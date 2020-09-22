Global Thin Insulation Industry

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Thin Insulation estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Sheets & Films, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.5% CAGR and reach US$512.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Vacuum Insulation Panels segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $499.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR



The Thin Insulation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$499.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$510.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 4.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR.



Coatings Segment to Record 5% CAGR



In the global Coatings segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$208.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$283.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$336.3 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 299-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Actis Insulation Ltd.

BASF Polyurethanes GmbH

DowDupont Inc.

Huntsman Corporation

Johns Manville Corporation

Kingspan Insulation LLC

Owens Corning

Rockwool International A/S

Saint Gobain (Celotax)

Xtratherm Ltd.









I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Thin Insulation Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Thin Insulation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 2: World Historic Review for Thin Insulation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Thin Insulation by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Sheets & Films by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 5: World Historic Review for Sheets & Films by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Sheets & Films by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Vacuum Insulation

Panels by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 8: World Historic Review for Vacuum Insulation Panels by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Vacuum Insulation Panels

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Coatings by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 11: World Historic Review for Coatings by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Coatings by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Foams by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 14: World Historic Review for Foams by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Foams by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Building Thermal

Insulation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: World Historic Review for Building Thermal Insulation

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Building Thermal

Insulation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Pipe Coating

Insulation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 23: World Historic Review for Pipe Coating Insulation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Pipe Coating Insulation

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Thermal Packaging

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 26: World Historic Review for Thermal Packaging by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Thermal Packaging by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Thin Insulation Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Thin Insulation by

Type - Sheets & Films, Vacuum Insulation Panels, Coatings,

Foams and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Thin Insulation by Type -

Sheets & Films, Vacuum Insulation Panels, Coatings, Foams and

Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Thin Insulation by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sheets & Films, Vacuum

Insulation Panels, Coatings, Foams and Other Types for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Thin Insulation by

Application - Building Thermal Insulation, Pipe Coating

Insulation and Thermal Packaging - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Thin Insulation by

Application - Building Thermal Insulation, Pipe Coating

Insulation and Thermal Packaging Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Thin Insulation by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Building

Thermal Insulation, Pipe Coating Insulation and Thermal

Packaging for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Thin Insulation

by Type - Sheets & Films, Vacuum Insulation Panels, Coatings,

Foams and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Thin Insulation by Type -

Sheets & Films, Vacuum Insulation Panels, Coatings, Foams and

Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Thin Insulation by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sheets & Films,

Vacuum Insulation Panels, Coatings, Foams and Other Types for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Thin Insulation

by Application - Building Thermal Insulation, Pipe Coating

Insulation and Thermal Packaging - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Thin Insulation by

Application - Building Thermal Insulation, Pipe Coating

Insulation and Thermal Packaging Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Thin Insulation by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Building

Thermal Insulation, Pipe Coating Insulation and Thermal

Packaging for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Thin Insulation

by Type - Sheets & Films, Vacuum Insulation Panels, Coatings,

Foams and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Thin Insulation by Type -

Sheets & Films, Vacuum Insulation Panels, Coatings, Foams and

Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Thin Insulation by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sheets & Films,

Vacuum Insulation Panels, Coatings, Foams and Other Types for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Thin Insulation

by Application - Building Thermal Insulation, Pipe Coating

Insulation and Thermal Packaging - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Thin Insulation by

Application - Building Thermal Insulation, Pipe Coating

Insulation and Thermal Packaging Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Thin Insulation by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Building

Thermal Insulation, Pipe Coating Insulation and Thermal

Packaging for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Thin Insulation

by Type - Sheets & Films, Vacuum Insulation Panels, Coatings,

Foams and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 47: China Historic Review for Thin Insulation by Type -

Sheets & Films, Vacuum Insulation Panels, Coatings, Foams and

Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Thin Insulation by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sheets & Films,

Vacuum Insulation Panels, Coatings, Foams and Other Types for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Thin Insulation

by Application - Building Thermal Insulation, Pipe Coating

Insulation and Thermal Packaging - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 50: China Historic Review for Thin Insulation by

Application - Building Thermal Insulation, Pipe Coating

Insulation and Thermal Packaging Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Thin Insulation by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Building

Thermal Insulation, Pipe Coating Insulation and Thermal

Packaging for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Thin Insulation Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Thin Insulation

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Thin Insulation by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Thin Insulation by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Thin Insulation

by Type - Sheets & Films, Vacuum Insulation Panels, Coatings,

Foams and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Thin Insulation by Type -

