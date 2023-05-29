Global Thin Client Market Report 2023: Cost-Effectiveness Associated with Deployment of Thin Clients Fuels the Sector

DUBLIN, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Thin client Market by Form Factor (Standalone, With Monitor, Mobile), Application (ITS, Education, Healthcare, Government, BFSI, Industrial, Retail, and Transportation) and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW) - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The thin client market is projected to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2023 to 2028. This report covers key applications, namely, ITS, Education, BFSI, Industrial, Government, Healthcare, Retail, and Transportation.

The mobile segment is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the market during the forecast period

Low lifecycle and operational costs to fuel demand for thin mobile clients. A thin mobile client is a laptop-like device that helps users to access a virtual desktop wherever they are located as long as they have an Internet or network connection.

Mobile thin clients are flexible enough to deliver a secure user experience whether users are working from a corporate office or on the go. They exhibit low lifecycle and operational costs because they are energy-efficient and not overloaded with unnecessary features or functions.

Asia Pacific to grow at the highest rate in the thin client market.

China is estimated to hold the largest share in the thin client market, followed by Japan in the Asia Pacific. IoT has penetrated various verticals in the Asia Pacific, such as defense, automotive, aviation, manufacturing, healthcare, and food & beverage. IoT and 5G are among the major drivers for the growth of the thin client market.

IoT and 5G integration in different sectors will help enterprises worldwide deploy, manage, and scale their businesses from a unified platform and remote locations. Since thin client solutions work on enterprise servers, the industries will move towards virtual infrastructure.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Rising Adoption of Cloud-Based Services
  • Cost-Effectiveness Associated with Deployment of Thin Clients
  • Growing Need for Digitalization in Education Sector
  • Shift from Traditional to Smart Manufacturing in Industrial Sector
  • Advancements in Healthcare Infrastructure

Restraints

  • System Compatibility Issues and Dependency on Centralized Network

Opportunities

  • Rising Investments in Data Centers by Leading Corporations
  • Growing Digitization of Financial Sector

Challenges

  • Lack of Skilled Personnel for Implementing Virtualization Systems
  • Creation of Network Traffic while Managing Enormous Number of Devices and Data

Case Study Analysis

  • University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine Turned Traditional Pc Environment into Virtual Workstation Fleet
  • Advantech Co. Ltd. Helped Bat Set Up Smart Factory Solutions
  • Minooka Community Consolidated School District Deployed Hp's Thin Clients
  • 10Zig Helped Conestoga to Achieve Goal of Workstations of Reporting Each Step in Manufacturing Process
  • Centerm Helped Caixa Bank Improve Efficiency and Security Level

Companies Mentioned

  • 10Zig Technology
  • Acer
  • Advantech Co. Ltd.
  • Arista Corporation
  • Atrust Computer Corporation
  • Centerm
  • Chip Pc
  • Clearcube Technology
  • Clientron Corp.
  • Dell Technologies
  • Fujitsu
  • Hp Inc.
  • Igel
  • Intel Corporation
  • Lenovo
  • Lg Electronics
  • Ncomputing
  • Onlogic
  • Praim
  • Samsung
  • Seal Technologies
  • Siemens
  • Stratodesk Corporation
  • Thinvent
  • Vxl Technology

