Global Thermal Interface Materials Industry
Jul 30, 2019, 15:01 ET
NEW YORK, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermal Interface Materials market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799797/?utm_source=PRN
6 Million, guided by a compounded growth of 10.2%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Greases & adhesives, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 11%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.3 Million by the year 2025, Greases & adhesives will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 8.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$60.8 Thousand to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 yearsOver US$110 Thousand worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Greases & adhesives will reach a market size of US$70 Thousand by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 14.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$441.3 Thousand in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, 3M Company (USA); Henkel Adhesive Technologies (USA); Henkel AG & ; Co. KGaA (Germany); Honeywell International, Inc. (USA); Indium Corporation (USA); Laird Technologies, Inc. (USA); Momentive Performance Materials, Inc. (USA); Parker Hannifin Corporation (USA); Wakefield-Vette, Inc. (USA); Zalman Tech Co., Ltd. (Korea)
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799797/?utm_source=PRN
THERMAL INTERFACE MATERIALS MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019
CONTENTS
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Thermal Interface Materials Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
Greases & adhesives (Type) Global Competitor Market Share
Positioning for 2019 & 2025
Tapes & Films (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players:
2019 & 2025
Gap Fillers (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025
Metal-Based TIMs (Type) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025
Phase Change Materials (Type) Global Competitor Market Share
Positioning for 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Thermal Interface Materials Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Thermal Interface Materials Global Retrospective MARKET Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Thermal Interface Materials Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Computers (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 5: Computers (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 6: Computers (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Telecom (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million
by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: Telecom (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 9: Telecom (Application) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Medical Devices (Application) Global Market Estimates
& Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 11: Medical Devices (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Medical Devices (Application) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Automotive Electronics (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Automotive Electronics (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Automotive Electronics (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Industrial Machinery (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Industrial Machinery (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Industrial Machinery (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Consumer Durables (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 20: Consumer Durables (Application) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to
2017
Table 21: Consumer Durables (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 25: Greases & adhesives (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Greases & adhesives (Type) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 27: Greases & adhesives (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Tapes & Films (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Tapes & Films (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 30: Tapes & Films (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Gap Fillers (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Gap Fillers (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 33: Gap Fillers (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Metal-Based TIMs (Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Metal-Based TIMs (Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 36: Metal-Based TIMs (Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Phase Change Materials (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Phase Change Materials (Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 39: Phase Change Materials (Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 40: Other Types (Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Other Types (Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 42: Other Types (Type) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES MARKET Facts & Figures
US Thermal Interface Materials Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Greases & adhesives (Type) Market Share Analysis (in %) of
Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
Tapes & Films (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US:
2019 & 2025
Gap Fillers (Type) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major
Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
Metal-Based TIMs (Type) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown
of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025
Phase Change Materials (Type) Competitor Market Share Breakdown
(in %) in the US for 2019 & 2025
Table 43: United States Thermal Interface Materials Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Thermal Interface Materials Historic Demand Patterns
in the United States by Application in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 45: Thermal Interface Materials Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: United States Thermal Interface Materials Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Thermal Interface Materials Market in the United
States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 48: United States Thermal Interface Materials Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 49: Canadian Thermal Interface Materials Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 50: Thermal Interface Materials Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 51: Canadian Thermal Interface Materials Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: Canadian Thermal Interface Materials Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Canadian Thermal Interface Materials Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 54: Thermal Interface Materials Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
JAPAN
Table 55: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Thermal
Interface Materials in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Japanese Thermal Interface Materials Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 57: Thermal Interface Materials Market Share Shift in
Japan by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Japanese Market for Thermal Interface Materials:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the period 2018-2025
Table 59: Thermal Interface Materials Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 60: Japanese Thermal Interface Materials Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 61: Chinese Demand for Thermal Interface Materials in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 62: Thermal Interface Materials Market Review in China in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 63: Chinese Thermal Interface Materials Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Chinese Thermal Interface Materials Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: Thermal Interface Materials Historic Market Analysis
in China in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 66: Chinese Thermal Interface Materials Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE MARKET Facts & Figures
