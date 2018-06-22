Global Thermoelectric Modules Market 2016-2018 & 2024 by Type, Technology, Functionality and End-Uses

The "Thermoelectric Modules Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts up to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report predicts the global thermoelectric modules market to grow with a CAGR of 8.6% over the period of 2018 - 2024

The report on global thermoelectric modules market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period of 2016 to 2024.

The thermoelectric modules used in several applications including automotive, consumer electronics, bio-monitoring and healthcare related devices, telecommunications, and defense among others to provide the temperature cooling. This is one of important factors driving the growth of the thermo-electric module market worldwide.

In addition, the thermoelectric modules offer benefits such as, lower power consumption, rapid response time and control and cycling which results in increasing rate of adoption of this module in various industries are expected to escalate the growth of this market.

On the other hand, high cost and lower efficiency of the modules as compare to traditional refrigeration and cooling systems are likely to restrain the growth of this market over the forecast period. Moreover, rising developments in thermoelectric modules to increase the efficiency and reduction in price are projected to create several opportunities in upcoming years.

Segments Covered

The report segments the global thermoelectric modules market on the basis of type, technology, functionality and end-use

Global Thermoelectric Modules Market by Type

  • Micro Thermoelectric
  • Thin Film Thermoelectric
  • Bulk Thermoelectric

Global Thermoelectric Modules Market by Technology

  • Single Stage
  • Multi Stage

Global Thermoelectric Modules Market by Functionality

  • Deep Cooling Modules
  • General Purpose Modules

Global Thermoelectric Modules Market by End-use

  • Telecommunications
  • Industrial
  • Automotive
  • Aerospace & Defense
  • Oil, Gas & Mining
  • Consumer Electronics
  • Medical & Laboratories

Companies Profiled in the report

  • KELK Ltd
  • Thermonamic Electronics
  • Laird
  • RMT Ltd
  • II-VI Marlow
  • TE Technology
  • Ferrotec
  • Thermion Company
  • Crystal Ltd.
  • Align Sourcing

