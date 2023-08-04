Global Third-party Risk Management Industry Report 2023-2032: Mitigating Risks, Ensuring Continuity - Enterprises Embrace Innovative Solutions

DUBLIN, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Third-party Risk Management Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global third-party risk management market is expected to grow from $4.42 billion in 2022 to $5.22 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18%. The third-party risk management market is expected to reach $9.66 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 16.6%.

The importance of third-party risk management in modern business cannot be overstated. With a focus on handling challenging situations and resolving complex problems, third-party risk management plays a pivotal role in financial control management, contract management, operational risk management, audit management, and compliance management.

The market for third-party risk management offers diverse deployment options, including cloud-based and on-premises solutions, catering to the specific needs of small, medium-sized, and large enterprises. This comprehensive approach is utilized across industries such as banking, financial services, and insurance, IT and telecom, healthcare and life sciences, government, aerospace and defense, retail and consumer goods, manufacturing, energy and power, among others.

According to the latest market report, North America leads the global third-party risk management market in 2022. The report covers key regions, including Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and the USA, offering a comprehensive outlook on the evolving landscape of third-party risk management.

As organizations navigate an increasingly complex business environment, the demand for effective third-party risk management solutions and services has grown exponentially. Emphasizing the importance of mitigating risks arising from external business relationships, enterprises are proactively adopting innovative and tailored approaches to ensure business continuity and protect their assets and reputation.

The adoption of robust third-party risk management strategies equips enterprises to address challenges and capitalize on opportunities presented by third-party engagements. By safeguarding their interests, organizations can stay ahead and thrive in the dynamic and competitive market.

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the third-party risk management market. Major companies in the third-party risk management sector are focused on developing new technologies to meet consumer demand and strengthen their market position. For instance, in August 2022, AuditBoard, a US-based cloud-based platform company, launched a advanced third-party risk management solution.

The new AuditBoard's integrated risk platform enables companies to address IT vendor risk by streamlining third-party risk assessment, monitoring, and remediation for information security, compliance, and risk teams. This solution allows teams to save time and expand using automated and collaborative procedures for effective third-party risk management.

In September 2022, BitSight Technologies, a US-based cybersecurity ratings company, acquired ThirdPartyTrust for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, BitSight expands its third-party risk management (TPRM) tool offering to deliver an end-to-end third-party risk management solution for global vendor risk management teams. ThirdPartyTrust is a US-based third-party risk management platform for enterprises and third-party vendors.

The rising cyber-attacks and frauds are expected to propel the growth of the third-party risk management market going forward. A cyber attack is an attempt to access a computer system or network to cause damage illegally. The continuous rise of internet interconnections has increased cyber-attack incidences. Therefore, increasing cyber-attacks and frauds drive the growth of the third-party risk management market.

The third-party risk management market includes revenues earned by entities by providing cyber risk assistance, privacy services, information security, financial crime and reputational, operational risk services. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $5.22 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $9.66 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.6 % Regions Covered Global

