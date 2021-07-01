FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 6; Released: April 2021 Executive Engagements: 4482 Companies: 46 - Players covered include Arkema Group; Avient Corporation; BASF SE ; Celanese Corporation; Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA; Covestro AG; DuPont de Nemours, Inc; Ensinger Gmbh; Eurostar Engineering Plastics; Exxon Mobil Corporation; HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA; Imerys S.A.; Kaneka Corporation; Kenner Material & System Co. Ltd; Lanxess AG; Lehmann & Voss & Co; Lotte Advanced Materials Co., Ltd; Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corp.; Nytex Composite Co., Ltd; Ovation Polymers Inc.; Royal DSM N.V.; RTP Company; Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC); Themix Plastics, Inc; Toray Industries, Inc.; Ugent Tech Sdn Bhd. and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Resin Type (Polyamide, Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT), Polycarbonate (PC), Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS), Polyetherimide, Other Resin Types); End-Use ( Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Healthcare, Aerospace, Other End-Use Uses) Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Taiwan; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Africa.

Global Thermally Conductive Plastics Market to Reach $283.7 Million by 2026

Thermally conductive plastics are gaining traction in segments hitherto dominated by conventional metals such as aluminum. The low weight, low cost and high customization capabilities are enabling thermally conductive plastics to replace conventional materials in many applications. In the electronics industry, the small footprint which requires precise molding and the quest for making products lightweight is driving the market growth. In addition, technological advancements are enabling the reduction of usage of expensive fillers such as boron nitride and even substitution with low cost materials such as nylon 6 and nylon 6,6. Electrical & electronics, automotive, and lighting industry are the major end-use consumers for thermally conductive plastics. LED lights are among the largest applications for thermally conductive plastics.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Thermally Conductive Plastics estimated at US$162.3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$283.7 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10% over the analysis period. Polyamide, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.3% CAGR and reach US$81.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) segment is readjusted to a revised 10.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Polyamides (PAs) are an important class of high-performance engineering thermoplastics with a variety of applications. The rising demand for plastics is encouraging specialty chemicals players to offer thermally conductive polyamide compounds with high strain capability and superior impact resistance. Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) is a high-performance thermoplastic with an excellent combination of wear and moisture resistance with strength and toughness. Its application in food processing components is largely due to its low moisture absorption and its resistance to staining. New generation of PBT compounds with higher hydrolysis resistance are integral to hot and humid environments found in automobiles.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $54.7 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $41.1 Million by 2026

The Thermally Conductive Plastics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$54.7 Million in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$41.1 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 12.5% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8% and 9.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.3% CAGR. Rapid growth in the main end-use industries of electrical and electronics, healthcare, aerospace and automotive industries, in the US and Europe created significant growth opportunities for suppliers of thermally conductive plastics in these major markets.

Polycarbonate (PC) Segment to Reach $51.9 Million by 2026

Polycarbonate is a major type of thermally conductive plastics and expected to witness significant growth owing to applications in growing markets such as automotive and electrical & electronics industries. Thermally conductive polycarbonates are likely to experience notable uptake in a comprehensive range of passive thermal management applications such as LED lamps and luminaries. In the global Polycarbonate (PC) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$23.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$48.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 12% CAGR through the analysis period. More



