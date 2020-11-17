Global Thin Wafer Processing and Dicing Equipment Market Report 2020 Featuring ASM Laser Separation Int'l, DISCO, Han's Laser Smart Equipment Group, Orbotech, Plasma-Therm, & Suzhou Delphi Laser
Nov 17, 2020, 12:30 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Thin Wafer Processing and Dicing Equipment - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Thin Wafer Processing and Dicing Equipment estimated at US$457.9 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$671.6 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Blade Dicing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.6% CAGR and reach US$302.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Laser Dicing segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U. S. Market is Estimated at $124 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.6% CAGR
The Thin Wafer Processing and Dicing Equipment market in the U. S. is estimated at US$124 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$140.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 5.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.
Plasma Dicing Segment to Record 5% CAGR
In the global Plasma Dicing segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$85.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$116.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$90.3 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report.
The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others:
- Asm Laser Separation International (Alsi) B. V.
- DISCO Corporation
- Han's Laser Smart Equipment Group Co., Ltd.
- Orbotech Ltd.
- Plasma-Therm, LLC.
- Suzhou Delphi Laser Co., Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Thin Wafer Processing and Dicing Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
- Market Facts & Figures
- US Thin Wafer Processing and Dicing Equipment Market Share (in %) by Company:2019 & 2025
- Market Analytics
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
EUROPE
- Market Facts & Figures
- European Thin Wafer Processing and Dicing Equipment Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
- Market Analytics
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
SPAIN
RUSSIA
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
AUSTRALIA
INDIA
SOUTH KOREA
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
LATIN AMERICA
ARGENTINA
BRAZIL
MEXICO
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
MIDDLE EAST
IRAN
ISRAEL
SAUDI ARABIA
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
AFRICA
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 41
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cypcu4
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets