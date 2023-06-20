Global Therapeutic Beds Market Report 2023: Rise in Elderly Population Drives Growth

DUBLIN, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Therapeutic Beds Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global therapeutic beds market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.4% during 2023-2030.

This report on global therapeutic beds market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global therapeutic beds market by segmenting the market based on product, application, end user, and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the therapeutic beds market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Companies Mentioned

Arjo

Bakare Beds Ltd.

Gendron, Inc.

GF Health Products, Inc

Hard Manufacturing Company, Inc.

Hill Rom Services Inc.

Invacare Corporation .

Joerns Healthcare LLC.

Linet

Medline Industries, Inc.

Paramount Bed Co.Ltd

Stryker

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Advances in Technology in Healthcare Sector

Rise in Elderly Population

Challenges

Declining Number of Therapeutic Beds

Limited Spread of Clinical Beds

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Dynamics

by Product

Clinical Beds

Regular Beds

ICU Beds

Pediatric Beds

Birthing Beds

Bariatric Beds

Low Air Loss Beds

Others

Household Beds

Accessories

by Application

Acute Care Beds

Critical Care Beds

Long-term Beds

by End User

Hospital and Clinics

Reproductive Care Centers

Others

by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Rest of Middle East & Africa

