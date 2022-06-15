Global Therapeutic Vaccines Market Research Report 2022: Antigen Vaccine, Dendritic Vaccine, DNA Vaccine and Peptide Vaccine

DUBLIN, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Therapeutic Vaccines Market Distribution by Type of Vaccine, Method of Vaccine Composition, Type of Therapy, Target Disease Indication, Route of Administration and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "Global Therapeutic Vaccines Market, 2022-2035" report features an extensive study on the current market landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely evolution and future opportunities associated with the therapeutic vaccines market. The study underlines an in-depth analysis, highlighting the key drivers and the market trends related to this evolving segment of the pharmaceutical industry.

One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and future growth opportunity associated with therapeutic vaccines market in the mid to long term. Based on parameters, such as adoption rates and expected prices variations for these products, the publisher has developed informed estimates on the likely evolution of the market for the period 2022-2035.



Our year-wise projections of the current and forecasted opportunity within the therapeutic vaccines market, have further been segmented across different types of vaccines (antigen vaccine, dendritic vaccine, DNA vaccine and peptide vaccine), types of vaccines by method of composition (autologous and allogeneic vaccine), types of therapies (monotherapy and combination), target disease indications, routes of administration (intramuscular, subcutaneous, oral, intranasal, intradermal and others) and key geographical regions (North America, Europe and Asia Pacific).



In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to their model, the publisher has provided three forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the industry's growth.



The opinions and insights presented in the report were influenced by discussions held with senior representatives in the industry. All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD unless otherwise specified.



Unlike the prophylactic vaccines that are designed and administered as a precautionary measure to prevent the occurrence of a disease, researchers have developed therapeutic vaccines intended to alleviate the suffering of patients already infected with the disease. Therapeutic vaccines are not as efficacious as prophylactic vaccines; however, they demonstrate safety, specificity and a long-lasting response across various clinical conditions.

These vaccines help the immune system in recognizing a foreign agent and are primarily being developed for viral infections and different types of cancer. Additionally, individuals who are affected with chronic infections but cannot produce enough efficient antibodies can be administered such vaccines.

Currently, six therapeutic vaccines are commercially available, including Imlygic, Provenge and Tice which have recently been approved for treatment of melanoma, prostate cancer and bladder cancer, respectively; in addition, over 350 vaccines are under development for various oncological, infectious, hepatological, neurological and autoimmune disorders.



Extensive research is being conducted to improve the overall stability of these therapeutic formulations and a variety of adjuvants (substances with an innate potential to augment an immune response) have been discovered for the development of more versatile vaccine formulations. Further, researchers are also investigating the potential of these vaccines against other chronic disease conditions, including hypertension and autoimmune disorders.

Over the last few years, this segment of industry has witnessed substantial partnership activity and investment from various private and public sector investors/investment funds, which have extended financial support to the organizations engaged in R&D.

Driven by encouraging clinical trial results, increasing adoption of therapeutic vaccines for treating various clinical conditions and investment in R&D, the therapeutic vaccines market is poised to witness noteworthy growth in the foreseen future.

Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading industry players involved in developing therapeutic vaccines?

What are the key therapeutic areas for which therapeutic vaccines are being / have been developed?

What are the prevalent trends within competitive landscape of therapeutic vaccines?

Which geographies are the most active in conducting clinical trials related to therapeutic vaccines?

Which are the leading funding organizations providing grants for therapeutic vaccines?

What kind of partnership models are commonly adopted by industry and non-industry stakeholders?

What are the different initiatives undertaken by start-up players for the development of therapeutic vaccines in the recent past?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Key Topics Covered:



1. PREFACE

1.1. Scope of the Report

1.2. Research Methodology

1.3. Key Questions Answered

1.4. Chapter Outlines



2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



3. INTRODUCTION

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Introduction to Therapeutic Vaccines

