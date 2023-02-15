Global Thermal Interface Materials (TIMs) Market to Reach $11.3 Billion by 2030
Feb 15, 2023, 10:50 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Thermal Interface Materials (TIMs) estimated at US$5.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Greases & Adhesives, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.9% CAGR and reach US$4.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Elastomeric Pads segment is readjusted to a revised 9.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12% CAGR
The Thermal Interface Materials (TIMs) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6% and 6.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.6 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured)
- AI Technology, Inc.
- Anchor Science
- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- Indium Corporation
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Thermal Interface Materials - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermal Interface Materials (TIMs) by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Thermal Interface Materials
(TIMs) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Thermal Interface
Materials (TIMs) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Greases & adhesives by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Greases & adhesives by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Greases & adhesives by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tapes &
Films by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Tapes & Films by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Tapes & Films by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metal-Based TIMs by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Metal-Based TIMs by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Metal-Based TIMs by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Phase Change Materials by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Phase Change Materials by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Phase Change Materials
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Computers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Computers by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Computers by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Telecom by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Telecom by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Telecom by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Medical Devices by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Medical Devices by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Automotive Electronics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Electronics
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Machinery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Industrial Machinery by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Machinery by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Consumer Durables by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Consumer Durables by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 36: World 16-Year Perspective for Consumer Durables by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 39: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 40: World Thermal Interface Materials (TIMs) Market
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2030
Table 41: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Elastomeric Pads by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: World Historic Review for Elastomeric Pads by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: World 16-Year Perspective for Elastomeric Pads by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Thermal Interface Materials (TIMs) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States
for 2023 (E)
Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermal Interface Materials (TIMs) by Type - Greases &
adhesives, Elastomeric Pads, Tapes & Films, Metal-Based TIMs,
Phase Change Materials and Other Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 45: USA Historic Review for Thermal Interface Materials
(TIMs) by Type - Greases & adhesives, Elastomeric Pads, Tapes &
Films, Metal-Based TIMs, Phase Change Materials and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: USA 16-Year Perspective for Thermal Interface
Materials (TIMs) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Greases & adhesives, Elastomeric Pads, Tapes & Films,
Metal-Based TIMs, Phase Change Materials and Other Types for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermal Interface Materials (TIMs) by Application - Computers,
Telecom, Medical Devices, Industrial Machinery, Consumer
Durables, Automotive Electronics and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: USA Historic Review for Thermal Interface Materials
(TIMs) by Application - Computers, Telecom, Medical Devices,
Industrial Machinery, Consumer Durables, Automotive Electronics
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: USA 16-Year Perspective for Thermal Interface
Materials (TIMs) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Computers, Telecom, Medical Devices, Industrial
Machinery, Consumer Durables, Automotive Electronics and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermal Interface Materials (TIMs) by Type - Greases &
adhesives, Elastomeric Pads, Tapes & Films, Metal-Based TIMs,
Phase Change Materials and Other Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Thermal Interface
Materials (TIMs) by Type - Greases & adhesives, Elastomeric
Pads, Tapes & Films, Metal-Based TIMs, Phase Change Materials
and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Thermal Interface
Materials (TIMs) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Greases & adhesives, Elastomeric Pads, Tapes & Films,
Metal-Based TIMs, Phase Change Materials and Other Types for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermal Interface Materials (TIMs) by Application - Computers,
Telecom, Medical Devices, Industrial Machinery, Consumer
Durables, Automotive Electronics and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Thermal Interface
Materials (TIMs) by Application - Computers, Telecom, Medical
Devices, Industrial Machinery, Consumer Durables, Automotive