Sheets & Films, Vacuum Insulation Panels, Coatings, Foams and

Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Thin Insulation by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sheets & Films,

Vacuum Insulation Panels, Coatings, Foams and Other Types for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Thin Insulation

by Application - Building Thermal Insulation, Pipe Coating

Insulation and Thermal Packaging - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Thin Insulation by

Application - Building Thermal Insulation, Pipe Coating

Insulation and Thermal Packaging Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Thin Insulation by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Building

Thermal Insulation, Pipe Coating Insulation and Thermal

Packaging for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Thin Insulation

by Type - Sheets & Films, Vacuum Insulation Panels, Coatings,

Foams and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 62: France Historic Review for Thin Insulation by Type -

Sheets & Films, Vacuum Insulation Panels, Coatings, Foams and

Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Thin Insulation by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sheets & Films,

Vacuum Insulation Panels, Coatings, Foams and Other Types for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: France Current & Future Analysis for Thin Insulation

by Application - Building Thermal Insulation, Pipe Coating

Insulation and Thermal Packaging - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 65: France Historic Review for Thin Insulation by

Application - Building Thermal Insulation, Pipe Coating

Insulation and Thermal Packaging Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Thin Insulation by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Building

Thermal Insulation, Pipe Coating Insulation and Thermal

Packaging for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Thin Insulation

by Type - Sheets & Films, Vacuum Insulation Panels, Coatings,

Foams and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Thin Insulation by Type -

Sheets & Films, Vacuum Insulation Panels, Coatings, Foams and

Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Thin Insulation by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sheets & Films,

Vacuum Insulation Panels, Coatings, Foams and Other Types for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Thin Insulation

by Application - Building Thermal Insulation, Pipe Coating

Insulation and Thermal Packaging - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Thin Insulation by

Application - Building Thermal Insulation, Pipe Coating

Insulation and Thermal Packaging Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Thin Insulation by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Building

Thermal Insulation, Pipe Coating Insulation and Thermal

Packaging for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Thin Insulation

by Type - Sheets & Films, Vacuum Insulation Panels, Coatings,

Foams and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Thin Insulation by Type -

Sheets & Films, Vacuum Insulation Panels, Coatings, Foams and

Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Thin Insulation by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sheets & Films,

Vacuum Insulation Panels, Coatings, Foams and Other Types for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Thin Insulation

by Application - Building Thermal Insulation, Pipe Coating

Insulation and Thermal Packaging - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Thin Insulation by

Application - Building Thermal Insulation, Pipe Coating

Insulation and Thermal Packaging Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Thin Insulation by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Building

Thermal Insulation, Pipe Coating Insulation and Thermal

Packaging for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Thin Insulation by

Type - Sheets & Films, Vacuum Insulation Panels, Coatings,

Foams and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 80: UK Historic Review for Thin Insulation by Type -

Sheets & Films, Vacuum Insulation Panels, Coatings, Foams and

Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Thin Insulation by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sheets & Films, Vacuum

Insulation Panels, Coatings, Foams and Other Types for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: UK Current & Future Analysis for Thin Insulation by

Application - Building Thermal Insulation, Pipe Coating

Insulation and Thermal Packaging - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 83: UK Historic Review for Thin Insulation by Application -

Building Thermal Insulation, Pipe Coating Insulation and

Thermal Packaging Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Thin Insulation by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Building

Thermal Insulation, Pipe Coating Insulation and Thermal

Packaging for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 85: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Thin Insulation

by Type - Sheets & Films, Vacuum Insulation Panels, Coatings,

Foams and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Thin Insulation by Type -

Sheets & Films, Vacuum Insulation Panels, Coatings, Foams and

Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Thin Insulation by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sheets & Films,

Vacuum Insulation Panels, Coatings, Foams and Other Types for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Thin Insulation

by Application - Building Thermal Insulation, Pipe Coating

Insulation and Thermal Packaging - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 89: Spain Historic Review for Thin Insulation by

Application - Building Thermal Insulation, Pipe Coating

Insulation and Thermal Packaging Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 90: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Thin Insulation by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Building

Thermal Insulation, Pipe Coating Insulation and Thermal

Packaging for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 91: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Thin Insulation

by Type - Sheets & Films, Vacuum Insulation Panels, Coatings,

Foams and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Thin Insulation by Type -

Sheets & Films, Vacuum Insulation Panels, Coatings, Foams and

Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Thin Insulation by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sheets & Films,

