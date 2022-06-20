Global Therapeutic Proteins Market Report 2022-2031 Featuring Major Players - Abbott Laboratories; Amgen Inc.; Baxter International Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; F.Hoffmann-La Roche

DUBLIN, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Therapeutic Proteins Global Market Report 2022: By Product, By Application, By Function" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global therapeutic proteins market is expected to grow from $100.06 billion in 2021 to $112.17 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%. The market is expected to reach $177.30 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.1%.



The therapeutic proteins market consists of sales of therapeutic proteins. Therapeutic proteins provide important therapies for diseases such as diabetes, cancer, infectious diseases, hemophilia, and anemia.



The main types of products in therapeutic proteins are insulin, fusion protein, erythropoietin, interferon, human growth hormone and follicle stimulating hormone. Insulin is a peptide hormone produced by beta cells in the pancreatic cells that serves as the individual 's primary anabolic hormone. It affects fat, carbohydrate and protein metabolism by boosting glucose uptake from the blood into the fat, liver and skeletal muscle cells.

The different functions include enzymatic and regulatory activity, special targeting activity, vaccines, protein diagnostics and is used in various applications such as metabolic disorders, immunologic disorders, hematological disorders, cancer, hormonal disorders, genetic disorders, others.



Advance technologies for protein-based drug development drives the therapeutic proteins market. Therapeutic proteins cannot be synthesized chemically, they need to be produced by genetic engineering and recombinant DNA technology in living cells or organisms.

Protein-engineering platform technologies such as glycoengineering, pegylation, Fc-fusion, albumin fusion, albumin drug conjugation help to increase the production yield, product purity, circulating half-life, targeting, and functionality of therapeutic protein drugs. Belimumab, ipilimumab, taliglucerase alfa, albiglutide, coagulation factor IX recombinant human are some therapeutic protein drugs developed using protein engineering technologies approved by FDA in the past five years.



Increasing biosimilar drugs in global market decline the growth of the therapeutic proteins market. Patent expiry of therapeutic proteins such as monoclonal antibodies give space for entry of biosimilar. In EU, AbbVie evidenced patent expiration of Humira (adalimumab) in 2018, five biosimilar of Humira from Mylan, Amgen, Sandoz, Samsung Bioepis received drug approvals from European commission to enter the EU market. These cost-effective treatments similar to original biologics decline the revenue and sales of therapeutic proteins.



Monoclonal antibody drug approvals are increasing in the protein therapeutic segment. Chronic diseases such as cancer, immunological disorders are well treated with monoclonal antibodies. Monoclonal antibodies are dominant and well-established product class in the protein therapeutic segment with more safety and immunogenicity than antibodies.

Cell-based expression systems such as Chinese hamster ovary (CHO) mammalian cell expression system with latest technologies increased the productivity of monoclonal antibodies by overcoming the problems associated with earlier antibody drugs. In last five years, FDA approved 213 drugs, among them 44 are monoclonal antibodies. For instance, twelve monoclonal antibodies were approved by FDA for the treatment of cancer and immunological disorders.



In the United States, therapeutic protein drug manufacturers file therapeutic biologics application (BLA) to FDA for the product approvals. The drug approved through BLA should be proved as safe, pure and potent. FDA consolidated review of most therapeutic proteins in Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER). In European Union, biologics are regulated by Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) for marketing authorization.



In July 2021, Eli Lilly and Company, a US-based pharmaceutical company acquired Protomer Technologies Inc. for $1 billion. Lilly is delighted to add protomer's breakthrough technology to its diabetes pipeline through this acquisition, since the company's glucose-sensing insulin programme, which is based on its proprietary molecular engineering of protein sensors (MEPS) platform, is exhibiting great potential.

Major players in the therapeutic proteins market are

Abbott Laboratories

Amgen inc.

Baxter International inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Pfizer inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co. inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S

Sanofi

Biogen inc.

Genentech inc.

Generex Biotechnology

Genetech

Merck Serono S.A

AstraZeneca

Boehringer Ingelheim

Chugai Pharmaceutical

Diasome Pharmaceuticals

GeneScience Pharmaceuticals

Hualan Biological Engineering

CSL Behring

Kyowa Hakko Kirin

Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Sandoz International

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

AbbVie

Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

Novartis

ProBiogen AG

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Therapeutic Proteins Market Characteristics



3. Therapeutic Proteins Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Therapeutic Proteins



5. Therapeutic Proteins Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Therapeutic Proteins Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Therapeutic Proteins Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Therapeutic Proteins Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Therapeutic Proteins Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Insulin

Fusion Protein

Erythropoietin

Interferon

Human Growth Hormone

Follicle Stimulating Hormone

6.2. Global Therapeutic Proteins Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Metabolic Disorders

Immunologic Disorders

Hematological Disorders

Cancer

Hormonal Disorders

Genetic Disorders

Others

6.3. Global Therapeutic Proteins Market, Segmentation By Function, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Enzymatic and Regulatory Activity

Special Targeting Activity

Vaccines

Protein Diagnostics

7. Therapeutic Proteins Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Therapeutic Proteins Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Therapeutic Proteins Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/menh5b

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets