Global Thermoplastic Elastomer Market Leaders Invest in 3D Printing

CLEVLAND, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading suppliers to the $21 billion global thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) market are moving to increase their additive manufacturing expertise by integrating 3D printing into their operations, indicating the importance of this market sector to long-term growth strategies. For example:

Though a relatively small segment of the global TPE market, thermoplastic polyurethanes (TPUs) are favored in 3D printing applications – notably in the production of aerospace parts – due to their:

significant flexibility

high level of elasticity

resistance to tears, abrasions, and any damage caused by oils and solvents

The global market for thermoplastic elastomers (TPEs) is forecast to grow 3.0% annually through 2024 to 7.0 million metric tons as penetration continues to expand in both developing and developed parts of the world and new TPE grades and compounds that improve performance continue to be developed.

Global Thermoplastic Elastomers, now available from The Freedonia Group, analyzes the global market for TPEs (defined as any thermoplastic material that exhibits elastomeric properties) by type and market. Historical data (2009, 2014, and 2019) and forecasts for 2024 are presented for global TPE demand in metric tons by product and market on a country-by-country and region-by-region basis.

TPE types encompassed in this study include:

copolyester elastomers (COPEs)

polyolefin elastomers (POEs)

styrenic block copolymers (SBCs)

thermoplastic polyolefins (TPOs)

thermoplastic polyurethanes (TPUs)

thermoplastic vulcanizates (TPVs)

specialty types(including polyether block amide, silicone-based TPEs, fluoropolymer-based TPEs, and vinyl-based TPEs)

End-use markets for TPEs comprise:

adhesives, sealants, and coatings

asphalt and roofing

consumer goods (including footwear)

industrial products

motor vehicles

medical products

packaging

others, including wire and cable jacketing

