Global Therapeutic Injectable Drugs Devices, Products and Markets Analysis Report 2023: The Trend toward Self-Administration, Prefilled Syringes Proliferating, Proliferation of Biological Drugs

14 Jun, 2023

The "Therapeutic Injectable Drugs - Devices, Products and Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Because of the ongoing need for repeat dosing posed by chronic diseases, these indications represent significant drug volume and revenue opportunities, while simultaneously challenging the industry to develop products that meet the unique needs of the non-professional caregiver.

For drugs designed to be administered by the patient, therapy-specific packaging is improving adherence and treatment outcomes. In the area of delivery, reusable injection devices designed to accept prefilled syringes or drug cartridges are improving ease-of-use and increasing the alternative device share of the growing self-injection market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. The Market Opportunity

  • Delivery Market Dynamics
  • The Economics of Injectable Drugs
  • What's Driving the Growth in Injectable Devices?
  • Prefilled Syringes Proliferating
  • The Prefilled Syringe Supply Chain
  • The Trend toward Self-Administration
  • Shifting Demographics
  • Innovation in Disposable Device Designs
  • Proliferation of Biological Drugs
  • Therapeutic Monoclonal Antibodies
  • Risk Factors

2. Injectable Drug Device Summaries

  • Autoinjectors
  • Single Fixed Dose (12 Devices Analyzed)
  • Variable Dosing
  • VSDI + NIT
  • Ypsomed VarioJect
  • High Viscosity
  • Rotaject Technology (SHL Medical)
  • Ypsomed/Ypsomed 2.25
  • Flexi-Q HV (Elcam Medical)
  • Dual Chamber Devices
  • Wirelessly Enabled Autoinjectors
  • BETACONNECT (Bayer)
  • RebiSmart (Merck Serono)

3. Selected Product Specific Autoinjectors (8 Devices Analyzed)

  • Autoinjector Device Design Factors
  • Material Selection Issues
  • Part Counts and Device Cost
  • Safety Features
  • Needle Insertion Depth
  • Failsafe Activation
  • Dose Inspection/Injection Confirmation
  • Market Factors
  • Lyophilized Drugs/Reconstitution
  • Human Engineering/Ergonomics
  • Pen Injectors
  • Pen Injector Design Selection Factors
  • Standardized Pen Platforms
  • Haselmeier
  • Becton Dickinson
  • Owen Mumford
  • Autoject2
  • Ypsomed
  • SHL Medical
  • Custom Pen Designs
  • Reusable Pens
  • Dual Chamber Pens

4. Commercial Pen Injector Products (23 Devices Analyzed)

  • Parathyroid Hormone
  • Forteo Pen
  • Preotact/Preos
  • Natpara
  • Reproductive Hormones
  • Follistim/Puregon Pen
  • Gonal-f

5. Wearable Devices - Analysis and Assessments

  • Libertas (Becton Dickinson)
  • SmartDose (West Pharmaceuticals)
  • Neulasta OnPro Injector (Insulet/Amgen)
  • YpsoDose (Ypsomed)
  • Electronic Semi-disposable
  • eLVD Patch Pump (Elcam)

6. Emerging Technology

  • Wireless Data
  • Injectable Drug Market Analysis and Forecasts
  • Autoimmune Diseases
  • Rheumatoid Arthritis
  • Psoriasis
  • Multiple Sclerosis
  • Hematopoietics
  • Hormones
  • Osteoporosis
  • Fertility

7. Market Factors

  • Regulatory Issues
  • Device Branding
  • Patient Adherence and Ease of Use
  • Healthcare Economics

8. Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

  • Tonghu Dongbao Pharmaceutical
  • Ypsomed
  • Desitronic
  • Roche
  • West Pharmaceutical
  • Daikyo
  • Terumo Europe NV
  • Kyowa Hakko Kirin
  • Motan
  • Krauss Maffei
  • Engel
  • Netstal
  • SHL Medical
  • PA Consulting
  • Owen Mumford
  • Amgen
  • Midas Pharma
  • Elcam
  • MedNet GmbH
  • Recipharm
  • Consort Medical
  • Bespak
  • BD Bioscience
  • BD Diagnostics
  • BD Medical
  • Lilly
  • Nycomed
  • Schering AG
  • Teva
  • Bayer Healthcare
  • EMD Serono
  • Pfizer
  • Chugai
  • Immunex
  • Wyeth
  • Insulet
  • Harro Hofliger
  • Merck Serono
  • NPS Pharma
  • Vetter
  • Haselmeier
  • Nycomed
  • Novo Nordisk
  • Biogen
  • GSK
  • AstraZeneca
  • Wockhardt
  • Hollister-Stier
  • Sanofi
  • Sanofi Aventis Deutschlang
  • Merck Serono
  • Sandoz
  • Becton Dickinson
  • Genentech
  • Antares Pharma
  • Medac Pharma
  • Oncotec Pharma
  • Roche
  • AMAG Pharmaceuticals
  • Novartis
  • Centocor
  • Janssen Biotech
  • Bayer Healthcare
  • Dr. Reddy's
  • US Worldmeds
  • Meridian Medical
  • Merck Serono
  • Boehringer Ingelheim
  • Swedish Orphan Biovitrum
  • Valeant Pharmaceuticals
  • Mylan Pharmaceuticals
  • Samsung Bioepis
  • GlaxoSmithKline
  • Abbvie

