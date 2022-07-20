Global Thermal Energy Storage (TES) Market Report 2022: Focus on the Disruptive Technologies and the Latest Achievements in the TES Space

DUBLIN, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Breakthrough Innovation Enabling Efficient Thermal Energy Storage (TES)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service focuses on the disruptive technologies and the latest achievements in the TES space. It also highlights the various types of TES systems and compares them in terms of storage duration, application, efficiency, and other important factors.

Energy storage systems are key enabling technologies that reduce emissions and improve the efficiency of buildings; they also facilitate the integration of renewable energy resources and enhance the stability of the grid.

As countries across the world focus on achieving net-zero targets by 2050 and move to a circular economy, thermal energy storage (TES) systems will increasingly become a key part of the green revolution. Reliability, the minimal use of rare materials, and the ability to provide both heat/cold and electricity are some of the prominent features that make TES systems an attractive alternative to batteries.



The study offers a detailed review of the technological challenges that need to be overcome; existing and future TES systems are also discussed. In addition, the research service examines the global TES patent landscape, and it highlights the key patent owners/assignees and the patent jurisdiction with the highest activity.

The study outlines and describes heat/cold storage concepts and the different methodologies by which energy can be stored thermally and reutilized in the form of heat/cold or electricity. The study also highlights the emerging growth opportunities in the TES industry and offers recommendations to industry participants to leverage these opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative: Factors Creating Pressure on Growth

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the TES Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Research Methodology

2. Research Context and Summary of Findings

Research Context

Research Scope

TES Technology Advancements - Key Findings

3. Technology Snapshot

TES is Gaining Traction as a Key Enabler of Flexible and Secure Renewable Energy Integration.

Sensible Heat Storage Continues to Dominate the Market while Latent Heat Storage Options are Gaining Traction.

Widespread Applicability and Long Storage Duration Make Sensible Heat Storage an Attractive Option

TES Application Mapping

Cost Comparison of Key Storage Technologies

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

4. TES: Key Innovation

Technologies that Enable Efficient and Reliable TES Applications

Liquid Air Thermal Storage Technology Enables Carbon-free Storage

Thermal Battery Storage Technology Offers Reduced Upfront Costs and Long Operating Life

TES Systems Generate Electricity from the Temperature Differences between Storage Mediums

Innovative Solar Plus Thermal Storage Systems Offer Superior Round Trip Efficiency

TES Technology is Suitable for Long-term Energy Storage

Cold Energy Storage Solutions Improve Buildings' Energy Efficiency

Supercritical CO2 Power Cycle-based Electro-thermal Energy Storage

CO2-based Long-duration Energy Storage Solution

Other Prominent TES Innovation

5. Patent Analysis

The United States Leads TES R&D Activity

6. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: The Demand for Low-cost Grid-scale Energy Storage Solutions is Propelling the Deployment of TES Systems

Growth Opportunity 2: TES Systems Offer Significant Opportunity to Improve Energy Efficiency in Buildings

Growth Opportunity 3: Stronger Regulations Propel TES Deployment

7. Appendix

Technology Readiness Levels (TRL): Explanation

Industry Interactions

8. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gjzsbk

