Global Thin Layer Deposition Equipment Industry

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Thin Layer Deposition Equipment estimated at US$40.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$90.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) Equipment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 13.3% CAGR and reach US$44.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Epitaxy Equipment segment is readjusted to a revised 11.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.2% CAGR



The Thin Layer Deposition Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$20.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.6% and 10.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.6% CAGR.



Molecular Beam Epitaxy (MBE) Systems Segment to Record 11.8% CAGR



In the global Molecular Beam Epitaxy (MBE) Systems segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$6.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$14.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$13.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 13.1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 255-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Aixtron SE

AJA International, Inc.

Angstrom Engineering, Inc.

Blue Wave Semiconductors, Inc.

Canon ANELVA Corporation

CVD Equipment Corporation

IHI Hauzer Techno Coating B.V.

Intevac Inc.

Jusung Engineering Co., Ltd.

KDF Electronic & Vacuum Services, Inc.

Kenosistec Srl

Lam Research Corporation

Plasma-Therm LLC

Plassys Bestek

PVD Products, Inc.

Samco, Inc.

SEMES Co., Ltd.

Singulus Technologies AG

SP3 Diamond Technologies, Inc.

Tokyo Electron Limited

Ulvac Technologies, Inc.









