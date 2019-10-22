Global Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thin Layer Deposition Equipment market worldwide is projected to grow by US$50.2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 13.4%. Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) Equipment, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 14.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$41.5 Billion by the year 2025, Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) Equipment will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5817610/?utm_source=PRN



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 11.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$2 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.6 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) Equipment will reach a market size of US$2.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 17.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$12.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Aixtron SE; AJA International, Inc.; Angstrom Engineering, Inc.; Blue Wave Semiconductors, Inc.; Canon ANELVA Corporation; CVD Equipment Corporation; IHI Hauzer Techno Coating B.V.; Intevac Inc.; Jusung Engineering Co., Ltd.; KDF Electronic & Vacuum Services, Inc.; Kenosistec Srl; Lam Research Corporation; Plasma-Therm LLC; Plassys Bestek; PVD Products, Inc.; Samco, Inc.; SEMES Co., Ltd.; Singulus Technologies AG; SP3 Diamond Technologies, Inc.; Tokyo Electron Limited; Ulvac Technologies, Inc.







Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5817610/?utm_source=PRN



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 2: Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) Equipment (Type) World

Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) Equipment (Type)

Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009

to 2017

Table 6: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) Equipment (Type)

Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Epitaxy Equipment (Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Epitaxy Equipment (Type) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Epitaxy Equipment (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Molecular Beam Epitaxy (MBE) Systems (Type)

Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Molecular Beam Epitaxy (MBE) Systems (Type) Region

Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009

to 2017

Table 12: Molecular Beam Epitaxy (MBE) Systems (Type) Market

Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 13: United States Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market in the United

States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 15: United States Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 16: Canadian Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Canadian Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Historic

Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 18: Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

JAPAN

Table 19: Japanese Market for Thin Layer Deposition Equipment:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 20: Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 21: Japanese Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 22: Chinese Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 23: Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 24: Chinese Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market by

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 25: European Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market in Europe: A

Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 27: European Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: European Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 29: Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market in Europe in

US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 30: European Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 31: Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market in France by

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 32: French Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 33: French Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 34: Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 35: German Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 36: German Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 37: Italian Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 39: Italian Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market by

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Thin Layer Deposition

Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 41: Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 42: United Kingdom Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 43: Spanish Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Spanish Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Historic

Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 45: Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

RUSSIA

Table 46: Russian Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market in Russia by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 48: Russian Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 49: Rest of Europe Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 50: Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 51: Rest of Europe Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 52: Asia-Pacific Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 53: Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: Asia-Pacific Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market

Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market in

Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 56: Asia-Pacific Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 57: Asia-Pacific Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 58: Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 59: Australian Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 60: Australian Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 61: Indian Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 62: Indian Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Historic

Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 63: Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 64: Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: South Korean Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 66: Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Thin Layer Deposition

Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Thin Layer Deposition Equipment

Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 70: Latin American Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 71: Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market in Latin

America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 72: Latin American Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 73: Latin American Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 74: Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Historic Market

Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 75: Latin American Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market

by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 76: Argentinean Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 77: Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market in Argentina

in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 78: Argentinean Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 79: Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market in Brazil by

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 80: Brazilian Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 81: Brazilian Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 82: Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market in Mexico:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 83: Mexican Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 84: Mexican Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 85: Rest of Latin America Thin Layer Deposition Equipment

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018

to 2025

Table 86: Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market in Rest of

Latin America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 87: Rest of Latin America Thin Layer Deposition Equipment

Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 88: The Middle East Thin Layer Deposition Equipment

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 89: Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market in the Middle

East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 90: The Middle East Thin Layer Deposition Equipment

Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 91: The Middle East Thin Layer Deposition Equipment

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to

2025

Table 92: The Middle East Thin Layer Deposition Equipment

Historic Market by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 93: Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market in the Middle

East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009,

2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 94: Iranian Market for Thin Layer Deposition Equipment:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 95: Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market in Iran:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 96: Iranian Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 97: Israeli Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 98: Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market in Israel in

US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 99: Israeli Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 100: Saudi Arabian Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 101: Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Historic Market

Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 102: Saudi Arabian Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market

by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 103: Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: United Arab Emirates Thin Layer Deposition Equipment

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 105: Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 106: Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market in Rest of

Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Rest of Middle East Thin Layer Deposition Equipment

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 108: Rest of Middle East Thin Layer Deposition Equipment

Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 109: African Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 110: Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market in Africa by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 111: African Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



AIXTRON SE

AJA INTERNATIONAL INC.

ANGSTROM ENGINEERING

BLUE WAVE SEMICONDUCTORS, INC.

CANON ANELVA

CVD EQUIPMENT CORPORATION

IHI HAUZER TECHNO COATING B.V.

INTEVAC

JUSUNG ENGINEERING

KDF ELECTRONIC & VACUUM SERVICES

KENOSISTEC SRL

LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION

PLASMA-THERM

PLASSYS BESTEK

PVD PRODUCTS

SAMCO

SEMES

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG

SP3 DIAMOND TECHNOLOGIES

TOKYO ELECTRON

ULVAC TECHNOLOGIES



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5817610/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