Vacuum Insulation Panels, Coatings, Foams and Other Types for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Thin Insulation

by Application - Building Thermal Insulation, Pipe Coating

Insulation and Thermal Packaging - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 95: Russia Historic Review for Thin Insulation by

Application - Building Thermal Insulation, Pipe Coating

Insulation and Thermal Packaging Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 96: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Thin Insulation by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Building

Thermal Insulation, Pipe Coating Insulation and Thermal

Packaging for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Thin

Insulation by Type - Sheets & Films, Vacuum Insulation Panels,

Coatings, Foams and Other Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Thin Insulation by

Type - Sheets & Films, Vacuum Insulation Panels, Coatings,

Foams and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Thin

Insulation by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Sheets & Films, Vacuum Insulation Panels, Coatings, Foams and

Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 100: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Thin

Insulation by Application - Building Thermal Insulation, Pipe

Coating Insulation and Thermal Packaging - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 101: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Thin Insulation

by Application - Building Thermal Insulation, Pipe Coating

Insulation and Thermal Packaging Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 102: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Thin

Insulation by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Building Thermal Insulation, Pipe Coating Insulation and

Thermal Packaging for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Thin

Insulation by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea

and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Thin Insulation by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Thin Insulation

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 106: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Thin

Insulation by Type - Sheets & Films, Vacuum Insulation Panels,

Coatings, Foams and Other Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Thin Insulation by

Type - Sheets & Films, Vacuum Insulation Panels, Coatings,

Foams and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Thin Insulation

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sheets &

Films, Vacuum Insulation Panels, Coatings, Foams and Other

Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 109: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Thin

Insulation by Application - Building Thermal Insulation, Pipe

Coating Insulation and Thermal Packaging - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Thin Insulation by

Application - Building Thermal Insulation, Pipe Coating

Insulation and Thermal Packaging Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Thin Insulation

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Building Thermal Insulation, Pipe Coating Insulation and

Thermal Packaging for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 112: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Thin

Insulation by Type - Sheets & Films, Vacuum Insulation Panels,

Coatings, Foams and Other Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 113: Australia Historic Review for Thin Insulation by

Type - Sheets & Films, Vacuum Insulation Panels, Coatings,

Foams and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 114: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Thin Insulation by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sheets & Films,

Vacuum Insulation Panels, Coatings, Foams and Other Types for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 115: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Thin

Insulation by Application - Building Thermal Insulation, Pipe

Coating Insulation and Thermal Packaging - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 116: Australia Historic Review for Thin Insulation by

Application - Building Thermal Insulation, Pipe Coating

Insulation and Thermal Packaging Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 117: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Thin Insulation by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Building

Thermal Insulation, Pipe Coating Insulation and Thermal

Packaging for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



INDIA

Table 118: India Current & Future Analysis for Thin Insulation

by Type - Sheets & Films, Vacuum Insulation Panels, Coatings,

Foams and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 119: India Historic Review for Thin Insulation by Type -

Sheets & Films, Vacuum Insulation Panels, Coatings, Foams and

Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 120: India 15-Year Perspective for Thin Insulation by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sheets & Films,

Vacuum Insulation Panels, Coatings, Foams and Other Types for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 121: India Current & Future Analysis for Thin Insulation

by Application - Building Thermal Insulation, Pipe Coating

Insulation and Thermal Packaging - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 122: India Historic Review for Thin Insulation by

Application - Building Thermal Insulation, Pipe Coating

Insulation and Thermal Packaging Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 123: India 15-Year Perspective for Thin Insulation by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Building

Thermal Insulation, Pipe Coating Insulation and Thermal

Packaging for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 124: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Thin

Insulation by Type - Sheets & Films, Vacuum Insulation Panels,

Coatings, Foams and Other Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 125: South Korea Historic Review for Thin Insulation by

Type - Sheets & Films, Vacuum Insulation Panels, Coatings,

Foams and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 126: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Thin Insulation

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sheets &

Films, Vacuum Insulation Panels, Coatings, Foams and Other

Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 127: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Thin

Insulation by Application - Building Thermal Insulation, Pipe

Coating Insulation and Thermal Packaging - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 128: South Korea Historic Review for Thin Insulation by

Application - Building Thermal Insulation, Pipe Coating

Insulation and Thermal Packaging Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 129: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Thin Insulation

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Building Thermal Insulation, Pipe Coating Insulation and

Thermal Packaging for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Thin Insulation by Type - Sheets & Films, Vacuum Insulation

Panels, Coatings, Foams and Other Types - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Thin

Insulation by Type - Sheets & Films, Vacuum Insulation Panels,

Coatings, Foams and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis



