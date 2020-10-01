Global Threat Solutions announces elite international Protection Services and Training Programs following Business Insider article on their services
NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Following an article by Business Insider that reported on the elite Training and Protection services offered by the international protection services firm Global Threat Solutions, CEO Kenneth Bombace announces the expansion of services throughout North and South America, Europe, Africa and Asia. (Business Insider Video - https://www.businessinsider.com/what-it-takes-to-be-a-celebrity-bodyguard-2020-9)
The video story produced by Business Insider details an insider's view of the elite protection training offered by Global Threat Solutions and the mission of Executive Protection Agents that protect Celebrities, C-Suite Executives, People of High Net Worth, Family Offices and Government Officials. Global Threat Solutions Protection Agents can operate in diverse environments around the world and bring decades of valuable experience from the military, law enforcement and private sector. They can operate armed or unarmed and can provide services in short notice around the world. They receive training in the same protection tactics used by elite agencies like the US Secret Service, US Military Special Operations and other elite organizations such as the British SAS.
CEO Kenneth Bombace also announced expanded training program offerings that can be contracted to accommodate organizations around the globe through their innovative Mobile Training Teams or MTT's. "We can offer these services to private individuals and private sector organizations as well as government agencies and military units. Our Instructors bring extensive experience from the Military Special Operations Community as well as Law Enforcement agencies." These incredibly challenging training programs begin at just $1400 per person. Mr. Bombace also announced an innovative Online Executive Protection Course that can be offered to students trying to enter the Executive Protection field in a unique virtual platform. "For just $299 we are offering students an introduction into the field of Executive Protection. Upon successful completion of the training students receive a Certificate and Transcript from this elite protection firm."
CEO Kenneth Bombace continues to say that Global Threat Solutions has protected such high profile individuals as Fortune 100 CEO's, Celebrities and Entertainers, Government Officials, US Democratic Presidential Candidates involved and foreign leaders. To contract Global Threat Solutions you can contact them at 888-543-1329 or by emailing [email protected]
