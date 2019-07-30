Global Thyroid Function Test Industry

NEW YORK, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Thyroid Function Test market worldwide is projected to grow by US$569.



94 Thousand, guided by a compounded growth of 5.3%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. TSH Tests, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$904.6 Thousand by the year 2025, TSH Tests will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799807/?utm_source=PRN



- While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$22.9 Thousand to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 yearsOver US$64.9 Thousand worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, TSH Tests will reach a market size of US$54.8 Thousand by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$149.8 Thousand in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Autobio Diagnostics Co., Ltd. (China); bioMérieux SA (France); Danaher Corporation (USA); Diagnostic Automation / Cortez Diagnostics, Inc. (USA); Diasorin Molecular LLC (USA); KRONUS Inc. (USA); Merck & ; Co., Inc. (USA); Qualigen, Inc. (USA); Roche Diagnostics (Schweiz) AG (Switzerland); Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (USA)







THYROID FUNCTION TEST MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019

CONTENTS



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Thyroid Function Test Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

TSH Tests (Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for

2019 & 2025

T4 Tests (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

T3 Tests (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Thyroid Function Test Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Thyroid Function Test Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Thyroid Function Test Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: T4 Tests (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: T4 Tests (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: T4 Tests (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: TSH Tests (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: TSH Tests (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: TSH Tests (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: T3 Tests (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: T3 Tests (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: T3 Tests (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Other Tests (Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Other Tests (Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Other Tests (Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Hospitals (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Hospitals (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Hospitals (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Diagnostic Laboratories (End-Use) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 20: Diagnostic Laboratories (End-Use) Analysis of

Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2009 to 2017

Table 21: Diagnostic Laboratories (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Research Laboratories & Institutes (End-Use) Global

Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 23: Research Laboratories & Institutes (End-Use) Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Research Laboratories & Institutes (End-Use)

Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



AUTOBIO DIAGNOSTICS

DANAHER CORPORATION

DIASORIN MOLECULAR

DIAGNOSTIC AUTOMATION / CORTEZ DIAGNOSTICS, INC.

KRONUS

MERCK & CO., INC.

QUALIGEN

ROCHE DIAGNOSTICS AG

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC

BIOMéRIEUX SA



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799807/?utm_source=PRN



