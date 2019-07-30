Global THIN WAFER Industry
Jul 30, 2019, 16:02 ET
THIN WAFER market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2.
2 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 3.7%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. 125mm, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.6 Billion by the year 2025, 125mm will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$100.1 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 yearsOver US$347.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, 125mm will reach a market size of US$171.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$511.8 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, 3M Company (USA); Applied Materials, Inc. (USA); Brewer Science, Inc. (USA); DISCO Corporation (Japan); EV Group (Austria); Lg Siltron Inc. (Korea); Lintec Corporation (Japan); Mechatronik Systemtechnik GmbH. (Austria); Nissan Chemical Industries Ltd. (Japan); Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan); Siltronic AG (Germany); SUMCO Corporation (Japan); SunEdison Semiconductor Ltd. (USA); Suss MicroTec AG (Germany); Synovo GmbH (Germany); Ulvac GmbH (Germany)
THIN WAFER MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019
CONTENTS
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
THIN WAFER Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: THIN WAFER Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: THIN WAFER Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: THIN WAFER Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: MEMS Devices (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 5: MEMS Devices (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 6: MEMS Devices (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Memory (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: Memory (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 9: Memory (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: RF Devices (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 11: RF Devices (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 12: RF Devices (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 13: LEDs (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: LEDs (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: LEDs (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Logic (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Logic (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Logic (Application) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Other Applications (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 20: Other Applications (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 21: Other Applications (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: 125mm (Wafer Size) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: 125mm (Wafer Size) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: 125mm (Wafer Size) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: 200 mm (Wafer Size) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: 200 mm (Wafer Size) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 27: 200 mm (Wafer Size) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: 300mm (Wafer Size) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: 300mm (Wafer Size) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 30: 300mm (Wafer Size) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES MARKET Facts & Figures
US THIN WAFER Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 31: United States THIN WAFER Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: THIN WAFER Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 33: THIN WAFER Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: United States THIN WAFER Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Wafer Size: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: THIN WAFER Market in the United States by Wafer Size:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 36: United States THIN WAFER Market Share Breakdown by
Wafer Size: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 37: Canadian THIN WAFER Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: THIN WAFER Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 39: Canadian THIN WAFER Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: Canadian THIN WAFER Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Wafer Size: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Canadian THIN WAFER Historic Market Review by Wafer
Size in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 42: THIN WAFER Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Wafer Size for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for THIN
WAFER in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Japanese THIN WAFER Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 45: THIN WAFER Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: Japanese Market for THIN WAFER: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Wafer Size for the
period 2018-2025
Table 47: THIN WAFER Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Wafer Size for the Period 2009-2017
Table 48: Japanese THIN WAFER Market Share Analysis by Wafer
Size: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 49: Chinese Demand for THIN WAFER in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: THIN WAFER Market Review in China in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 51: Chinese THIN WAFER Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: Chinese THIN WAFER Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Wafer Size for the Period 2018-2025
Table 53: THIN WAFER Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million by Wafer Size: 2009-2017
Table 54: Chinese THIN WAFER Market by Wafer Size: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE MARKET Facts & Figures
European THIN WAFER Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (
in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 55: European THIN WAFER Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 56: THIN WAFER Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 57: European THIN WAFER Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: European THIN WAFER Addressable Market Opportunity in
US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 59: THIN WAFER Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 60: European THIN WAFER Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: European THIN WAFER Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Wafer Size: 2018-2025
Table 62: THIN WAFER Market in Europe in US$ Million by Wafer
Size: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 63: European THIN WAFER Market Share Breakdown by Wafer
Size: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 64: THIN WAFER Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in
US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 65: French THIN WAFER Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 66: French THIN WAFER Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 67: THIN WAFER Market in France by Wafer Size: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: French THIN WAFER Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Wafer Size: 2009-2017
Table 69: French THIN WAFER Market Share Analysis by Wafer
