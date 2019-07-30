Global Thrombectomy Devices Industry

NEW YORK, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrombectomy Devices market worldwide is projected to grow by US$547.



38 Thousand, guided by a compounded growth of 6%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Aspiration Thrombectomy Devices, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$396.7 Thousand by the year 2025, Aspiration Thrombectomy Devices will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







- While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$22.3 Thousand to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 yearsOver US$55.7 Thousand worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Aspiration Thrombectomy Devices will reach a market size of US$24 Thousand by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$148.2 Thousand in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, ACANDIS GmbH (Germany); Argon Medical Devices, Inc. (USA); Boston Scientific Corporation (USA); BTG International Ltd. (United Kingdom); Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (USA); Johnson & ; Johnson (USA); Medtronic PLC (Ireland); Penumbra, Inc. (USA); Phenox GmbH (Germany); Spectranetics Corporation (USA); Straub Medical AG (Switzerland); Stryker Corporation (USA); Teleflex Inc. (USA); Terumo Corporation (Japan)







THROMBECTOMY DEVICES MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019

CONTENTS



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Thrombectomy Devices Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Aspiration Thrombectomy Devices (Type) Global Competitor Market

Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Mechanical/Fragmentation Thrombectomy Devices (Type) Market

Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

Rheolytic/Hydrodynamic Thrombectomy Devices (Type) Competitor

Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025

Ultrasonic Thrombectomy Devices (Type) Market Share Shift by

Company: 2019 & 2025



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Thrombectomy Devices Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Thrombectomy Devices Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Thrombectomy Devices Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Cardiovascular (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 5: Cardiovascular (Application) Global Historic Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 6: Cardiovascular (Application) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Peripheral Vascular (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 8: Peripheral Vascular (Application) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to

2017

Table 9: Peripheral Vascular (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 10: Neurovascular (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 11: Neurovascular (Application) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Neurovascular (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 13: Aspiration Thrombectomy Devices (Type) World Market

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Aspiration Thrombectomy Devices (Type) Historic MARKET Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Aspiration Thrombectomy Devices (Type) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 16: Mechanical/Fragmentation Thrombectomy Devices (Type)

Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Mechanical/Fragmentation Thrombectomy Devices (Type)

Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million:

2009 to 2017

Table 18: Mechanical/Fragmentation Thrombectomy Devices (Type) MARKET Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Rheolytic/Hydrodynamic Thrombectomy Devices (Type)

Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Rheolytic/Hydrodynamic Thrombectomy Devices (Type)

Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million:

2009 to 2017

Table 21: Rheolytic/Hydrodynamic Thrombectomy Devices (Type) MARKET Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009

VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Ultrasonic Thrombectomy Devices (Type) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018

to 2025

Table 23: Ultrasonic Thrombectomy Devices (Type) Market

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Ultrasonic Thrombectomy Devices (Type) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Hospitals (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Hospitals (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Hospitals (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Ambulatory Surgical Centers (End-Use) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 29: Ambulatory Surgical Centers (End-Use) Retrospective

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 30: Ambulatory Surgical Centers (End-Use) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 33: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES MARKET Facts & Figures

US Thrombectomy Devices Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Aspiration Thrombectomy Devices (Type) Market Share Analysis (

in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Mechanical/Fragmentation Thrombectomy Devices (Type) Competitor

Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025

Rheolytic/Hydrodynamic Thrombectomy Devices (Type) Market Share

Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

Ultrasonic Thrombectomy Devices (Type) Market in the US:

Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025

Table 34: United States Thrombectomy Devices Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Thrombectomy Devices Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 36: Thrombectomy Devices Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: United States Thrombectomy Devices Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Thrombectomy Devices Market in the United States by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 39: United States Thrombectomy Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 40: United States Thrombectomy Devices Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Thrombectomy Devices Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 42: Thrombectomy Devices Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 43: Canadian Thrombectomy Devices Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Thrombectomy Devices Market in Canada: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 45: Canadian Thrombectomy Devices Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: Canadian Thrombectomy Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Canadian Thrombectomy Devices Historic Market Review

