Global Thermoelectric Modules Market 2016-2018 & 2024 by Type, Technology, Functionality and End-Uses

The report predicts the global thermoelectric modules market to grow with a CAGR of 8.6% over the period of 2018 - 2024



The report on global thermoelectric modules market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period of 2016 to 2024.



The thermoelectric modules used in several applications including automotive, consumer electronics, bio-monitoring and healthcare related devices, telecommunications, and defense among others to provide the temperature cooling. This is one of important factors driving the growth of the thermo-electric module market worldwide.



In addition, the thermoelectric modules offer benefits such as, lower power consumption, rapid response time and control and cycling which results in increasing rate of adoption of this module in various industries are expected to escalate the growth of this market.



On the other hand, high cost and lower efficiency of the modules as compare to traditional refrigeration and cooling systems are likely to restrain the growth of this market over the forecast period. Moreover, rising developments in thermoelectric modules to increase the efficiency and reduction in price are projected to create several opportunities in upcoming years.



Segments Covered



The report segments the global thermoelectric modules market on the basis of type, technology, functionality and end-use



Global Thermoelectric Modules Market by Type

Micro Thermoelectric

Thin Film Thermoelectric

Bulk Thermoelectric

Global Thermoelectric Modules Market by Technology

Single Stage

Multi Stage

Global Thermoelectric Modules Market by Functionality

Deep Cooling Modules

General Purpose Modules

Global Thermoelectric Modules Market by End-use

Telecommunications

Industrial

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Oil, Gas & Mining

Consumer Electronics

Medical & Laboratories

Companies Profiled in the report

KELK Ltd

Thermonamic Electronics

Laird

RMT Ltd

II-VI Marlow

TE Technology

Ferrotec

Thermion Company

Crystal Ltd.

Align Sourcing