Size: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 70: THIN WAFER Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2018-2025
Table 71: German THIN WAFER Market in Retrospect in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 72: THIN WAFER Market Share Distribution in Germany by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: THIN WAFER Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Wafer Size for the Period
2018-2025
Table 74: German THIN WAFER Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Wafer Size: 2009-2017
Table 75: German THIN WAFER Market Share Breakdown by Wafer
Size: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 76: Italian Demand for THIN WAFER in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 77: THIN WAFER Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 78: Italian THIN WAFER Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: Italian THIN WAFER Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Wafer Size for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: THIN WAFER Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Million by Wafer Size: 2009-2017
Table 81: Italian THIN WAFER Market by Wafer Size: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
THIN WAFER in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: United Kingdom THIN WAFER Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 84: THIN WAFER Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: United Kingdom Market for THIN WAFER: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Wafer Size for the
period 2018-2025
Table 86: THIN WAFER Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Wafer Size for the Period
2009-2017
Table 87: United Kingdom THIN WAFER Market Share Analysis by
Wafer Size: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 88: Spanish THIN WAFER Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: THIN WAFER Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2009-2017
Table 90: Spanish THIN WAFER Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Spanish THIN WAFER Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Wafer Size: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Spanish THIN WAFER Historic Market Review by Wafer
Size in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 93: THIN WAFER Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Wafer Size for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 94: Russian THIN WAFER Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: THIN WAFER Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 96: THIN WAFER Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Russian THIN WAFER Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Wafer Size: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: THIN WAFER Market in Russia by Wafer Size: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 99: Russian THIN WAFER Market Share Breakdown by Wafer
Size: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 100: Rest of Europe THIN WAFER Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 101: THIN WAFER Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 102: Rest of Europe THIN WAFER Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Rest of Europe THIN WAFER Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Wafer Size: 2018-2025
Table 104: THIN WAFER Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million
by Wafer Size: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 105: Rest of Europe THIN WAFER Market Share Breakdown by
Wafer Size: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 106: Asia-Pacific THIN WAFER Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 107: THIN WAFER Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 108: Asia-Pacific THIN WAFER Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: THIN WAFER Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 110: Asia-Pacific THIN WAFER Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 111: Asia-Pacific THIN WAFER Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 112: THIN WAFER Market in Asia-Pacific by Wafer Size:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 113: Asia-Pacific THIN WAFER Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Wafer Size: 2009-2017
Table 114: Asia-Pacific THIN WAFER Market Share Analysis by
Wafer Size: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 115: THIN WAFER Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 116: Australian THIN WAFER Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 117: THIN WAFER Market Share Distribution in Australia by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: THIN WAFER Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Wafer Size for the Period
2018-2025
Table 119: Australian THIN WAFER Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Wafer Size: 2009-2017
Table 120: Australian THIN WAFER Market Share Breakdown by
Wafer Size: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 121: Indian THIN WAFER Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 122: THIN WAFER Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 123: Indian THIN WAFER Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Indian THIN WAFER Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Wafer Size: 2018 to 2025
Table 125: Indian THIN WAFER Historic Market Review by Wafer
Size in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 126: THIN WAFER Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Wafer Size for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 127: THIN WAFER Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 128: South Korean THIN WAFER Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 129: THIN WAFER Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: THIN WAFER Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Wafer Size for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 131: South Korean THIN WAFER Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Wafer Size: 2009-2017
Table 132: THIN WAFER Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by Wafer Size: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for THIN WAFER in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific THIN WAFER Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 135: THIN WAFER Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for THIN WAFER: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Wafer Size
for the period 2018-2025
Table 137: THIN WAFER Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Wafer Size for the Period
2009-2017
Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific THIN WAFER Market Share
Analysis by Wafer Size: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 139: Latin American THIN WAFER Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 140: THIN WAFER Market in Latin America in US$ Million by
Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 141: Latin American THIN WAFER Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 142: Latin American Demand for THIN WAFER in US$ Million
by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 143: THIN WAFER Market Review in Latin America in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 144: Latin American THIN WAFER Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: Latin American THIN WAFER Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Wafer Size for the Period 2018-2025
Table 146: THIN WAFER Historic Market Analysis in Latin America
