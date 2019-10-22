Global Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Industry
Oct 22, 2019, 08:30 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thin Layer Deposition Equipment market worldwide is projected to grow by US$50.2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 13.4%. Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) Equipment, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 14.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$41.5 Billion by the year 2025, Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) Equipment will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5817610/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 11.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$2 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.6 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) Equipment will reach a market size of US$2.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 17.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$12.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Aixtron SE; AJA International, Inc.; Angstrom Engineering, Inc.; Blue Wave Semiconductors, Inc.; Canon ANELVA Corporation; CVD Equipment Corporation; IHI Hauzer Techno Coating B.V.; Intevac Inc.; Jusung Engineering Co., Ltd.; KDF Electronic & Vacuum Services, Inc.; Kenosistec Srl; Lam Research Corporation; Plasma-Therm LLC; Plassys Bestek; PVD Products, Inc.; Samco, Inc.; SEMES Co., Ltd.; Singulus Technologies AG; SP3 Diamond Technologies, Inc.; Tokyo Electron Limited; Ulvac Technologies, Inc.
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5817610/?utm_source=PRN
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 2: Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) Equipment (Type) World
Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) Equipment (Type)
Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009
to 2017
Table 6: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) Equipment (Type)
Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Epitaxy Equipment (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Epitaxy Equipment (Type) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Epitaxy Equipment (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Molecular Beam Epitaxy (MBE) Systems (Type)
Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Molecular Beam Epitaxy (MBE) Systems (Type) Region
Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009
to 2017
Table 12: Molecular Beam Epitaxy (MBE) Systems (Type) Market
Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 13: United States Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market in the United
States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 15: United States Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 16: Canadian Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Canadian Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Historic
Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 18: Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
JAPAN
Table 19: Japanese Market for Thin Layer Deposition Equipment:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 20: Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 21: Japanese Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 22: Chinese Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 23: Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 24: Chinese Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 25: European Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market in Europe: A
Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 27: European Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: European Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 29: Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market in Europe in
US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 30: European Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 31: Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market in France by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 32: French Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 33: French Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 34: Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 35: German Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 36: German Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 37: Italian Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 39: Italian Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Thin Layer Deposition
Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 42: United Kingdom Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 43: Spanish Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Spanish Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Historic
Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 45: Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
RUSSIA
Table 46: Russian Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market in Russia by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 48: Russian Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 50: Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 51: Rest of Europe Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 52: Asia-Pacific Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 53: Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market
Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market in
Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 58: Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: Australian Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 60: Australian Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 61: Indian Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 62: Indian Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Historic
Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 63: Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 64: Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: South Korean Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 66: Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Thin Layer Deposition
Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Thin Layer Deposition Equipment
Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 70: Latin American Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 71: Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market in Latin
America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 72: Latin American Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 73: Latin American Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 74: Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Historic Market
Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 75: Latin American Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market
by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 76: Argentinean Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 77: Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market in Argentina
in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 78: Argentinean Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 79: Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market in Brazil by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 80: Brazilian Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 81: Brazilian Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 82: Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market in Mexico:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 83: Mexican Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 84: Mexican Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 85: Rest of Latin America Thin Layer Deposition Equipment
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018
to 2025
Table 86: Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market in Rest of
Latin America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 87: Rest of Latin America Thin Layer Deposition Equipment
Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 88: The Middle East Thin Layer Deposition Equipment
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 89: Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market in the Middle
East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 90: The Middle East Thin Layer Deposition Equipment
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 91: The Middle East Thin Layer Deposition Equipment
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to
2025
Table 92: The Middle East Thin Layer Deposition Equipment
Historic Market by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 93: Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market in the Middle
East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009,
2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 94: Iranian Market for Thin Layer Deposition Equipment:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 95: Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market in Iran:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 96: Iranian Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 97: Israeli Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 98: Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market in Israel in
US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 99: Israeli Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 100: Saudi Arabian Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 101: Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Historic Market
Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 102: Saudi Arabian Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market
by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 103: Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: United Arab Emirates Thin Layer Deposition Equipment
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 105: Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 106: Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market in Rest of
Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Rest of Middle East Thin Layer Deposition Equipment
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 108: Rest of Middle East Thin Layer Deposition Equipment
Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 109: African Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 110: Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market in Africa by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 111: African Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
AIXTRON SE
AJA INTERNATIONAL INC.
ANGSTROM ENGINEERING
BLUE WAVE SEMICONDUCTORS, INC.
CANON ANELVA
CVD EQUIPMENT CORPORATION
IHI HAUZER TECHNO COATING B.V.
INTEVAC
JUSUNG ENGINEERING
KDF ELECTRONIC & VACUUM SERVICES
KENOSISTEC SRL
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION
PLASMA-THERM
PLASSYS BESTEK
PVD PRODUCTS
SAMCO
SEMES
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG
SP3 DIAMOND TECHNOLOGIES
TOKYO ELECTRON
ULVAC TECHNOLOGIES
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5817610/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportbuyer
Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers
For more information:
Sarah Smith
Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com
Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com
Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904
Website: www.reportbuyer.com
SOURCE ReportBuyer
Share this article