European Thermal Interface Materials Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Greases & adhesives (Type) Market Share (in %) by Company in
Europe: 2019 & 2025
Tapes & Films (Type) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in
Europe: 2019 & 2025
Gap Fillers (Type) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in
Europe: 2019 & 2025
Metal-Based TIMs (Type) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue
Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Phase Change Materials (Type) Competitor Market Share (in %)
Positioning in Europe for 2019 & 2025
Table 67: European Thermal Interface Materials Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 68: Thermal Interface Materials Market in Europe: A
Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 69: European Thermal Interface Materials Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: European Thermal Interface Materials Addressable MARKET Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 71: Thermal Interface Materials Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 72: European Thermal Interface Materials Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: European Thermal Interface Materials Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 74: Thermal Interface Materials Market in Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 75: European Thermal Interface Materials Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 76: Thermal Interface Materials Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 77: French Thermal Interface Materials Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 78: French Thermal Interface Materials Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 79: Thermal Interface Materials Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 80: French Thermal Interface Materials Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 81: French Thermal Interface Materials Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 82: Thermal Interface Materials Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 83: German Thermal Interface Materials Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 84: Thermal Interface Materials Market Share Distribution
in Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Thermal Interface Materials Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 86: German Thermal Interface Materials Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 87: German Thermal Interface Materials Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 88: Italian Demand for Thermal Interface Materials in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Thermal Interface Materials Market Review in Italy in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 90: Italian Thermal Interface Materials Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Italian Thermal Interface Materials Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 92: Thermal Interface Materials Historic Market Analysis
in Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 93: Italian Thermal Interface Materials Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 94: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Thermal Interface Materials in US$ Million by Application: 2018
to 2025
Table 95: United Kingdom Thermal Interface Materials Market in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 96: Thermal Interface Materials Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: United Kingdom Market for Thermal Interface
Materials: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Type for the period 2018-2025
Table 98: Thermal Interface Materials Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 99: United Kingdom Thermal Interface Materials Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 100: Spanish Thermal Interface Materials Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 101: Thermal Interface Materials Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 102: Spanish Thermal Interface Materials Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Spanish Thermal Interface Materials Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 104: Spanish Thermal Interface Materials Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 105: Thermal Interface Materials Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
RUSSIA
Table 106: Russian Thermal Interface Materials Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 107: Thermal Interface Materials Historic Demand Patterns
in Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 108: Thermal Interface Materials Market Share Breakdown
in Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Russian Thermal Interface Materials Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 110: Thermal Interface Materials Market in Russia by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 111: Russian Thermal Interface Materials Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 112: Rest of Europe Thermal Interface Materials
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:
2018-2025
Table 113: Thermal Interface Materials Market in Rest of
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2009-2017
Table 114: Rest of Europe Thermal Interface Materials Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: Rest of Europe Thermal Interface Materials Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 116: Thermal Interface Materials Market in Rest of Europe
in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 117: Rest of Europe Thermal Interface Materials Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 118: Asia-Pacific Thermal Interface Materials Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 119: Thermal Interface Materials Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 120: Asia-Pacific Thermal Interface Materials Market
Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: Thermal Interface Materials Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:
2018-2025
Table 122: Asia-Pacific Thermal Interface Materials Historic MARKET Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 123: Asia-Pacific Thermal Interface Materials Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 124: Thermal Interface Materials Market in Asia-Pacific
by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 125: Asia-Pacific Thermal Interface Materials Historic MARKET Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 126: Asia-Pacific Thermal Interface Materials Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 127: Thermal Interface Materials Market in Australia:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 128: Australian Thermal Interface Materials Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 129: Thermal Interface Materials Market Share
Distribution in Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Thermal Interface Materials Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 131: Australian Thermal Interface Materials Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 132: Australian Thermal Interface Materials Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 133: Indian Thermal Interface Materials Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 134: Thermal Interface Materials Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 135: Indian Thermal Interface Materials Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 136: Indian Thermal Interface Materials Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 137: Indian Thermal Interface Materials Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 138: Thermal Interface Materials Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 139: Thermal Interface Materials Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 140: South Korean Thermal Interface Materials Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 141: Thermal Interface Materials Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 142: Thermal Interface Materials Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 143: South Korean Thermal Interface Materials Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 144: Thermal Interface Materials Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 145: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Thermal Interface Materials in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 146: Rest of Asia-Pacific Thermal Interface Materials MARKET in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 147: Thermal Interface Materials Market Share Shift in
Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Thermal Interface
Materials: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Type for the period 2018-2025
Table 149: Thermal Interface Materials Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 150: Rest of Asia-Pacific Thermal Interface Materials MARKET Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 151: Latin American Thermal Interface Materials Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 152: Thermal Interface Materials Market in Latin America
in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 153: Latin American Thermal Interface Materials Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 154: Latin American Demand for Thermal Interface
Materials in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 155: Thermal Interface Materials Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 156: Latin American Thermal Interface Materials Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Latin American Thermal Interface Materials Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 158: Thermal Interface Materials Historic Market Analysis
in Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 159: Latin American Thermal Interface Materials Market
by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 160: Argentinean Thermal Interface Materials Addressable MARKET Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 161: Thermal Interface Materials Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 162: Argentinean Thermal Interface Materials Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: Argentinean Thermal Interface Materials Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 164: Thermal Interface Materials Market in Argentina in
US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 165: Argentinean Thermal Interface Materials Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 166: Thermal Interface Materials Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 167: Brazilian Thermal Interface Materials Historic MARKET Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 168: Brazilian Thermal Interface Materials Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 169: Thermal Interface Materials Market in Brazil by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 170: Brazilian Thermal Interface Materials Historic MARKET Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 171: Brazilian Thermal Interface Materials Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 172: Thermal Interface Materials Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 173: Mexican Thermal Interface Materials Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 174: Thermal Interface Materials Market Share
Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 175: Thermal Interface Materials Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 176: Mexican Thermal Interface Materials Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 177: Mexican Thermal Interface Materials Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 178: Rest of Latin America Thermal Interface Materials
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 179: Thermal Interface Materials Historic Demand Patterns
in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 180: Thermal Interface Materials Market Share Breakdown
in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 181: Rest of Latin America Thermal Interface Materials MARKET Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018
to 2025
Table 182: Thermal Interface Materials Market in Rest of Latin
America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 183: Rest of Latin America Thermal Interface Materials MARKET Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 184: The Middle East Thermal Interface Materials Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 185: Thermal Interface Materials Market in the Middle
East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 186: The Middle East Thermal Interface Materials Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 187: The Middle East Thermal Interface Materials Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 188: Thermal Interface Materials Market in the Middle
East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million
by Application for 2009-2017
Table 189: The Middle East Thermal Interface Materials Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 190: The Middle East Thermal Interface Materials Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 191: The Middle East Thermal Interface Materials Historic MARKET by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 192: Thermal Interface Materials Market in the Middle
East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009,
2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 193: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Thermal
Interface Materials in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 194: Iranian Thermal Interface Materials Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 195: Thermal Interface Materials Market Share Shift in
Iran by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 196: Iranian Market for Thermal Interface Materials:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the period 2018-2025
Table 197: Thermal Interface Materials Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 198: Iranian Thermal Interface Materials Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 199: Israeli Thermal Interface Materials Addressable MARKET Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 200: Thermal Interface Materials Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 201: Israeli Thermal Interface Materials Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 202: Israeli Thermal Interface Materials Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 203: Thermal Interface Materials Market in Israel in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 204: Israeli Thermal Interface Materials Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 205: Saudi Arabian Demand for Thermal Interface Materials
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 206: Thermal Interface Materials Market Review in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 207: Saudi Arabian Thermal Interface Materials Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 208: Saudi Arabian Thermal Interface Materials Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 209: Thermal Interface Materials Historic Market Analysis
in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 210: Saudi Arabian Thermal Interface Materials Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 211: Thermal Interface Materials Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 212: United Arab Emirates Thermal Interface Materials
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2009-2017
Table 213: Thermal Interface Materials Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 214: Thermal Interface Materials Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 215: United Arab Emirates Thermal Interface Materials
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 216: Thermal Interface Materials Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 217: Thermal Interface Materials Market in Rest of Middle
East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 218: Rest of Middle East Thermal Interface Materials MARKET in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 219: Thermal Interface Materials Market Share
Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS
2019 VS 202
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799797/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article