in US$ Million by Wafer Size: 2009-2017
Table 147: Latin American THIN WAFER Market by Wafer Size:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 148: Argentinean THIN WAFER Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 149: THIN WAFER Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 150: Argentinean THIN WAFER Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Argentinean THIN WAFER Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Wafer Size: 2018-2025
Table 152: THIN WAFER Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Wafer Size: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 153: Argentinean THIN WAFER Market Share Breakdown by
Wafer Size: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 154: THIN WAFER Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in
US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 155: Brazilian THIN WAFER Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 156: Brazilian THIN WAFER Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 157: THIN WAFER Market in Brazil by Wafer Size: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 158: Brazilian THIN WAFER Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Wafer Size: 2009-2017
Table 159: Brazilian THIN WAFER Market Share Analysis by Wafer
Size: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 160: THIN WAFER Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2018-2025
Table 161: Mexican THIN WAFER Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 162: THIN WAFER Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: THIN WAFER Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Wafer Size for the Period
2018-2025
Table 164: Mexican THIN WAFER Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Wafer Size: 2009-2017
Table 165: Mexican THIN WAFER Market Share Breakdown by Wafer
Size: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 166: Rest of Latin America THIN WAFER Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 167: THIN WAFER Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin
America by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 168: THIN WAFER Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin
America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 169: Rest of Latin America THIN WAFER Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Wafer Size: 2018 to 2025
Table 170: THIN WAFER Market in Rest of Latin America by Wafer
Size: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 171: Rest of Latin America THIN WAFER Market Share
Breakdown by Wafer Size: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 172: The Middle East THIN WAFER Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 173: THIN WAFER Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 174: The Middle East THIN WAFER Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 175: The Middle East THIN WAFER Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 176: THIN WAFER Market in the Middle East: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 177: The Middle East THIN WAFER Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: The Middle East THIN WAFER Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Wafer Size: 2018 to 2025
Table 179: The Middle East THIN WAFER Historic Market by Wafer
Size in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 180: THIN WAFER Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Wafer Size for 2009, 2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for THIN
WAFER in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 182: Iranian THIN WAFER Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 183: THIN WAFER Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 184: Iranian Market for THIN WAFER: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Wafer Size for the
period 2018-2025
Table 185: THIN WAFER Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Wafer Size for the Period 2009-2017
Table 186: Iranian THIN WAFER Market Share Analysis by Wafer
Size: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 187: Israeli THIN WAFER Addressable Market Opportunity in
US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 188: THIN WAFER Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 189: Israeli THIN WAFER Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 190: Israeli THIN WAFER Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Wafer Size: 2018-2025
Table 191: THIN WAFER Market in Israel in US$ Million by Wafer
Size: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 192: Israeli THIN WAFER Market Share Breakdown by Wafer
Size: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for THIN WAFER in US$ Million
by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 194: THIN WAFER Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 195: Saudi Arabian THIN WAFER Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 196: Saudi Arabian THIN WAFER Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Wafer Size for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: THIN WAFER Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia
in US$ Million by Wafer Size: 2009-2017
Table 198: Saudi Arabian THIN WAFER Market by Wafer Size:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 199: THIN WAFER Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: United Arab Emirates THIN WAFER Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 201: THIN WAFER Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 202: THIN WAFER Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Wafer Size for the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: United Arab Emirates THIN WAFER Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Wafer Size: 2009-2017
Table 204: THIN WAFER Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Wafer Size: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 205: THIN WAFER Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 206: Rest of Middle East THIN WAFER Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 207: THIN WAFER Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 208: THIN WAFER Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Wafer Size
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 209: Rest of Middle East THIN WAFER Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Wafer Size: 2009-2017
Table 210: Rest of Middle East THIN WAFER Market Share
Breakdown by Wafer Size: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 211: African THIN WAFER Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 212: THIN WAFER Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by
Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 213: THIN WAFER Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 214: African THIN WAFER Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Wafer Size: 2018 to 2025
Table 215: THIN WAFER Market in Africa by Wafer Size: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 216: African THIN WAFER Market Share Breakdown by Wafer
Size: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
3M COMPANY
APPLIED MATERIALS
BREWER SCIENCE
DISCO CORPORATION
EV GROUP
LG SILTRON
MECHATRONIK SYSTEMTECHNIK GMBH.
NISSAN CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES
SUMCO CORPORATION
SUSS MICROTEC AG
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL
SILTRONIC AG
SUNEDISON SEMICONDUCTOR
SYNOVO GMBH
ULVAC GMBH
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799801/?utm_source=PRN
