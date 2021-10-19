Global Three-Wheeler Market (2021 to 2028) - Featuring Bajaj Auto, Terra Motors and TVS Motor Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Three-Wheeler Market by Fuel Type and Vehicle Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A three-wheeler is a three wheeled vehicle propelled by petrol/CNG, diesel, or electric motor. Three-wheelers are generally used as a commercial vehicle to transport passenger and goods. The mobility of three-wheelers depends on the maneuverability, affordability, and door-to-door transport. As many developing countries specially in Asia-Pacific and LAMEA require faster and significantly cheaper option for public and goods transport, three-wheeler suites the requirement best.



The three-wheeler market is driven by factors such as increase in demand for commercial vehicle with lower operating cost, last mile connectivity, and growing preference for the electric vehicle as a commercial vehicle. However, increase in fuel prices, higher upfront cost of electric three-wheeler battery, and lack of charging infrastructure are some the potential factors that can hamper the market growth.



Asia-Pacific dominates the market at present, followed by Europe, LAMEA, and North America. In the Asia-Pacific region, India dominated the global three-wheeler market in 2020, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Whereas China is expected to grow at a significant rate in Asia-Pacific, owing to the growing preference of electric three-wheelers in the region.



The three-wheeler market is segmented into fuel type, vehicle type, and region. Depending on fuel type, the market is divided into petrol/CNG, diesel, and electric. On the basis of vehicle type, it is categorized into passenger carrier and load carrier. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The key players analyzed in the three-wheeler market include Bajaj Auto Ltd, Piaggio & C.SpA, Atul Auto Limited, Chongqing Zongshen Tricycle Manufacture Co. Ltd, J.S. Auto Pvt Ltd, Kinetic Green Energy & Power Solutions Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, Scooters India Limited, Terra Motors Corporation, and TVS Motor Company.



Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Market share analysis (2020)

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Inclination toward use of electric three-wheeler as an eco-friendly & efficient solution for commute

3.5.1.2. Growing trend of last mile connectivity

3.5.1.3. Increasing demand for affordable commercial vehicle

3.5.1.4. Greater availability of credit and financing options

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Increase in fuel cost

3.5.2.2. High cost of battery

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Growing trend of shared mobility

3.6. Impact of COVID-19 on the market

3.6.1. Evolution of outbreaks

3.6.1.1. SARS

3.6.1.2. COVID-19

3.6.2. Micro-economic impact analysis

3.6.2.1. Consumer trend

3.6.2.2. Technology trends

3.6.2.3. Regulatory trend

3.6.3. Macro-economic impact analysis

3.6.3.1. GDP

3.6.3.2. Import/export analysis

3.6.3.3. Employment index

3.6.4. Impact on the three-wheeler industry analysis



CHAPTER 4: GLOBAL THREE-WHEELER MARKET, FUEL TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.2. Petrol/ CNG

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Diesel

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.4. Electric

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: GLOBAL THREE-WHEELER MARKET, BY VEHICLE TYPE

5.1. Overview

5.2. Passenger Carrier

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Load Carrier

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: THREE-WHEELER MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 7: COMPANY PROFILES

7.1. ATUL AUTO LIMITED.

7.1.1. Company overview

7.1.2. Key executives

7.1.3. Company snapshot

7.1.4. Product portfolio

7.1.5. Business performance

7.1.6. Key strategic moves and developments

7.2. BAJAJ AUTO LTD

7.2.1. Company overview

7.2.2. Key executives

7.2.3. Company snapshot

7.2.4. Operating business segments

7.2.5. Product portfolio

7.2.6. R&D expenditure

7.2.7. Business performance

7.2.8. Key strategic moves and developments

7.3. CHONGQING ZONGSHEN TRICYCLE MANUFACTURE CO. LTD

7.3.1. Company overview

7.3.2. Key executives

7.3.3. Company snapshot

7.3.4. Product portfolio

7.4. J. S. AUTO PVT LTD.

7.4.1. Company overview

7.4.2. Key executives

7.4.3. Company snapshot

7.4.4. Product portfolio

7.5. KINETIC GREEN ENERGY & POWER SOLUTIONS LTD.

7.5.1. Company overview

7.5.2. Key executives

7.5.3. Company snapshot

7.5.4. Product portfolio

7.5.5. Key strategic moves and developments

7.6. MAHINDRA & MAHINDRA LTD.

7.6.1. Company overview

7.6.2. Key executives

7.6.3. Company snapshot

7.6.4. Operating business segments

7.6.5. Product portfolio

7.6.6. R&D expenditure

7.6.7. Business performance

7.6.8. Key strategic moves and developments

7.7. Piaggio & C. SpA

7.7.1. Company overview

7.7.2. Key executives

7.7.3. Company snapshot

7.7.4. Operating business segments

7.7.5. Product portfolio

7.7.6. R&D expenditure

7.7.7. Business performance

7.7.8. Key strategic moves and developments

7.8. SCOOTERS INDIA LIMITED

7.8.1. Company overview

7.8.2. Key executives

7.8.3. Company snapshot

7.8.4. Product portfolio

7.8.5. R&D expenditure

7.8.6. Business performance

7.9. TERRA MOTORS CORPORATION

7.9.1. Company overview

7.9.2. Key executives

7.9.3. Company snapshot

7.9.4. Product portfolio

7.10. TVS MOTOR COMPANY

7.10.1. Company overview

7.10.2. Key executives

7.10.3. Company snapshot

7.10.4. Operating business segments

7.10.5. Product portfolio

7.10.6. R&D expenditure

7.10.7. Business performance



