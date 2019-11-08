Global Thermoplastic Composites Market Report 2019-2024: Top Five Players Account for 35% of the Market - BASF, Arkema, Toray, Lanxess, and Solvay

DUBLIN, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Thermoplastic Composites Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for thermoplastic composites is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5.29% during the forecast period.



One of the major factors driving the market studied is the increasing demand from the transportation sector. However, challenges to form composites from fiber reinforcements are likely to restrain the market.

Increasing investments in aerospace and defense applications are also likely to boost the demand for during the forecast period.

Growing usage in the Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest market share in 2018 and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends



Transportation industry to Dominate the Market

Transportation is the major end-user industry of the thermoplastic composites. The growing demand for producing light-weight and less co2 emission vehicles are driving the demand for thermoplastic composites in the transportation industry.

It is expected that, by 2020, the carbon emissions cap for new cars in the European Union will drop from 130 grams to 95 grams per kilometer. To achieve this target, car manufacturers are designing lighter vehicles by replacing metal with composites to make them light, tough, and recyclable.

In 2019, Clemson University ( Clemson, SC , US) Composites Center and the Clemson University International Center for Automotive Research (CU-ICAR) announced a 4-year project to manufacture a 100% recyclable carbon fiber-reinforced thermoplastic door.

( , US) Composites Center and the International Center for Automotive Research (CU-ICAR) announced a 4-year project to manufacture a 100% recyclable carbon fiber-reinforced thermoplastic door. The demand for automotive, across the world, in the upcoming years, is expected to depend heavily on the results of Brexit and international trade war. In 2018, the global automotive production declined by 1.1% over the previous year.

However, the automotive demand in Asian countries, like India , Japan , and South-east Asian countries, is likely to witness positive growth in the coming years.

, , and South-east Asian countries, is likely to witness positive growth in the coming years. Hence, owing to the above-mentioned factors, the transportation industry is likely to dominate the market.

North America to Witness the Highest Growth Rate

The electronics industry in the United States is growing at a steady rate. Additionally, with companies continuously investing in the country's electronics industry, the market will continue to grow, thereby increasing the consumption of thermoplastic composites in the United States .

is growing at a steady rate. Additionally, with companies continuously investing in the country's electronics industry, the market will continue to grow, thereby increasing the consumption of thermoplastic composites in . The United States is the second-largest producer of automobiles in the world. The production of automobiles in the country had recorded a robust growth till 2016. After growing at 3.8% in 2015, the growth had decreased by 8.13% in 2017, due to the excess inventory and low demand for passenger cars. However, in 2018, the total production of automobiles in the country had registered a growth of 1.1% YoY over 2017, reaching a total of 1,13,14,705 vehicles.

is the second-largest producer of automobiles in the world. The production of automobiles in the country had recorded a robust growth till 2016. After growing at 3.8% in 2015, the growth had decreased by 8.13% in 2017, due to the excess inventory and low demand for passenger cars. However, in 2018, the total production of automobiles in the country had registered a growth of 1.1% YoY over 2017, reaching a total of 1,13,14,705 vehicles. The construction industry in the United States had witnessed rapid growth over the past few years, as a result of increased private sector spending on residential construction. The residential construction, in 2016 and 2017, had increased YoY, by 10.52% and 10.58%, respectively. Residential construction in the country is projected to have a growth of almost 6% during the forecast period (2019-2024), due to an increase in the construction of single and multiple family housing in the country.

had witnessed rapid growth over the past few years, as a result of increased private sector spending on residential construction. The residential construction, in 2016 and 2017, had increased YoY, by 10.52% and 10.58%, respectively. Residential construction in the country is projected to have a growth of almost 6% during the forecast period (2019-2024), due to an increase in the construction of single and multiple family housing in the country. Canada's construction industry is the second largest in the North American region, and is also expected to improve and grow at a decent pace through 2024. Canada's commercial and residential construction is witnessing a significant growth rate, majorly driven by government initiatives and rising immigration in the country, thus, affecting new constructions.

construction industry is the second largest in the North American region, and is also expected to improve and grow at a decent pace through 2024. commercial and residential construction is witnessing a significant growth rate, majorly driven by government initiatives and rising immigration in the country, thus, affecting new constructions. Hence, owing to the above-mentioned reasons, North America region is expected to witness the highest growth rate.

Competitive Landscape



The thermoplastic composites market is concentrated, with the top five players accounting for around 35% of the market share in 2018. The major players of the market include BASF, Arkema, Toray, Lanxess, and Solvay.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand from the Transportation Sector

4.1.2 Increasing Investments in Aerospace and Defense Applications

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Challenges to Form Composites from Fiber Reinforcement

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Fiber Type

5.1.1 Glass Fiber

5.1.2 Carbon Fiber

5.1.3 Others

5.2 Resin Type

5.2.1 Polypropylene (PP)



5.2.2 Polyamide (PA)

5.2.3 Polyetheretherketone(PEEK)

5.2.4 Others

5.3 Product Type

5.3.1 Short-fiber Thermoplastic (SFT)

5.3.2 Long-fiber Thermoplastic (LFT)

5.3.3 Continuous-fiber Thermoplastic (CFT)

5.3.4 Glass Mat Thermoplastic (GMT)

5.4 End-user Industry

5.4.1 Aerospace and Defense

5.4.2 Electrical and Electronics

5.4.3 Transportation

5.4.4 Construction

5.4.5 Industrial

5.4.6 Others

5.5 Geography



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Arkema Group

6.4.2 AVANCO Group

6.4.3 BASF SE

6.4.4 Celanese Corporation

6.4.5 Daicel Polymer Ltd

6.4.6 Dieffenbacher

6.4.7 DowDuPont

6.4.8 DSM NV

6.4.9 Hexcel Corporation

6.4.10 Lanxess

6.4.11 Plasticomp Inc.

6.4.12 Polyone Corporation

6.4.13 Quadrant

6.4.14 Royal DSM NV

6.4.15 SABIC

6.4.16 SGL Group

6.4.17 Solvay SA

6.4.18 Technocompound GmbH

6.4.19 TEIJIN LIMITED

6.4.20 TORAY INDUSTRIES INC.

6.4.21 Victrex PLC



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Growing Usage in the Asia-Pacific Region