by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 48: Thrombectomy Devices Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 49: Canadian Thrombectomy Devices Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Thrombectomy Devices Market in Canada: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 51: Canadian Thrombectomy Devices Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 52: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Thrombectomy Devices in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 53: Japanese Thrombectomy Devices Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 54: Thrombectomy Devices Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Japanese Market for Thrombectomy Devices: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

period 2018-2025

Table 56: Thrombectomy Devices Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 57: Japanese Thrombectomy Devices Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Thrombectomy Devices in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 59: Japanese Thrombectomy Devices Market in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 60: Thrombectomy Devices Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 61: Chinese Demand for Thrombectomy Devices in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 62: Thrombectomy Devices Market Review in China in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 63: Chinese Thrombectomy Devices Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Chinese Thrombectomy Devices Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: Thrombectomy Devices Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 66: Chinese Thrombectomy Devices Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 67: Chinese Demand for Thrombectomy Devices in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: Thrombectomy Devices Market Review in China in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 69: Chinese Thrombectomy Devices Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE MARKET Facts & Figures

European Thrombectomy Devices Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Aspiration Thrombectomy Devices (Type) Market Share (in %) by

Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Mechanical/Fragmentation Thrombectomy Devices (Type) Market

Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Rheolytic/Hydrodynamic Thrombectomy Devices (Type) Competitor MARKET Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Ultrasonic Thrombectomy Devices (Type) Market in Europe:

Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 70: European Thrombectomy Devices Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 71: Thrombectomy Devices Market in Europe: A Historic MARKET Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 72: European Thrombectomy Devices Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: European Thrombectomy Devices Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 74: Thrombectomy Devices Market in Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 75: European Thrombectomy Devices Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: European Thrombectomy Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 77: Thrombectomy Devices Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 78: European Thrombectomy Devices Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: European Thrombectomy Devices Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 80: Thrombectomy Devices Market in Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 81: European Thrombectomy Devices Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 82: Thrombectomy Devices Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 83: French Thrombectomy Devices Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 84: French Thrombectomy Devices Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 85: Thrombectomy Devices Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 86: French Thrombectomy Devices Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 87: French Thrombectomy Devices Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: Thrombectomy Devices Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 89: French Thrombectomy Devices Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 90: French Thrombectomy Devices Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 91: Thrombectomy Devices Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 92: German Thrombectomy Devices Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 93: Thrombectomy Devices Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Thrombectomy Devices Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 95: German Thrombectomy Devices Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 96: German Thrombectomy Devices Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Thrombectomy Devices Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 98: German Thrombectomy Devices Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 99: Thrombectomy Devices Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 100: Italian Demand for Thrombectomy Devices in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 101: Thrombectomy Devices Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 102: Italian Thrombectomy Devices Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Italian Thrombectomy Devices Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Thrombectomy Devices Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 105: Italian Thrombectomy Devices Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 106: Italian Demand for Thrombectomy Devices in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 107: Thrombectomy Devices Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 108: Italian Thrombectomy Devices Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 109: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Thrombectomy Devices in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 110: United Kingdom Thrombectomy Devices Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 111: Thrombectomy Devices Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: United Kingdom Market for Thrombectomy Devices:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the period 2018-2025

Table 113: Thrombectomy Devices Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 114: United Kingdom Thrombectomy Devices Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Thrombectomy Devices in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: United Kingdom Thrombectomy Devices Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 117: Thrombectomy Devices Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 118: Spanish Thrombectomy Devices Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: Thrombectomy Devices Market in Spain: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 120: Spanish Thrombectomy Devices Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: Spanish Thrombectomy Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 122: Spanish Thrombectomy Devices Historic Market Review

