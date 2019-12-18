Global Thermoplastic Elastomers Industry

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$195.8 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$350.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Block Copolymers will reach a market size of US$626.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Competitors identified in this market include among others, Arkema Group; Asahi Kasei Advance Corporation; BASF SE; Celanese Corporation; China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SINOPEC); Covestro AG; E. I. du Pont De Nemours and Company; Exxon Mobil Corporation; Huntsman Corporation; Kolon Plastic, Inc.; KRAIBURG TPE GmbH & Co. KG; Kraton Corporation; Kuraray America, Inc.; LCY Chemical Corporation (LCY Group); LG Chem; Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation; PolyOne Corporation; Royal DSM NV; RTP Company; SABIC (Saudi Basic Industries Corporation); Sibur Holding PJSC; TARO PLAST S.p.a.; Teknor Apex Company; The Lubrizol Corporation; Zylog Plastalloys Pvt. Ltd.







1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Thermoplastic Elastomers: An Introduction

Types and Properties of Commercial TPEs

Benefits of TPEs

Primary Applications of TPEs

Regulatory Guidelines for TPEs

Thermoplastic Elastomers Market: Growth Prospects and Outlook

Styrenic Block Copolymers (SBC): A Widely Used Thermoplastic Elastomer

Automotive: The Leading End-Use Market for Thermoplastic Elastomers

China Along with Other Asian Economies Emerge as the Largest Regional Markets

Global Economic Environment Influences Demand Dynamics in the TPE Market

Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country /Region for the Years 2017 through 2020

Global Competitor Market Shares

Thermoplastic Elastomers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Arkema S.A. (France)

Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan)

Covestro AG (Germany)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (USA)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Huntsman International LLC (USA)

Kraton Corporation (USA)

Lubrizol Corporation (USA)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (Netherlands)

PolyOne Corporation (USA)

Teknor Apex Company (USA)

Tosoh Corporation (Japan)

Versalis S.p.A. (Italy)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Rising Demand from Automotive Industry Presents Considerable Growth Opportunities for Thermoplastic Elastomers Market

Automotive Production Trends to Influence Demand for TPE: Global Passenger Cars Production (In Million Units) by Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2022

Adoption of Strict Regulations to Control Emissions Augurs Well for Use of Thermoplastic Elastomers in Auto Industry

Growing Application of Thermoplastic Elastomers in HVAC Industry Fuels Market Prospects

Global HVAC Systems Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2015-2025

Building & Construction: A Promising Market for TPEs

Increasing Replacement of EPDM in Construction Materials by TPU & TPO Bodes Well for the Market

Growth of World Construction Industry Higher than Global GDP, Spells Opportunities for the TPE Market

Projected Increase in Construction Investments Favors Roofing Market: World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022

Projected Infrastructure Investment Needed (in US$ Trillion) by Region Over the Period 2016-2040

TPEs Find Growing Use in Medical Industry

Global Medical Device Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Rising Popularity of TPEs for Medical Tubing Applications

Global Medical Tubing Market Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2018, 2020 and 2022

Consumer Goods Industry Drives Demand for TPEs

TPEs Find Use in Oil & Gas Industry

Bio-based Thermoplastic Elastomers Offer Tremendous Potential for Growth

Innovations & Advancements

KRAIBURG Develops Thermoplastic Elastomer Hybrids

Thermoplastic Elastomers and Gels based on Subcomponent Metallosupramolecular Assembly

Tekni-Plex Announces TPE Tubing and Compounds