Electronics and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Thermal Interface
Materials (TIMs) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Computers, Telecom, Medical Devices, Industrial
Machinery, Consumer Durables, Automotive Electronics and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Thermal Interface Materials (TIMs) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermal Interface Materials (TIMs) by Type - Greases &
adhesives, Elastomeric Pads, Tapes & Films, Metal-Based TIMs,
Phase Change Materials and Other Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Thermal Interface Materials
(TIMs) by Type - Greases & adhesives, Elastomeric Pads, Tapes &
Films, Metal-Based TIMs, Phase Change Materials and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Thermal Interface
Materials (TIMs) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Greases & adhesives, Elastomeric Pads, Tapes & Films,
Metal-Based TIMs, Phase Change Materials and Other Types for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermal Interface Materials (TIMs) by Application - Computers,
Telecom, Medical Devices, Industrial Machinery, Consumer
Durables, Automotive Electronics and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Thermal Interface Materials
(TIMs) by Application - Computers, Telecom, Medical Devices,
Industrial Machinery, Consumer Durables, Automotive Electronics
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Thermal Interface
Materials (TIMs) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Computers, Telecom, Medical Devices, Industrial
Machinery, Consumer Durables, Automotive Electronics and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Thermal Interface Materials (TIMs) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermal Interface Materials (TIMs) by Type - Greases &
adhesives, Elastomeric Pads, Tapes & Films, Metal-Based TIMs,
Phase Change Materials and Other Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 63: China Historic Review for Thermal Interface Materials
(TIMs) by Type - Greases & adhesives, Elastomeric Pads, Tapes &
Films, Metal-Based TIMs, Phase Change Materials and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: China 16-Year Perspective for Thermal Interface
Materials (TIMs) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Greases & adhesives, Elastomeric Pads, Tapes & Films,
Metal-Based TIMs, Phase Change Materials and Other Types for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermal Interface Materials (TIMs) by Application - Computers,
Telecom, Medical Devices, Industrial Machinery, Consumer
Durables, Automotive Electronics and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: China Historic Review for Thermal Interface Materials
(TIMs) by Application - Computers, Telecom, Medical Devices,
Industrial Machinery, Consumer Durables, Automotive Electronics
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: China 16-Year Perspective for Thermal Interface
Materials (TIMs) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Computers, Telecom, Medical Devices, Industrial
Machinery, Consumer Durables, Automotive Electronics and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Thermal Interface Materials (TIMs) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermal Interface Materials (TIMs) by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Thermal Interface
Materials (TIMs) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Thermal Interface
Materials (TIMs) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and
Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermal Interface Materials (TIMs) by Type - Greases &
adhesives, Elastomeric Pads, Tapes & Films, Metal-Based TIMs,
Phase Change Materials and Other Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Thermal Interface
Materials (TIMs) by Type - Greases & adhesives, Elastomeric
Pads, Tapes & Films, Metal-Based TIMs, Phase Change Materials
and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Thermal Interface
Materials (TIMs) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Greases & adhesives, Elastomeric Pads, Tapes & Films,
Metal-Based TIMs, Phase Change Materials and Other Types for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermal Interface Materials (TIMs) by Application - Computers,
Telecom, Medical Devices, Industrial Machinery, Consumer
Durables, Automotive Electronics and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Thermal Interface
Materials (TIMs) by Application - Computers, Telecom, Medical
Devices, Industrial Machinery, Consumer Durables, Automotive
Electronics and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Thermal Interface
Materials (TIMs) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Computers, Telecom, Medical Devices, Industrial
Machinery, Consumer Durables, Automotive Electronics and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Thermal Interface Materials (TIMs) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 77: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermal Interface Materials (TIMs) by Type - Greases &
adhesives, Elastomeric Pads, Tapes & Films, Metal-Based TIMs,
Phase Change Materials and Other Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 78: France Historic Review for Thermal Interface
Materials (TIMs) by Type - Greases & adhesives, Elastomeric
Pads, Tapes & Films, Metal-Based TIMs, Phase Change Materials
and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: France 16-Year Perspective for Thermal Interface
Materials (TIMs) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Greases & adhesives, Elastomeric Pads, Tapes & Films,
Metal-Based TIMs, Phase Change Materials and Other Types for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 80: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermal Interface Materials (TIMs) by Application - Computers,
Telecom, Medical Devices, Industrial Machinery, Consumer
Durables, Automotive Electronics and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: France Historic Review for Thermal Interface
Materials (TIMs) by Application - Computers, Telecom, Medical
Devices, Industrial Machinery, Consumer Durables, Automotive
Electronics and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: France 16-Year Perspective for Thermal Interface
