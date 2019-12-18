Global Thermoplastic Elastomers Industry
Thermoplastic Elastomers market worldwide is projected to grow by US$7.
6 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6.1%. Block Copolymers, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$12.1 Billion by the year 2025, Block Copolymers will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817628/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$195.8 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$350.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Block Copolymers will reach a market size of US$626.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Arkema Group; Asahi Kasei Advance Corporation; BASF SE; Celanese Corporation; China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SINOPEC); Covestro AG; E. I. du Pont De Nemours and Company; Exxon Mobil Corporation; Huntsman Corporation; Kolon Plastic, Inc.; KRAIBURG TPE GmbH & Co. KG; Kraton Corporation; Kuraray America, Inc.; LCY Chemical Corporation (LCY Group); LG Chem; Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation; PolyOne Corporation; Royal DSM NV; RTP Company; SABIC (Saudi Basic Industries Corporation); Sibur Holding PJSC; TARO PLAST S.p.a.; Teknor Apex Company; The Lubrizol Corporation; Zylog Plastalloys Pvt. Ltd.
THERMOPLASTIC ELASTOMERS MCP-1
MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, NOVEMBER 2
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Thermoplastic Elastomers: An Introduction
Types and Properties of Commercial TPEs
Benefits of TPEs
Primary Applications of TPEs
Regulatory Guidelines for TPEs
Thermoplastic Elastomers Market: Growth Prospects and Outlook
Styrenic Block Copolymers (SBC): A Widely Used Thermoplastic Elastomer
Automotive: The Leading End-Use Market for Thermoplastic Elastomers
China Along with Other Asian Economies Emerge as the Largest Regional Markets
Global Economic Environment Influences Demand Dynamics in the TPE Market
Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country /Region for the Years 2017 through 2020
Global Competitor Market Shares
Thermoplastic Elastomers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Arkema S.A. (France)
Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan)
Covestro AG (Germany)
DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (USA)
Evonik Industries AG (Germany)
Huntsman International LLC (USA)
Kraton Corporation (USA)
Lubrizol Corporation (USA)
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (Netherlands)
PolyOne Corporation (USA)
Teknor Apex Company (USA)
Tosoh Corporation (Japan)
Versalis S.p.A. (Italy)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Demand from Automotive Industry Presents Considerable Growth Opportunities for Thermoplastic Elastomers Market
Automotive Production Trends to Influence Demand for TPE: Global Passenger Cars Production (In Million Units) by Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2022
Adoption of Strict Regulations to Control Emissions Augurs Well for Use of Thermoplastic Elastomers in Auto Industry
Growing Application of Thermoplastic Elastomers in HVAC Industry Fuels Market Prospects
Global HVAC Systems Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2015-2025
Building & Construction: A Promising Market for TPEs
Increasing Replacement of EPDM in Construction Materials by TPU & TPO Bodes Well for the Market
Growth of World Construction Industry Higher than Global GDP, Spells Opportunities for the TPE Market
Projected Increase in Construction Investments Favors Roofing Market: World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022
Projected Infrastructure Investment Needed (in US$ Trillion) by Region Over the Period 2016-2040
TPEs Find Growing Use in Medical Industry
Global Medical Device Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Rising Popularity of TPEs for Medical Tubing Applications
Global Medical Tubing Market Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2018, 2020 and 2022
Consumer Goods Industry Drives Demand for TPEs
TPEs Find Use in Oil & Gas Industry
Bio-based Thermoplastic Elastomers Offer Tremendous Potential for Growth
Innovations & Advancements
KRAIBURG Develops Thermoplastic Elastomer Hybrids
Thermoplastic Elastomers and Gels based on Subcomponent Metallosupramolecular Assembly
Tekni-Plex Announces TPE Tubing and Compounds
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Thermoplastic Elastomers Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Thermoplastic Elastomers Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Block Copolymers (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Block Copolymers (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Block Copolymers (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Blends (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Blends (Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Blends (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Other Types (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Other Types (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Automotive (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Automotive (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Automotive (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Building & Construction (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Building & Construction (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Building & Construction (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Medical (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025
Table 20: Medical (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Medical (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Consumer Goods (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Consumer Goods (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Consumer Goods (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 28: United States Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in the United States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 30: United States Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: United States Thermoplastic Elastomers Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Thermoplastic Elastomers Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 33: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 34: Canadian Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Canadian Thermoplastic Elastomers Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 36: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 37: Canadian Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 39: Canadian Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 40: Japanese Market for Thermoplastic Elastomers: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 42: Japanese Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Thermoplastic Elastomers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Japanese Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 45: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 46: Chinese Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 47: Thermoplastic Elastomers Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 48: Chinese Thermoplastic Elastomers Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 49: Chinese Demand for Thermoplastic Elastomers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Review in China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 51: Chinese Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Table 52: European Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 53: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: European Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: European Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 56: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 57: European Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: European Thermoplastic Elastomers Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 59: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017
