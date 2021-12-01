Global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Research Report 2021 with Profiles of 35 Companies Involved in Developing Tests and Equipment Along with Their Collaborations

DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Therapeutic Drug Monitoring - Technologies, Markets & Companies" report from Jain PharmaBiotech has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report deals with therapeutic drug monitoring, a multi-disciplinary clinical specialty, aimed at improving patient care by monitoring drug levels in the blood to individually adjust the dose of drugs for improving outcomes.

TDM is viewed as a component of personalized medicine that interacts with several other disciplines including pharmacokinetics and pharmacogenetics. One chapter is devoted to monitoring drugs of abuse (DoA). Various technologies used for well-known DoA are described. A section on drug abuse describes methods of detection of performance-enhancing drugs.

The TDM market is analyzed from 2020 to 2030 according to technologies as well as geographical distribution. The global market for DoA testing was also analyzed from 2020 to 2030 and divided according to the area of application.

Unmet needs and strategies for the development of markets for TDM are discussed. The report contains profiles of 35 companies involved in developing tests and equipment for drug monitoring along with their collaborations.

Markets for TDM

Methods for market estimation and future forecasts

Global markets for TDM tests

Global markets for TDM according to technologies

Global TDM markets according to drug categories

Agents used for treatment of Alzheimer disease

Analgesics

Anticancer agents

Anticoagulants

Antidepressants

Antiepileptics

Antimicrobials

Antipsychotics

Biological therapies

Bronchodilators

Cardiovascular drugs

Corticosteroids/antihistaminics/antiinflammatory agents

Hypnotic-sedatives

Immunosuppressants

Parkinson disease drugs

Breakdown of global markets according to point of application of tests

Markets for TDM and DoA testing equipment

Geographical distribution of markets for TDM tests

Drivers for growth of TDM markets

Markets for DoA testing

Unmet needs in TDM

Cost-benefit studies

Simplifying assays and reducing time and cost

Strategies for developing markets

Physician education

Supporting research on TDM

Biomarker patents for drug monitoring

Technologies for TDM

Sample preparation

Proteomic technologies

Mass spectrometry

Liquid chromatography MS

Matrix-Assisted Laser Desorption/Ionization Mass Spectrometry

Combining capillary electrophoresis with MS

Gas-liquid chromatography

Tissue imaging mass spectrometry

New trends in sample preparation

Pressure Cycling Technology

Desorption electrospray ionization imaging

High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC)

Ultra performance LC

Application of HPLC and MS for separation of drug molecules

TDM using dry blood spots

Analysis of dried blood spots for drugs using DESI

Quantitative analysis of drugs in dried blood spot by paper spray MS

TDM in sweat

Immunoassays

Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay

Cloned Enzyme Donor Immunoassay

Enzyme Multiplied Immunoassay Technique

Fluorescence Polarization Immunoassay

Particle Enhanced Turbidimetric Inhibition Immunoassay

Radioimmunometric assays

Biosensors

Biochips & Microarrays

Introduction

Microchip capillary electrophoresis

Phototransistor biochip biosensor

Microchip-based fluorescence polarization immunoassay for TDM

Cellular microarrays

Microfluidics for TDM

Lab-on-a-chip

Micronics' microfluidic technology

Rheonix CARD technology

Nano-interface in a microfluidic chip

Levitation of nanofluidic drops with physical forces

Nanoarrays

Nanobiotechology

NanoDxT

Biomarkers

Applications of biomarkers in drug safety studies

Genomic technologies for toxicology biomarkers

Proteomic technologies for toxicology biomarkers

Metabonomic technologies for toxicology biomarkers

Integration of genomic and metabonomic data to develop toxicity biomarkers

Toxicology studies based on biomarkers

Biomarkers of hepatotoxicity

Biomarkers of nephrotoxicity

Cardiotoxicity

Neurotoxicity

Biomarkers in clinical trials

Molecular diagnostics

Novel technologies for TDM at point-of-care

NanoEye

Nanobiosensors

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

1. Introduction

2. Technologies for TDM

3. Drug Monitoring Instruments

4. Applications of TDM

5. Drugs Requiring Monitoring

6. Monitoring of Biological Therapies

7. Monitoring of Drug Abuse

8. Markets for TDM

9. Companies

10. References

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/490kx1

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

