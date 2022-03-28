Global Threat Intelligence Markets Report 2022-2026: Key and Innovative Vendors are IBM, Cisco, Trend Micro, McAfee, Mimecast, VMware, AT&T, Check Point, DXC Technology, Broadcom and NSFOCUS

Mar 28, 2022, 13:45 ET
DUBLIN, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Threat Intelligence Market with COVID-19 Analysis, by Component (Solutions, Services), Application, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical (BFSI, IT and ITeS, Retail, and Healthcare and Life Sciences) and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global threat intelligence market size is projected to grow from USD 11.6 billion in 2021 to USD 15.8 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.5%
This growth is attributed to the R&D investments by governments and enterprises to develop robust threat intelligence solutions, and increase in the demand for professional and managed security services.
By application, the government, risk, and compliance segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period
The government, risk, and compliance segment to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the segment include the increasing focus on maintaining regulatory compliance and demand to discover threat patterns, prioritize network-based threats with actionable intelligence to avert data losses, and prevent onward intrusion. Due to the increasing network complexities and frequent changes in network infrastructure, the demand for security analytics solutions is increasing.
Asia Pacific to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period
Asia-Pacific countries are increasingly investing in threat intelligence projects. The region comprises emerging economies, such as Australia, South Korea, and Rest of ASIA PACIFIC. The region is a mix of developing and developed countries with the maximum presence of SMEs.
The growing cyber attacks are increasing the vulnerability of critical data stored by organizations. These cyber attacks are adversely impacting revenue; therefore, with respect to these statistics, enterprises and governments in ASIA PACIFIC have started investing more and more in threat intelligence solutions.
Key and innovative vendors in the threat intelligence market include IBM (US), Cisco (US), Trend Micro (Japan), McAfee (US), Mimecast (UK), VMware (US), AT&T (US), Check Point (Israel), DXC Technology (US), Broadcom (US) and NSFOCUS (US).
- Increasing Instances of Phishing Attacks and Spams to Drive the Demand for Threat Intelligence Solutions
- IT and ITES Vertical and North America to Hold the Largest Market Shares in 2021
- Solutions Segment Dominated the Market in 2021
- Cloud Segment to Grow at a Higher CAGR During the Forecast Period
- Security and Vulnerability Management Segment Held a Larger Market Share in 2021
- Asia-Pacific to Emerge as the Best Market for Investments in the Next Five Years
Drivers
- Accretion of Digital Technologies and Industrial Systems
- Convergence of IT and OT Systems
- Exponential Rise and Sophistication of Cyberattacks
Restraints
- High Procurement Costs of Threat Intelligence Solutions
- Technical Complexities and Lack of Interoperability Between Threat Intelligence Solutions
Opportunities
- R&D Investments by Governments and Enterprises to Develop Robust Threat Intelligence Solutions for the Protection of Critical Infrastructure
- Increasing Demand for Professional and Managed Security Services to Open Lucrative Opportunities for Threat Intelligence Services
- Necessity of Balanced Security Approach
Challenges
- Lack of Trained Security Analysts to Analyze Threat Intelligence Systems
- Management of Voluminous Data
Market Dynamics During the COVID-19 Outbreak
Technology Analysis
- Defining the Scope of Threat Intelligence Programs
- Developing a Central Database
- Monitoring Internal and External Threats
- Spreading Awareness About Security Among Employees and Third Parties
- Continuous Improvement in Gathering and Applying Threat Intelligence
- Use Case: Threat Intelligence for Telefonica
- Use Case: Threat Intelligence for Managed Security Service Provider, Cyberproof
- Use Case: Threat Intelligence for Bank of Hope
- General Data Protection Regulation
- Federal Information Security Management Act
- Payment Card Industry-Data Security Standard (PCI-DSS)
- Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA)
- Sarbanes-Oxley Act
- Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act
- Soc 2
- Anomali
- AT&T
- Broadcom
- Check Point
- Cisco
- Crowdstrike
- Cyfirma
- Cymulate
- Cyware
- Dxc Technology
- Eclecticiq
- Forcepoint
- Fortinet
- IBM
- Juniper
- Keepnet Labs
- Logrhythm
- Lookingglass
- Mcafee
- Mimecast
- Nsfocus
- Optiv
- Recorded Future
- Seclytics
- Socradar
- Threatconnect
- Trend Micro
- Vmware
