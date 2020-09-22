Global Thermally Conductive Plastics Industry

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Thermally Conductive Plastics estimated at US$192.4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$433.6 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Polyamide, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 12.3% CAGR and reach US$131.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the PBT segment is readjusted to a revised 12.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.





The U.S. Market is Estimated at $51.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.1% CAGR



The Thermally Conductive Plastics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$51.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$95 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.7% and 10.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.6% CAGR.



PC Segment to Record 13.7% CAGR



In the global PC segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 12.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$29.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$68 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$64.2 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 15.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 224-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

BASF SE

Celanese Corporation

Covestro AG

DowDuPont, Inc.

PolyOne Corporation

Royal DSM NV

RTP Company

SABIC (Saudi Basic Industries Corporation)



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Thermally Conductive Plastics Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

