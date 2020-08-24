Global Thermal Interface Materials Market By Products, By Applications, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Thermal Interface Materials Market size is expected to reach $3.5 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 12.3% CAGR during the forecast period. The materials with high thermal conductivity are termed as thermal interface materials (TIMs). They act as an interface medium for dissipating heat produced from a heat source to the sink. By replacing the thermally insulating air and the voids present between the surfaces, thermal interface materials are used as the second thermal conductive material.





The heat dissipated is vital for maintaining properties like reliability and longevity of electronic devices and semiconductors. Therefore, thermal interface materials play an important role in the electronics industry as these materials have effective heat transferring property. They are used for improving the heat transfer in electronic components such as, CPU, graphic cards, hard disks, chipsets, microprocessors, LED, IC packaging etc.



The key factors that are driving the global market are high demand from the electronics industry, increasing reduction of electronic devices, and continuous launch of new products and expansion activities started by different companies. Phase change materials are expected to become one of the fastest-developing industries over the coming days. At room temperature, they are in solid phase and change its phase to liquid as it melts when temperature rises. This property of Phase change materials makes them easy to handle and can effectively conduct heat both below and above the melting point.



Based on Products, the market is segmented into Greases and Adhesives, Elastomeric Pads, Tapes and films, Metal Based, Phase change materials and Others. Based on Applications, the market is segmented into Computers, Medical Devices, Automotive Electronics, Industrial Machinery, Telecom Equipment, Consumer Durables, and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include 3M Company, Honeywell International, Inc., Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Henkel AG & Company, KGaA, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., Indium Corporation, Fuji Polymer Industries Co., Ltd., Momentive Performance, Materials, Inc., Semikron International GmbH, and AIM Specialty Materials.



Strategies deployed in Thermal Interface Materials Market



Feb-2020: Henkel extended its thermal interface materials (TIMs) portfolio with the launch of BERGQUIST GAP PAD TGP 10000ULM. This product has been designed to address the high power density challenges associated with new 5G telecom infrastructure and consumer mobility designs. It is a formulation that provides exceptionally high thermal conductivity of 10.0 W/m-K within an ultra-low modulus, low assembly stress formulation.



Oct-2019: Parker Hannifin completed the acquisition of LORD Corporation, a leading manufacturer of advanced adhesives and coatings, as well as vibration and motion control technologies. The acquisition strengthened Parker's portfolio of attractive margin and high growth businesses, and significantly expanded its materials science capabilities with complementary products.



Mar-2019: Indium Corporation introduced the m2TIMTM, a new unique solid/liquid hybrid thermal interface material. This material has been designed for delivering ultra-reliable thermal conductivity for heat dissipation.



Feb-2019: Henkel launched the two ultra-low modulus BERGQUIST GAP PAD thermal interface materials (TIMs). These are BERGQUIST GAP PAD TGP 6000ULM and BERGQUIST GAP PAD TGP 7000ULM. These products have been formulated with an advanced resin platform to deliver ultra-low modulus capabilities and high thermal conductivity of 6.0 W/m-K and 7.0 W/m-K, respectively.



Jun-2018: Henkel signed an agreement to acquire Bergquist, the global thermal management solutions supplier. The acquisition would help the company in further advancement of Henkel's portfolio and capabilities to deliver thermal management solutions for electronics applications in APAC.



Nov-2017: Shin-Etsu Silicones of America Inc. is increasing its production capabilities for the North American market. Shin-Etsu is investing $21.3 million to add a 44,000-sq.-ft. manufacturing facility at its Akron campus, which currently consists of five buildings; production sites and a technical center. The new site would produce both thermal interface materials for automotive and electronic applications and emulsions for the personal care market.



