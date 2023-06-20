Global Therapeutic Beds Market Report 2023: Rise in Elderly Population Drives Growth

20 Jun, 2023, 21:45 ET
DUBLIN, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Therapeutic Beds Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global therapeutic beds market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.4% during 2023-2030.
This report on global therapeutic beds market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global therapeutic beds market by segmenting the market based on product, application, end user, and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the therapeutic beds market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Companies Mentioned
- Arjo
- Bakare Beds Ltd.
- Gendron, Inc.
- GF Health Products, Inc
- Hard Manufacturing Company, Inc.
- Hill Rom Services Inc.
- Invacare Corporation .
- Joerns Healthcare LLC.
- Linet
- Medline Industries, Inc.
- Paramount Bed Co.Ltd
- Stryker
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Advances in Technology in Healthcare Sector
- Rise in Elderly Population
Challenges
- Declining Number of Therapeutic Beds
- Limited Spread of Clinical Beds
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
by Product
- Clinical Beds
- Regular Beds
- ICU Beds
- Pediatric Beds
- Birthing Beds
- Bariatric Beds
- Low Air Loss Beds
- Others
- Household Beds
- Accessories
by Application
- Acute Care Beds
- Critical Care Beds
- Long-term Beds
by End User
- Hospital and Clinics
- Reproductive Care Centers
- Others
by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
