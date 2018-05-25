Global Thermal Imaging Market Report 2018-2023

The thermal imaging market was valued at USD 2.72 Billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 4.04 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.73% during the forecast period

Reduction in the price of thermal imaging products, the increasing adoption of thermal imaging in perimeter security, and penetration in machine vision applications are driving the growth of this market. However, export restrictions and additional detailing required for longwave infrared cameras restrain the growth of the thermal imaging market.



The thermal imaging market for modules is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Thermal imaging modules have been witnessing mass adoption owing to their compactness, low cost, and flexibility to integrate with other devices such as drones, smartphones, and wearables, enabling them to penetrate in new application areas. With advancements in the technology, thermal camera module manufacturers have been developing low-cost and smaller cores.



The security and surveillance application held the largest share of the thermal imaging market in 2017. Most of the thermal cameras are used by border control professionals during nighttime and other low-light conditions. Thermal imaging technology also helps security management teams reduce the cost of security and surveillance systems with a low rate of false alarms.



Aerospace & defense held the largest share of the thermal imaging market in 2017. In the aerospace & defense industry, thermal imaging plays a major role in temperature measurement. Thermal imaging products are used for safe temperature monitoring and control for application in extremely demanding and hazardous environments. In sensitive defense installations, thermal imaging provides temperature sensing and protection against electromagnetic pulses.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Thermal Imaging Market

4.2 Thermal Imaging Market, By Type (2018-2023)

4.3 Thermal Imaging Market, By Application and Country (2018-2023)

4.4 Thermal Imaging Market, By Vertical (2018-2023)

4.5 Thermal Imaging Market, By Region (2018-2023)



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Reduction in Price of Thermal Imaging Products

5.2.1.2 Increasing Adoption of Thermal Imaging in Perimeter Security

5.2.1.3 Penetration in Machine Vision-Based Applications

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Export Restrictions

5.2.2.2 Longwave Infrared Cameras Require Additional Cameras for Better Detailing

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Thermal Imaging Technology in Adas

5.2.3.2 Miniaturization of Camera Cores to Penetrate New Application Areas

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Awareness About Benefits of Thermographic Inspection



6 Thermal Imaging Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Cameras

6.3 Scopes

6.4 Modules



7 Thermal Imaging Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Security & Surveillance

7.2.1 Perimeter Security

7.2.2 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)

7.2.3 Tracking

7.3 Monitoring & Inspection

7.3.1 Machine Condition Monitoring

7.3.2 Structural Health Monitoring

7.3.3 Quality Assessment

7.3.4 Hvac

7.4 Detection

7.4.1 Gas Detection

7.4.2 Fire/Flare Detection

7.4.3 Body Temperature Measurement

7.4.4 Level Measurement

7.4.5 Research & Development



8 Thermal Imaging Market, By Vertical

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Industrial

8.3 Commercial

8.4 Residential

8.5 Aerospace & Defense

8.6 Automotive

8.7 Healthcare & Life Sciences

8.8 Oil & Gas

8.9 Food & Beverages



9 Geographic Analysis



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Market Ranking Analysis (2017)

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 Product Launches (2015-2017)

10.3.2 Acquisitions (2015-2017)

10.3.3 Partnerships & Collaborations (2015-2017)

10.3.4 Contracts & Agreements (2015-2017)



11 Company Profiles



Flir Systems

Fortive Corporation

United Technologies

Leonardo

L3 Technologies

Axis Communications

Bae Systems

Testo SE

Xenics

Sofradir

Seek Thermal

Thermoteknix Systems

Allied Vision

Opgal Optronic Industries Limited

Dali Technology

COX

C-Thermal

Calumino

Tonbo

Ircamera LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mljx44/global_thermal?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-thermal-imaging-market-report-2018-2023-300654992.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

