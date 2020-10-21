Global Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Industry
Global Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market to Reach $90.9 Billion by 2027
Oct 21, 2020, 07:55 ET
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Thin Layer Deposition Equipment estimated at US$40.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$90.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) Equipment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 13.3% CAGR and reach US$44.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Epitaxy Equipment segment is readjusted to a revised 11.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.2% CAGR
The Thin Layer Deposition Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$20.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.6% and 10.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.6% CAGR.
Molecular Beam Epitaxy (MBE) Systems Segment to Record 11.8% CAGR
In the global Molecular Beam Epitaxy (MBE) Systems segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$6.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$14.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$13.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 13.1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 255-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Aixtron SE
- AJA International, Inc.
- Angstrom Engineering, Inc.
- Blue Wave Semiconductors, Inc.
- Canon ANELVA Corporation
- CVD Equipment Corporation
- IHI Hauzer Techno Coating B.V.
- Intevac Inc.
- Jusung Engineering Co., Ltd.
- KDF Electronic & Vacuum Services, Inc.
- Kenosistec Srl
- Lam Research Corporation
- Plasma-Therm LLC
- Plassys Bestek
- PVD Products, Inc.
- Samco, Inc.
- SEMES Co., Ltd.
- Singulus Technologies AG
- SP3 Diamond Technologies, Inc.
- Tokyo Electron Limited
- Ulvac Technologies, Inc.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 2: Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) Equipment (Type) World
Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) Equipment (Type)
Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012
to 2019
Table 6: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) Equipment (Type)
Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Epitaxy Equipment (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Epitaxy Equipment (Type) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Epitaxy Equipment (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Molecular Beam Epitaxy (MBE) Systems (Type)
Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Molecular Beam Epitaxy (MBE) Systems (Type) Region
Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012
to 2019
Table 12: Molecular Beam Epitaxy (MBE) Systems (Type) Market
Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 13: United States Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market in the United
States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 15: United States Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 16: Canadian Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Canadian Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Historic
Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 18: Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
JAPAN
Table 19: Japanese Market for Thin Layer Deposition Equipment:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 20: Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 21: Japanese Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 22: Chinese Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 23: Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 24: Chinese Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: European Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 27: European Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: European Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 29: Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market in Europe in
US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 30: European Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 31: Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market in France by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 32: French Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 33: French Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 34: Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 35: German Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 36: German Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 37: Italian Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 39: Italian Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Thin Layer Deposition
Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 42: United Kingdom Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 43: Spanish Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Spanish Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Historic
Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 45: Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
RUSSIA
Table 46: Russian Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market in Russia by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 48: Russian Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 50: Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 51: Rest of Europe Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 52: Asia-Pacific Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 53: Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market
Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market in
Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 58: Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: Australian Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 60: Australian Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 61: Indian Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 62: Indian Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Historic
Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 63: Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 64: Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: South Korean Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 66: Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Thin Layer Deposition
Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Thin Layer Deposition Equipment
Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 70: Latin American Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 71: Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market in Latin
America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 72: Latin American Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 73: Latin American Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 74: Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Historic Market
Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 75: Latin American Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market
by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 76: Argentinean Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 77: Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market in Argentina
in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 78: Argentinean Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 79: Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market in Brazil by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 80: Brazilian Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 81: Brazilian Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 82: Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market in Mexico:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 83: Mexican Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 84: Mexican Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 85: Rest of Latin America Thin Layer Deposition Equipment
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 86: Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market in Rest of
Latin America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 87: Rest of Latin America Thin Layer Deposition Equipment
Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 88: The Middle East Thin Layer Deposition Equipment
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 89: Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market in the Middle
East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 90: The Middle East Thin Layer Deposition Equipment
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 91: The Middle East Thin Layer Deposition Equipment
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to
2027
Table 92: The Middle East Thin Layer Deposition Equipment
Historic Market by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 93: Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market in the Middle
East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for
2012,2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 94: Iranian Market for Thin Layer Deposition Equipment:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 95: Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market in Iran:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 96: Iranian Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 97: Israeli Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 98: Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market in Israel in
US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Israeli Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 100: Saudi Arabian Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 101: Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Historic Market
Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 102: Saudi Arabian Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market
by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 103: Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: United Arab Emirates Thin Layer Deposition Equipment
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 105: Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 106: Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market in Rest of
Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Rest of Middle East Thin Layer Deposition Equipment
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 108: Rest of Middle East Thin Layer Deposition Equipment
Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 109: African Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 110: Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market in Africa by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 111: African Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 114