3.2.1. Classification of Vaccines by Method of Composition

3.2.1.1. Autologous Vaccines

3.2.1.2. Allogeneic Vaccines

3.3. Classification of Vaccines by Mechanism of Action

3.3.1. Antigen Vaccines

3.3.2. Dendritic Vaccines

3.3.3. DNA Vaccines

3.3.4. Peptide Vaccines

3.4 Key Target Indications

3.4.1. Cancer

3.4.2. HIV Infection

3.4.3. HPV Infection

3.4.4. Herpes

3.5. Clinical Development and Approval of Vaccines

3.6. Concluding Remarks



4. MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Therapeutic Vaccines: Pipeline Analysis

4.3. Therapeutic Vaccines: Analysis by Vaccine Developers



5. COMPANY PROFILES

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. BioNTech

5.2.1. Company Overview

5.2.2. Financial Information

5.2.3. Therapeutic Vaccines Portfolio

5.2.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

5.3 Brii Biosciences

5.4 GlobeImmune

5.5 Immatics

5.6. Immune Response Biopharma

5.7. Immunitor

5.8. Inovio Pharmaceuticals

5.9. Moderna



6. CLINICAL TRIAL ANALYSIS

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Scope and Methodology

6.3. Therapeutic Vaccines: Clinical Trial Analysis



7. ACADEMIC GRANT ANALYSIS

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Scope and Methodology

7.3. Therapeutic Vaccines: Academic Grant Analysis

7.3.1. Analysis by Year of Grant Award

7.3.2. Analysis by Amount Awarded

7.3.3. Analysis by Administering Institute Center

7.3.4. Analysis by Support Period

7.3.5. Analysis by Administering Institute Center and Support Period

7.3.6. Analysis by Type of Grant Application

7.3.7. Analysis by Purpose of Grant Award

7.3.8. Analysis by Activity Code

7.3.9. Analysis by Study Section Involved

7.3.10. Analysis by Type of Recipient Organization

7.3.11. Word Cloud Analysis: Emerging Focus Areas

7.3.12. Geographical Distribution of Recipient Organizations

7.3.13. Popular NIH Departments: Analysis by Number of Grants

7.3.14. Prominent Program Officers: Analysis by Number of Grants

7.3.15. Popular Recipient Organizations: Analysis by Number of Grants



8. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Partnership Models

8.3. Therapeutic Vaccines: Partnerships and Collaborations



9. START-UP HEALTH INDEXING

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Start-ups in Therapeutic Vaccines Market

9.3. Benchmarking of Start-ups



10. MARKET FORECAST AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Forecast Methodology and Key Assumptions

10.3. Global Therapeutic Vaccines Market, 2022-2035

10.4. Global Therapeutic Vaccines Market, 2022-2035: Distribution by Type of Vaccine

10.5. Global Therapeutic Vaccines Market, 2022-2035: Distribution by Method of Vaccine Composition

10.6. Global Therapeutic Vaccines Market, 2022-2035: Distribution by Type of Therapy

10.7. Global Therapeutic Vaccines Market, 2022-2035: Distribution by Target Disease Indication

10.8. Global Therapeutic Vaccines Market, 2022-2035: Distribution by Route of Administration

10.9. Global Therapeutic Vaccines Market, 2022-2035: Geographical Distribution

10.10. Global Therapeutic Vaccines Market, 2022-2035: Individual Product Sales Forecast

10.10.1. ASP0113

10.10.1.1. Target Patient Population

10.10.1.2. Sales Forecast

10.10.2. Copaxone

10.10.3. Galinpepimut-S

10.10.4. Hepcortespenlisimut-L

10.10.5. ICT-107

10.10.6. IR103

10.10.7. MGN1703

10.10.8. Neuronata-R

10.10.9. OncoVax

10.10.10. OSE2101

10.10.11. Provenge

10.10.12. REMUNE

10.10.13. RIAVAX

10.10.15. V7

10.10.16. VGX-3100

10.10.17. Vigil



11. CASE STUDY: GLOBAL PREVENTIVE VACCINES

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Preventive Vaccines: Overall Market Landscape



12. CASE STUDY: VACCINE CONTRACT MANUFACTURING MARKET

12.1 Chapter Overview

12.2. Vaccine Contract Manufacturers: Overall Market Landscape

12.2.1 Analysis by Year of Establishment

12.2.2. Analysis by Company Size and Geographical Location

12.2.3. Analysis by Geography

12.2.4. Analysis by Type of Service(s) Offered

12.2.5. Analysis by Scale of Operation

12.2.6. Analysis by Type of Expression System(s) Used

12.2.7. Analysis by Type of Vaccines Manufactured



13. CONCLUDING REMARKS



14. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA



15. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

