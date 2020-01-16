Global Thermoconductive Adhesives Research Study, 2019 - Technology Snapshot, Trends & Impact; Innovation Ecosystem; Application Landscape

DUBLIN, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Thermoconductive Adhesives--Technology Impact Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With the increasing importance of integrated circuits, the need for self-contained units in the electrical and electronic systems are observed to be significant. The electronic components were conventionally connected by soldering or by wire bonding techniques. Thermally conductive adhesives proves to be a promising alternative for these conventional methods as a cost-effective and environment-friendly alternative (as most conventional soldering techniques contain lead).



This research service, Thermoconductive Adhesives - Technology Impact Analysis, provides an understanding of various types of thermally conductive adhesives/thermo conductive adhesives, including epoxy, polyurethane, polyimide, and silicon-based adhesive resins along with metal, carbon, and ceramic-based fillers.



This research service describes the technology capabilities, manufacturing processes, and future prospects of thermally conductive adhesives. Additionally, it also captures the various factors that influence adoption and application prospects in various industries. This research service also highlights the emerging innovations that will enable the use of these adhesives to meet the requirements of various applications.

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary

Research Scope

Research Methodology

Key Findings

Technology Snapshot and Trends

Thermally Conductive Adhesives Gaining Acceptance Due to Enhanced Functionality

Need for Materials with Higher Thermal Resistance Propels the Adoption of Thermoconductive Adhesives

Manufacturing Processes of Thermally Conductive Adhesives

Polymer-based Adhesives are Highly Desirable due to its Ability to Cater to Both Rigid and Flexible Applications

Silver Metal-based Fillers are the most Desirable Filler Material for Heat Sinks

Graphene-based Fillers are Gaining Importance

Ceramic Fillers Targeted for Use in Aerospace Applications

APAC Region is Involved in Development of Thermally Conductive Adhesives that can Cater to a Broad Spectrum of Applications

Innovation Ecosystem

R&D Activity is Predominantly Focused on Enhancing the Heat Transfer Properties

Global IP filling Trend is Experiencing an Upward Trend due to Significant Number of Patent Filling from Asia-Pacific

Electronic Circuits Observed to be a Key Application Area for Thermally Conductive Adhesives

Metal Fillers in Polymer Composites is the Most Widely adopted Method for Manufacturing Thermally Conductive Adhesives

Academia Active in Basic and Applied Research

Funding for Thermally Conductive Adhesive Development is Directed Towards End Product Development

Application Landscape

Demand from the Electronics Sector is the Highest for Thermally Conductive Adhesives

Electronics Sector Expected to have High Adoption due to the Adhesives' Ability to Help in Miniaturization of Components

Aerospace and Defense Sector is one of the Earliest Sectors to Adopt Thermally Conductive Adhesives

Automotive Sector will Experience a High Adoption Rate due to the Surge in the Demand for Hybrid and Electric Vehicles

Adoption in the Energy Storage Sector to Rise with Growing Focus on High-Performance Batteries

Lighting Sector is Gaining Traction due to Enhanced Efficiency of Thermally Conductive Adhesives

Healthcare will Experience a Significant Adoption of Thermally Conductive Adhesives due to its Bio-inert Characteristics

Technology Impact

Benchmarking Rubrics

Electronics Sector is Observed to have the Highest Application Potential

IP Portfolio and Ability to Meet Application Needs Play an Important Role in Adoption

Key Contacts



Appendix

Benchmarking Matrix Data - Justification of Ratings

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/on3w2t

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

