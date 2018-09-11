Global Thermal Barrier Coatings Market 2018-2022 - Emergence of Materials for Thermal Barrier Coatings to Withstand Higher Temperatures

DUBLIN, Sept 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Thermal Barrier Coatings Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global thermal barrier coatings market to grow at a CAGR of 6.65% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Thermal Barrier Coatings Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is nano-structured and multiple-layered coatings produced by EB-PVD. The microstructures produced by electron-beam physical vapor deposition for thermal barrier coatings are divided into two layers. These include an inner layer and an outer layer.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing demand from the emerging economies. The rapid development of Brazil, Russia, India, and China countries is giving rise to large-scale commercial, residential, and industrial infrastructure development, especially in India and China.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is rising production costs. Power prices account for a major share of the production costs of aluminum. Due to the increasing demand for energy, the prices of aluminum are rising, leading to the closure of many smelters.





Market trends

Emergence of materials for thermal barrier coatings to withstand higher temperatures

Nano-structured and multiple-layered coatings produced by EB-PVD

Popularity of green insulation for thermal barrier coating

Key vendors

Air Products and Chemicals

CTS

Metallisation

Praxair S.T Technology

The Fisher Barton Group

Key Topics Covered:







Part 01: Executive Summary







Part 02: Scope Of The Report







Part 03: Research Methodology







Part 04: Market Landscape







Part 05: Market Sizing







Part 06: Five Forces Analysis







Part 07: Market Segmentation By Application







Part 08: Market Segmentation By Types







Part 09: Customer Landscape







Part 10: Regional Landscape







Part 11: Decision Framework







Part 12: Drivers And Challenges







Part 13: Market Trends







Part 14: Vendor Landscape







Part 15: Vendor Analysis







Part 16: Appendix