Table 60: European Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 61: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in France by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: French Thermoplastic Elastomers Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 63: French Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Thermoplastic Elastomers Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 65: French Thermoplastic Elastomers Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 66: French Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 67: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: German Thermoplastic Elastomers Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 69: German Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: German Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 72: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 73: Italian Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Thermoplastic Elastomers Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 75: Italian Thermoplastic Elastomers Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 76: Italian Demand for Thermoplastic Elastomers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 77: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 78: Italian Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Thermoplastic Elastomers: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 81: United Kingdom Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Thermoplastic Elastomers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: United Kingdom Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 84: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 85: Spanish Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Spanish Thermoplastic Elastomers Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 87: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 88: Spanish Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 90: Spanish Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 91: Russian Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Russia by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 93: Russian Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Russian Thermoplastic Elastomers Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Thermoplastic Elastomers Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 96: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 97: Rest of Europe Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 98: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 99: Rest of Europe Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Rest of Europe Thermoplastic Elastomers Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 101: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017
Table 102: Rest of Europe Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 104: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Thermoplastic Elastomers Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Thermoplastic Elastomers Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Thermoplastic Elastomers Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 112: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 113: Australian Thermoplastic Elastomers Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 114: Australian Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 116: Australian Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 117: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 118: Indian Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: Indian Thermoplastic Elastomers Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 120: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 121: Indian Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 122: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 123: Indian Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 124: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 125: South Korean Thermoplastic Elastomers Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 126: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 128: South Korean Thermoplastic Elastomers Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 129: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Thermoplastic Elastomers: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 131: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Thermoplastic Elastomers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 135: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 136: Latin American Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 137: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 138: Latin American Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 139: Latin American Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 140: Thermoplastic Elastomers Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 141: Latin American Thermoplastic Elastomers Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 142: Latin American Demand for Thermoplastic Elastomers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 143: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Review in Latin America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 144: Latin American Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 145: Argentinean Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 146: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 147: Argentinean Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Argentinean Thermoplastic Elastomers Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 149: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017
Table 150: Argentinean Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 151: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 152: Brazilian Thermoplastic Elastomers Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 153: Brazilian Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Thermoplastic Elastomers Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 155: Brazilian Thermoplastic Elastomers Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 156: Brazilian Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 157: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 158: Mexican Thermoplastic Elastomers Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 159: Mexican Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 161: Mexican Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 162: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2
to 2025
Table 164: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Rest of Latin America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 165: Rest of Latin America Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 166: Rest of Latin America Thermoplastic Elastomers Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 167: Thermoplastic Elastomers Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 168: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 169: Middle East Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 170: Middle East Thermoplastic Elastomers Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 171: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 172: Middle East Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 173: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 174: Middle East Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 175: African Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 176: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Africa by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 177: African Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: African Thermoplastic Elastomers Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 179: Thermoplastic Elastomers Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 180: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
1. ALBIS PLASTIC GMBH
2. ALPHAGARY
3. ARKEMA SA
4. ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION
5. BADA AG
6. BASF SE
BASF CORPORATION
7. BILLION PLASTICS PVT. LTD.
8. CELANESE CORPORATION
9. COVESTRO AG
10. DUPONT DE NEMOURS AND COMPANY
11. ENI SPA - VERSALIS
12. EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG
13. HEXPOL AB
14. HUNTSMAN CORPORATION
15. KRAIBURG TPE GMBH & CO. KG
16. KRATON CORPORATION
17. KURARAY CO., LTD.
KURARAY AMERICA
18. LANXESS AG
LANXESS CORPORATION
19. LCY CHEMICAL CORPORATION
20. LG CHEM
21. LUCOBIT AG
22. LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV
23. MELITEK A/S
24. MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL CORPORATION
25. MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC.
MITSUI CHEMICALS AMERICA, INC.
26. MULTIBASE INDIA LIMITED
27. PERSTORP HOLDING AB
28. POLYKEMI AB
29. POLYONE CORPORATION
30. RADICI PARTECIPAZIONI SPA
31. REPSOL SA
32. ROYAL DSM NV
33. RTP COMPANY
34. SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION (SABIC)
35. SOLVAY SA
36. STAR THERMOPLASTIC ALLOYS & RUBBERS, INC.
37. SUMITOMO CHEMICAL CO., LTD
SUMITOMO CHEMICAL AMERICA, INC.
38. TEKNOR APEX COMPANY
39. THE LUBRIZOL CORPORATION
40. TOSOH CORPORATION
41. TOYOBO USA INC.
42. VI-CHEM CORPORATION
43. ZEON CHEMICALS LP
Share this article