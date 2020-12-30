Global Thermoelectric Generators Market Report 2020

DUBLIN, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Thermoelectric Generators - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Thermoelectric Generators Market to Reach $1 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Thermoelectric Generators estimated at US$468.5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Military & Defense, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 12.6% CAGR and reach US$448.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Wireless Sensor Network segment is readjusted to a revised 11.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U. S. Market is Estimated at $126.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.5% CAGR



The Thermoelectric Generators market in the U. S. is estimated at US$126.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$222.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.1% and 10.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.2% CAGR.



Industrial Segment to Record 10.6% CAGR



In the global Industrial segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$93.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$181.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$148.7 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 12.1% CAGR through the analysis period.



The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Ferrotec ( USA ) Corporation

) Corporation Gentherm, Inc.

Kelk Ltd.

Kryotherm Company

Laird PLC

Marlow Industries, Inc. (II-VI Marlow)

Yamaha Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Thermoelectric Generators Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Thermoelectric Generators Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Thermoelectric Generators Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Thermoelectric Generators Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Military & Defense (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Military & Defense (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Military & Defense (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Wireless Sensor Network (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Wireless Sensor Network (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Wireless Sensor Network (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Industrial (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Industrial (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Industrial (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



Market Facts & Figures

Thermoelectric Generators Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Thermoelectric Generators Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Thermoelectric Generators Historic Demand Patterns by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

Thermoelectric Generators Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/str5ja



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

