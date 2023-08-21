Global Thermal Printhead Market Report 2023: Comprehensive Analysis of Prominent Market Leaders KYOCERA, Rohm, ITOCHU, Toshiba and SHEC

DUBLIN, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Thermal Printhead Market Outlook 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global thermal printheads market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period, of 2022-2025. The market generated a volume of around 90 Million Units at the end of 2021 and is likely to produce volume worth nearly 120 Million Units by the end of 2025.

A growing number of hospital visits and the rise in the number of hospitals, along with the growing trends in digital or cashless payments are some of the major factors anticipated to drive the growth of the global thermal printheads market.



The global thermal printheads market is segmented by application. On the basis of application market is further fragmented into mobile, receipt, barcode, photo, card printers, and others. The barcode segment is anticipated to garner the highest volume of over 50 million units by the end of 2025. Additionally, the segment garnered a volume of near to 40 million units in 2021 This growth is on the account of the increasing demand for QR codes for making digital payments. The barcode segment is to grow at a CAGR of around 7% over the forecast period.



On the basis of region, the global thermal printheads market is analyzed by the markets of North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific and Middle-east and Africa. The market in the Asia Pacific collected the highest volume of near to 13,000 million units in 2021. By the end of 2031, it is estimated to generate a volume of close to 26,000 million units, by growing at a CAGR of about 7% over the forecast period. Factors such as increased investment in constructional industry for sufficing the need of population is expected to boost the market growth.



The report covers detailed company profiling comprising company overview, business strategies, key product offerings, financial performance, key performance indicators, risk analysis, recent developments, regional presence, and SWOT analysis among other notable indicators for competitive positioning.

Some of the prominent industry leaders in the global thermal printheads market that are included in the report are KYOCERA Corporation, Rohm Co. Ltd., ITOCHU Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, and SHEC.



