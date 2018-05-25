Global Thermal Imaging Market Report 2018-2023

DUBLIN, May 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Thermal Imaging Market by Type (Cameras, Modules, Scopes), Application (Security & Surveillance, Monitoring & Inspection, Detection), Vertical (Aerospace & Defense, Industrial, Healthcare & Life Sciences), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The thermal imaging market was valued at USD 2.72 Billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 4.04 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.73% during the forecast period
Reduction in the price of thermal imaging products, the increasing adoption of thermal imaging in perimeter security, and penetration in machine vision applications are driving the growth of this market. However, export restrictions and additional detailing required for longwave infrared cameras restrain the growth of the thermal imaging market.
The thermal imaging market for modules is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Thermal imaging modules have been witnessing mass adoption owing to their compactness, low cost, and flexibility to integrate with other devices such as drones, smartphones, and wearables, enabling them to penetrate in new application areas. With advancements in the technology, thermal camera module manufacturers have been developing low-cost and smaller cores.
The security and surveillance application held the largest share of the thermal imaging market in 2017. Most of the thermal cameras are used by border control professionals during nighttime and other low-light conditions. Thermal imaging technology also helps security management teams reduce the cost of security and surveillance systems with a low rate of false alarms.
Aerospace & defense held the largest share of the thermal imaging market in 2017. In the aerospace & defense industry, thermal imaging plays a major role in temperature measurement. Thermal imaging products are used for safe temperature monitoring and control for application in extremely demanding and hazardous environments. In sensitive defense installations, thermal imaging provides temperature sensing and protection against electromagnetic pulses.
