expected to fuel the market growth in the region further.

