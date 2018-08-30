NEW YORK, August 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Thermal Energy Storage







Thermal energy storage is a technology that allows the transfer and storage of heat energy using mediums like ice, water, molten salt, or cold air. This technology is used to complement energy solutions like solar, hydropower, or wind. Thermal energy storage is used to utilize the heat that would otherwise be wasted, for future heating and cooling purposes or to meet the required power demand of customers.







Technavio's analysts forecast the global thermal energy storage market to grow at a CAGR of 5.85% during the period 2018-2022.







Covered in this report



The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global thermal energy storage market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.







The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:



• Americas



• APAC



• EMEA







Technavio's report, Global Thermal Energy Storage Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.







Key vendors



• CALMAC



• DN Tanks



• EnergyNest



• Ice Energy



• SENER group







Market driver



• Increasing demand for CSP



Market challenge



• Competition from alternative sources energy storage



Market trend



• Increasing use in smart cities and smart buildings



Key questions answered in this report



• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?



• What are the key market trends?



• What is driving this market?



• What are the challenges to market growth?



• Who are the key vendors in this market space?







