Global Thermal Ceramics Market Outlook Report 2018 & 2019-2027

The Global Thermal Ceramics market accounted for $3.37 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $8.21 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period.



Growing Need for Energy Savings and rapid infrastructural development in emerging economies are the key factors driving market growth. however, the environmental concerns related to refractories may restrain the market growth.



Thermal ceramics are high-temperature-resistant ceramics, which is widely used in industrial purposes. It is used for the manufacturing of fibre products, microporous insulation, insulating firebricks, in monolithic refractories, heat shields. Thermal ceramic materials reduce heat loss across different manufacturing processes. They are widely used for thermal insulation purposes.



By Type, Ceramic Fibers segment is likely to have a huge demand across the global. Lightweight and low-density, which make them suitable for high-temperature applications that require low thermal mass.



By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the high economic growth, and rapid development of end-use industries will continue to drive the product demand in this region.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Thermal Ceramics Market, By Temperature Range

5.1 Introduction

5.2 650-1,000C

5.3 1,000-1,400C

5.4 1,400-1,600C



6 Global Thermal Ceramics Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Insulating Firebricks

6.2.1 Acidic Refractory Bricks

6.2.2 Basic Refractory Bricks

6.2.3 Neutral Refractory Bricks

6.3 Ceramic Fibers

6.3.1 Polycrystalline Ceramic Fibers

6.3.2 Vitreous Alumina-Silica Ceramic Fiber

6.3.2.1 Refractory Ceramic Fibers (RCF)

6.3.3 Low Bio-Persistent Ceramic Fibers



7 Global Thermal Ceramics Market, By Material

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Alumina Ceramics

7.3 Silicon Carbide

7.4 Silicon Nitride

7.5 Ferric Ceramics

7.6 Ferrite Ceramics

7.7 Zirconate Ceramics

7.8 Titanate Ceramics



8 Global Thermal Ceramics Market, By Product

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Felts

8.3 Blankets

8.4 Bulk Fibers

8.5 Boards

8.6 Paper

8.7 Vacuum-Formed or Cast Shapes

8.8 Textiles



9 Global Thermal Ceramics Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Manufacturing

9.2.1 Automotive

9.2.2 Glass

9.2.3 Cement

9.2.4 Other Manufacturing

8.2.4.1 Ceramics

9.3 Medical

9.4 Chemical & Petrochemical

9.5 Power Generation

9.6 Mining & Metal Processing

9.6.1 Aluminum

9.6.2 Iron & Steel

9.6.3 Other Mining & Metal Processing

9.7 Electrical and Electronics

9.8 Other End Users



10 Global Thermal Ceramics Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 New Zealand

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Rest of South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.2 UAE

10.6.3 Qatar

10.6.4 South Africa

10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 Morgan Advanced Materials

12.2 3M

12.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

12.4 Luyang Energy-Saving Materials

12.5 Yeso Insulating Products

12.6 Promat International

12.7 Rath Inc.

12.8 Ibiden

12.9 Bnz Materials Inc.

12.10 Unifrax

12.11 RHI Magnesita N.V.

12.12 PYROTEK

12.13 Isolite Insulating Products

12.14 Skamol A/S

12.15 ZIRCAR Ceramics, Inc



