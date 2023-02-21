Global Third-Party Logistics (3Pl) Market Opportunities and Strategies Report to 2031 - Featuring DSV, The Deutsche Bahn AG and Deutsche Post DHL Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Third-Party Logistics (3Pl) Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists; marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global Third-Party Logistics (3PL) market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The third-party logistics (3PL) market reached a value of nearly $907.0 billion in 2021, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% since 2016. The market is expected to grow from $907.0 billion in 2021 to $1,418.7 billion in 2026 at a rate of 9.4%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2026 and reach $2,106.3 billion in 2031.

This report describes and explains the third-party logistics (3PL) market and covers 2016 to 2021, termed the historic period, and 2021 to 2026 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2026-2031. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.



Growth in the historic period resulted from growth in world population, growth in world population, government initiatives, increase in trade and exports and increasing demand from end-use industries.



Going forward, rapid growth in ecommerce, increasing demand from end-use industries and increasing retail penetration will drive the growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the third-party logistics (3PL) market in the future include increasing warehousing costs, increasing fuel costs, skill shortages and the Russian-Ukrainian War



The third-party logistics (3PL) market is segmented by service type into domestic transportation management, international transportation management, warehousing and distribution, dedicated contract carriage and other service types. The domestic transportation management market was the largest segment of the third-party logistics (3PL) market segmented by service type, accounting for 38.1% of the total in 2021. Going forward, the international transportation management market is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the third-party logistics (3PL) market segmented by service type, at a CAGR of 10.2% during 2021-2026.



The third-party logistics (3PL) market is segmented by mode of transport into railways, roadways, waterways, airways. The roadways market was the largest segment of the third-party logistics (3PL) market segmented by mode of transport, accounting for 39.9% of the total in 2021. Going forward, the roadways market is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the third-party logistics (3PL) market segmented by mode of transport, at a CAGR of 9.6% during 2021-2026.



The third-party logistics (3PL) market is segmented by end-use industry into manufacturing, retail, healthcare, automotive and other industries. The manufacturing market was the largest segment of the third-party logistics (3PL) market segmented by industry, accounting for 24.9% of the total in 2021.



Going forward, the retail market is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the third-party logistics (3PL) market segmented by industry, at a CAGR of 10.3% during 2021-2026.



North America was the largest region in the third-party logistics (3PL) market, accounting for 33.5% of the total in 2021. It was followed by Asia Pacific, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the third-party logistics (3PL) market will be Asia Pacific, and, North America where growth will be at CAGRs of 10.5% and 10.2% respectively. These will be followed by Western Europe, and, South America where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 8.6% and 7.1% respectively.



The third-party logistics (3PL) market is fairly fragmented, with a large number of players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 18.24% of the total market in 2021. This can be due to the existence of number of local players in the market serving customers in particular geographies. Kuehne+Nagel International AG was the largest competitor with 3.70% share of the market, followed by DSV A/S with 3.58%, The Deutsche Bahn AG with 2.13%, Deutsche Post DHL Group with 1.79%, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. with 1.76%, J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc. with 1.25%, SinoTrans Logistics Limited with 1.19%, FedEx Corporation with 1.14%, Nippon Express Co. Ltd. with 0.91%, and CEVA Logistics with 0.79%.



The top opportunities in the third-party logistics (3PL) market segmented by service type will arise in the domestic transportation management segment, which will gain $190.0 billion of global annual sales by 2026. The top opportunities in segment by mode of transport will arise in the roadways segment, which will gain $211.8 billion of global annual sales by 2026. The top opportunities in segment by end-use industry will arise in the manufacturing segment, which will gain $125.1 billion of global annual sales by 2026. The third-party logistics (3PL) market size will gain the most in the USA at $176.5 billion.



Market-trend-based strategies for the third-party logistics (3PL) market include leveraging AI for route optimization and fleet management, focusing on developing advanced logistics management platforms, leveraging electric vehicles for last-mile delivery, investing in IoT to optimize services to improve operations and focusing on partnerships to strengthen position in the market.



Player-adopted strategies in the third-party logistics (3PL) market include focusing on strategic partnerships and collaborations, expanding transport and logistics business through strategic acquisitions, serving small and mid-sized web shops in e-fulfillment and online sale and exploring autonomous driving technologies.



