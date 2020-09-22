Global Thermoplastic Composites Industry
Global Thermoplastic Composites Market to Reach $51.6 Billion by 2027
Sep 22, 2020, 09:50 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Thermoplastic Composites estimated at US$32 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$51.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Short Fiber, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.2% CAGR and reach US$19.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Long Fiber segment is readjusted to a revised 6.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.9% CAGR
The Thermoplastic Composites market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$11.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 6.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR.
Continuous Fiber Segment to Record 7% CAGR
In the global Continuous Fiber segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$5.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$8.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$7.1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 285-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Asahi Kasei Plastics North America, Inc.
- BASF SE
- Celanese Corporation
- Daicel Polymer Ltd.
- Dieffenbacher GmbH Maschinen
und Anlagenbau
- Hanwha Azdel, Inc.
- JNC Corporation
- Kingfa Sci. & Tech. Co., Ltd.
- Koninklijke Ten Cate BV
- Lanxess AG
- PlastiComp, Inc.
- PolyOne Corporation
- PPG Fiber Glass
- Quadrant AG
- Royal DSM NV
- RTP Company
- SABIC (Saudi Basic Industries Corporation)
- Solvay SA
- Suprem SA
- TechnoCompound GmbH
- Teijin Ltd.
- Victrex PLC
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
Thermoplastic Composites Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Thermoplastic Composites Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Thermoplastic Composites Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Thermoplastic Composites Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Short Fiber (Product) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Short Fiber (Product) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Short Fiber (Product) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Long Fiber (Product) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Long Fiber (Product) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Long Fiber (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Continuous Fiber (Product) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Continuous Fiber (Product) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Continuous Fiber (Product) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Glass Mat (Product) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Glass Mat (Product) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Glass Mat (Product) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Electric & Electronics (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Electric & Electronics (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Electric & Electronics (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Transportation (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 20: Transportation (Application) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to
2019
Table 21: Transportation (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Aerospace & Defense (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Aerospace & Defense (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Aerospace & Defense (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 25: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Other Applications (Application) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Thermoplastic Composites Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: United States Thermoplastic Composites Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to
2027
Table 29: Thermoplastic Composites Market in the United States
by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 30: United States Thermoplastic Composites Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: United States Thermoplastic Composites Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Thermoplastic Composites Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 33: Thermoplastic Composites Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 34: Canadian Thermoplastic Composites Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Canadian Thermoplastic Composites Historic Market
Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 36: Thermoplastic Composites Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 37: Canadian Thermoplastic Composites Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Thermoplastic Composites Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 39: Canadian Thermoplastic Composites Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 40: Japanese Market for Thermoplastic Composites: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Thermoplastic Composites Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2012-2019
Table 42: Japanese Thermoplastic Composites Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Thermoplastic Composites in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 44: Japanese Thermoplastic Composites Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 45: Thermoplastic Composites Market Share Shift in Japan
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 46: Chinese Thermoplastic Composites Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 47: Thermoplastic Composites Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 48: Chinese Thermoplastic Composites Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 49: Chinese Demand for Thermoplastic Composites in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Thermoplastic Composites Market Review in China in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 51: Chinese Thermoplastic Composites Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Thermoplastic Composites Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 52: European Thermoplastic Composites Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 53: Thermoplastic Composites Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 54: European Thermoplastic Composites Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: European Thermoplastic Composites Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027
Table 56: Thermoplastic Composites Market in Europe in US$
Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: European Thermoplastic Composites Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: European Thermoplastic Composites Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 59: Thermoplastic Composites Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 60: European Thermoplastic Composites Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 61: Thermoplastic Composites Market in France by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 62: French Thermoplastic Composites Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 63: French Thermoplastic Composites Market Share Analysis
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Thermoplastic Composites Quantitative Demand Analysis
in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 65: French Thermoplastic Composites Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 66: French Thermoplastic Composites Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
GERMANY
Table 67: Thermoplastic Composites Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: German Thermoplastic Composites Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 69: German Thermoplastic Composites Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: Thermoplastic Composites Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: German Thermoplastic Composites Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 72: Thermoplastic Composites Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 73: Italian Thermoplastic Composites Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Thermoplastic Composites Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 75: Italian Thermoplastic Composites Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 76: Italian Demand for Thermoplastic Composites in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: Thermoplastic Composites Market Review in Italy in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 78: Italian Thermoplastic Composites Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Thermoplastic Composites:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Thermoplastic Composites Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 81: United Kingdom Thermoplastic Composites Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Thermoplastic Composites in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 83: United Kingdom Thermoplastic Composites Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 84: Thermoplastic Composites Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 85: Spanish Thermoplastic Composites Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Spanish Thermoplastic Composites Historic Market
Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 87: Thermoplastic Composites Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 88: Spanish Thermoplastic Composites Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Thermoplastic Composites Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 90: Spanish Thermoplastic Composites Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 91: Russian Thermoplastic Composites Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Thermoplastic Composites Market in Russia by Product:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 93: Russian Thermoplastic Composites Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Russian Thermoplastic Composites Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Thermoplastic Composites Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 96: Thermoplastic Composites Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 97: Rest of Europe Thermoplastic Composites Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027
Table 98: Thermoplastic Composites Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 99: Rest of Europe Thermoplastic Composites Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Rest of Europe Thermoplastic Composites Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 101: Thermoplastic Composites Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 102: Rest of Europe Thermoplastic Composites Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Thermoplastic Composites Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 104: Thermoplastic Composites Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Thermoplastic Composites Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Thermoplastic Composites Market in Asia-Pacific by
Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Thermoplastic Composites Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Thermoplastic Composites Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Thermoplastic Composites Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:
2020-2027
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Thermoplastic Composites Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Thermoplastic Composites Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 112: Thermoplastic Composites Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Australian Thermoplastic Composites Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 114: Australian Thermoplastic Composites Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Thermoplastic Composites Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 116: Australian Thermoplastic Composites Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 117: Thermoplastic Composites Market Share Distribution
in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 118: Indian Thermoplastic Composites Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 119: Indian Thermoplastic Composites Historic Market
Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 120: Thermoplastic Composites Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 121: Indian Thermoplastic Composites Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 122: Thermoplastic Composites Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 123: Indian Thermoplastic Composites Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 124: Thermoplastic Composites Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: South Korean Thermoplastic Composites Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 126: Thermoplastic Composites Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Thermoplastic Composites Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: South Korean Thermoplastic Composites Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 129: Thermoplastic Composites Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Thermoplastic
Composites: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 131: Thermoplastic Composites Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Thermoplastic Composites Market
Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Thermoplastic Composites in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Thermoplastic Composites Market
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 135: Thermoplastic Composites Market Share Shift in Rest
of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 136: Latin American Thermoplastic Composites Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 137: Thermoplastic Composites Market in Latin America in
US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American Thermoplastic Composites Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 139: Latin American Thermoplastic Composites Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2020-2027
Table 140: Thermoplastic Composites Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 141: Latin American Thermoplastic Composites Market by
Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 142: Latin American Demand for Thermoplastic Composites
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 143: Thermoplastic Composites Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 144: Latin American Thermoplastic Composites Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 145: Argentinean Thermoplastic Composites Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027
Table 146: Thermoplastic Composites Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 147: Argentinean Thermoplastic Composites Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Argentinean Thermoplastic Composites Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 149: Thermoplastic Composites Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 150: Argentinean Thermoplastic Composites Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 151: Thermoplastic Composites Market in Brazil by
Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 152: Brazilian Thermoplastic Composites Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 153: Brazilian Thermoplastic Composites Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Thermoplastic Composites Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 155: Brazilian Thermoplastic Composites Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 156: Brazilian Thermoplastic Composites Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
MEXICO
Table 157: Thermoplastic Composites Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 158: Mexican Thermoplastic Composites Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 159: Mexican Thermoplastic Composites Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Thermoplastic Composites Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 161: Mexican Thermoplastic Composites Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 162: Thermoplastic Composites Market Share Distribution
in Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Thermoplastic Composites
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product:
2020 to 2027
Table 164: Thermoplastic Composites Market in Rest of Latin
America by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 165: Rest of Latin America Thermoplastic Composites
Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 166: Rest of Latin America Thermoplastic Composites
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 167: Thermoplastic Composites Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 168: Thermoplastic Composites Market Share Breakdown in
Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 169: The Middle East Thermoplastic Composites Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 170: Thermoplastic Composites Market in the Middle East
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 171: The Middle East Thermoplastic Composites Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 172: The Middle East Thermoplastic Composites Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: The Middle East Thermoplastic Composites Historic
Market by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 174: Thermoplastic Composites Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012,2020,
and 2027
Table 175: The Middle East Thermoplastic Composites Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 176: Thermoplastic Composites Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 177: The Middle East Thermoplastic Composites Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 178: Iranian Market for Thermoplastic Composites: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 179: Thermoplastic Composites Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2012-2019
Table 180: Iranian Thermoplastic Composites Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Thermoplastic Composites in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 182: Iranian Thermoplastic Composites Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 183: Thermoplastic Composites Market Share Shift in Iran
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 184: Israeli Thermoplastic Composites Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027
Table 185: Thermoplastic Composites Market in Israel in US$
Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 186: Israeli Thermoplastic Composites Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 187: Israeli Thermoplastic Composites Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 188: Thermoplastic Composites Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 189: Israeli Thermoplastic Composites Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Thermoplastic Composites Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: Thermoplastic Composites Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Thermoplastic Composites Market by
Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Thermoplastic Composites in
US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 194: Thermoplastic Composites Market Review in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 195: Saudi Arabian Thermoplastic Composites Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 196: Thermoplastic Composites Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Thermoplastic Composites
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 198: Thermoplastic Composites Market Share Distribution
in United Arab Emirates by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: Thermoplastic Composites Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: United Arab Emirates Thermoplastic Composites
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2012-2019
Table 201: Thermoplastic Composites Market Share Distribution
in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 202: Thermoplastic Composites Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Thermoplastic Composites
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 204: Rest of Middle East Thermoplastic Composites Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: Thermoplastic Composites Market in Rest of Middle
East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 206: Rest of Middle East Thermoplastic Composites Market
in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 207: Thermoplastic Composites Market Share Distribution
in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 208: African Thermoplastic Composites Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 209: Thermoplastic Composites Market in Africa by
Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 210: African Thermoplastic Composites Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 211: African Thermoplastic Composites Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 212: Thermoplastic Composites Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 213: Thermoplastic Composites Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