by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 123: Thrombectomy Devices Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 124: Spanish Thrombectomy Devices Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 125: Thrombectomy Devices Market in Spain: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 126: Spanish Thrombectomy Devices Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 127: Russian Thrombectomy Devices Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 128: Thrombectomy Devices Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 129: Thrombectomy Devices Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Russian Thrombectomy Devices Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 131: Thrombectomy Devices Market in Russia by Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 132: Russian Thrombectomy Devices Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 133: Russian Thrombectomy Devices Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 134: Thrombectomy Devices Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 135: Thrombectomy Devices Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 136: Rest of Europe Thrombectomy Devices Addressable MARKET Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 137: Thrombectomy Devices Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 138: Rest of Europe Thrombectomy Devices Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: Rest of Europe Thrombectomy Devices Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 140: Thrombectomy Devices Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 141: Rest of Europe Thrombectomy Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 142: Rest of Europe Thrombectomy Devices Addressable MARKET Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 143: Thrombectomy Devices Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 144: Rest of Europe Thrombectomy Devices Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 145: Asia-Pacific Thrombectomy Devices Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 146: Thrombectomy Devices Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 147: Asia-Pacific Thrombectomy Devices Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: Thrombectomy Devices Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 149: Asia-Pacific Thrombectomy Devices Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 150: Asia-Pacific Thrombectomy Devices Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 151: Thrombectomy Devices Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 152: Asia-Pacific Thrombectomy Devices Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 153: Asia-Pacific Thrombectomy Devices Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: Thrombectomy Devices Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 155: Asia-Pacific Thrombectomy Devices Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 156: Asia-Pacific Thrombectomy Devices Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 157: Thrombectomy Devices Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 158: Australian Thrombectomy Devices Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 159: Thrombectomy Devices Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Thrombectomy Devices Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 161: Australian Thrombectomy Devices Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 162: Australian Thrombectomy Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: Thrombectomy Devices Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 164: Australian Thrombectomy Devices Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 165: Thrombectomy Devices Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 166: Indian Thrombectomy Devices Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: Thrombectomy Devices Market in India: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 168: Indian Thrombectomy Devices Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 169: Indian Thrombectomy Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 170: Indian Thrombectomy Devices Historic Market Review

by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 171: Thrombectomy Devices Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 172: Indian Thrombectomy Devices Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: Thrombectomy Devices Market in India: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 174: Indian Thrombectomy Devices Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 175: Thrombectomy Devices Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 176: South Korean Thrombectomy Devices Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 177: Thrombectomy Devices Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Thrombectomy Devices Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 179: South Korean Thrombectomy Devices Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 180: Thrombectomy Devices Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 181: Thrombectomy Devices Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 182: South Korean Thrombectomy Devices Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 183: Thrombectomy Devices Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Thrombectomy Devices in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 185: Rest of Asia-Pacific Thrombectomy Devices Market in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 186: Thrombectomy Devices Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Thrombectomy

Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Type for the period 2018-2025

Table 188: Thrombectomy Devices Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 189: Rest of Asia-Pacific Thrombectomy Devices Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Thrombectomy Devices in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 191: Rest of Asia-Pacific Thrombectomy Devices Market in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 192: Thrombectomy Devices Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 193: Latin American Thrombectomy Devices Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 194: Thrombectomy Devices Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 195: Latin American Thrombectomy Devices Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 196: Latin American Demand for Thrombectomy Devices in

US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 197: Thrombectomy Devices Market Review in Latin America

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 198: Latin American Thrombectomy Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 199: Latin American Thrombectomy Devices Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: Thrombectomy Devices Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 201: Latin American Thrombectomy Devices Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 202: Latin American Demand for Thrombectomy Devices in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 203: Thrombectomy Devices Market Review in Latin America

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 204: Latin American Thrombectomy Devices Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 205: Argentinean Thrombectomy Devices Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 206: Thrombectomy Devices Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 207: Argentinean Thrombectomy Devices Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 208: Argentinean Thrombectomy Devices Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 209: Thrombectomy Devices Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 210: Argentinean Thrombectomy Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 211: Argentinean Thrombectomy Devices Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 212: Thrombectomy Devices Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 213: Argentinean Thrombectomy Devices Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 214: Thrombectomy Devices Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 215: Brazilian Thrombectomy Devices Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 216: Brazilian Thrombectomy Devices Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 217: Thrombectomy Devices Market in Brazil by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 218: Brazilian Thrombectomy Devices Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 219: Brazilian Thrombectomy Devices Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 220: Thrombectomy Devices Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 221: Brazilian Thrombectomy Devices Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 222: Brazilian Thrombectomy Devices Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

MEXICO

Table 223: Thrombectomy Devices Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 224: Mexican Thrombectomy Devices Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 225: Thrombectomy Devices Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 226: Thrombectomy Devices Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 227: Mexican Thrombectomy Devices Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 228: Mexican Thrombectomy Devices Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 229: Thrombectomy Devices Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 230: Mexican Thrombectomy Devices Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 231: Thrombectomy Devices Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 232: Rest of Latin America Thrombectomy Devices Late