Materials (TIMs) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Computers, Telecom, Medical Devices, Industrial
Machinery, Consumer Durables, Automotive Electronics and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Thermal Interface Materials (TIMs) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 83: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermal Interface Materials (TIMs) by Type - Greases &
adhesives, Elastomeric Pads, Tapes & Films, Metal-Based TIMs,
Phase Change Materials and Other Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 84: Germany Historic Review for Thermal Interface
Materials (TIMs) by Type - Greases & adhesives, Elastomeric
Pads, Tapes & Films, Metal-Based TIMs, Phase Change Materials
and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Thermal Interface
Materials (TIMs) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Greases & adhesives, Elastomeric Pads, Tapes & Films,
Metal-Based TIMs, Phase Change Materials and Other Types for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 86: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermal Interface Materials (TIMs) by Application - Computers,
Telecom, Medical Devices, Industrial Machinery, Consumer
Durables, Automotive Electronics and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Germany Historic Review for Thermal Interface
Materials (TIMs) by Application - Computers, Telecom, Medical
Devices, Industrial Machinery, Consumer Durables, Automotive
Electronics and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Thermal Interface
Materials (TIMs) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Computers, Telecom, Medical Devices, Industrial
Machinery, Consumer Durables, Automotive Electronics and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 89: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermal Interface Materials (TIMs) by Type - Greases &
adhesives, Elastomeric Pads, Tapes & Films, Metal-Based TIMs,
Phase Change Materials and Other Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 90: Italy Historic Review for Thermal Interface Materials
(TIMs) by Type - Greases & adhesives, Elastomeric Pads, Tapes &
Films, Metal-Based TIMs, Phase Change Materials and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Thermal Interface
Materials (TIMs) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Greases & adhesives, Elastomeric Pads, Tapes & Films,
Metal-Based TIMs, Phase Change Materials and Other Types for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 92: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermal Interface Materials (TIMs) by Application - Computers,
Telecom, Medical Devices, Industrial Machinery, Consumer
Durables, Automotive Electronics and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Italy Historic Review for Thermal Interface Materials
(TIMs) by Application - Computers, Telecom, Medical Devices,
Industrial Machinery, Consumer Durables, Automotive Electronics
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Thermal Interface
Materials (TIMs) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Computers, Telecom, Medical Devices, Industrial
Machinery, Consumer Durables, Automotive Electronics and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Thermal Interface Materials (TIMs) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom
for 2023 (E)
Table 95: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Thermal
Interface Materials (TIMs) by Type - Greases & adhesives,
Elastomeric Pads, Tapes & Films, Metal-Based TIMs, Phase Change
Materials and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: UK Historic Review for Thermal Interface Materials
(TIMs) by Type - Greases & adhesives, Elastomeric Pads, Tapes &
Films, Metal-Based TIMs, Phase Change Materials and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: UK 16-Year Perspective for Thermal Interface
Materials (TIMs) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Greases & adhesives, Elastomeric Pads, Tapes & Films,
Metal-Based TIMs, Phase Change Materials and Other Types for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 98: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Thermal
Interface Materials (TIMs) by Application - Computers, Telecom,
Medical Devices, Industrial Machinery, Consumer Durables,
Automotive Electronics and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: UK Historic Review for Thermal Interface Materials
(TIMs) by Application - Computers, Telecom, Medical Devices,
Industrial Machinery, Consumer Durables, Automotive Electronics
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: UK 16-Year Perspective for Thermal Interface
Materials (TIMs) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Computers, Telecom, Medical Devices, Industrial
Machinery, Consumer Durables, Automotive Electronics and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
SPAIN
Table 101: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermal Interface Materials (TIMs) by Type - Greases &
adhesives, Elastomeric Pads, Tapes & Films, Metal-Based TIMs,
Phase Change Materials and Other Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 102: Spain Historic Review for Thermal Interface
Materials (TIMs) by Type - Greases & adhesives, Elastomeric
Pads, Tapes & Films, Metal-Based TIMs, Phase Change Materials
and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Thermal Interface
Materials (TIMs) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Greases & adhesives, Elastomeric Pads, Tapes & Films,
Metal-Based TIMs, Phase Change Materials and Other Types for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 104: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermal Interface Materials (TIMs) by Application - Computers,
Telecom, Medical Devices, Industrial Machinery, Consumer
Durables, Automotive Electronics and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Spain Historic Review for Thermal Interface
Materials (TIMs) by Application - Computers, Telecom, Medical
Devices, Industrial Machinery, Consumer Durables, Automotive
Electronics and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Thermal Interface
Materials (TIMs) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Computers, Telecom, Medical Devices, Industrial
Machinery, Consumer Durables, Automotive Electronics and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
RUSSIA
Table 107: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
