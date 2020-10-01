Global Threat Solutions announces elite international Protection Services and Training Programs following Business Insider article on their services

CEO Kenneth Bombace also announced expanded training program offerings that can be contracted to accommodate organizations around the globe through their innovative Mobile Training Teams or MTT's. "We can offer these services to private individuals and private sector organizations as well as government agencies and military units. Our Instructors bring extensive experience from the Military Special Operations Community as well as Law Enforcement agencies." These incredibly challenging training programs begin at just $1400 per person. Mr. Bombace also announced an innovative Online Executive Protection Course that can be offered to students trying to enter the Executive Protection field in a unique virtual platform. "For just $299 we are offering students an introduction into the field of Executive Protection. Upon successful completion of the training students receive a Certificate and Transcript from this elite protection firm."

CEO Kenneth Bombace continues to say that Global Threat Solutions has protected such high profile individuals as Fortune 100 CEO's, Celebrities and Entertainers, Government Officials, US Democratic Presidential Candidates involved and foreign leaders. To contract Global Threat Solutions you can contact them at 888-543-1329 or by emailing [email protected]

For more information, press only:

Adriana Contreras

714-913-0304

[email protected]

For more information on Company Name:

www.GlobalThreatSolutions.com

https://www.facebook.com/GlobalThreatSolutions/

https://www.linkedin.com/in/kenbombace/

Facebook Article https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=846660725738569

SOURCE Global Threat Solutions

Related Links

https://www.globalthreatsolutions.com

