Global Tier 1 Suppliers Race to Build Comprehensive ADAS/AD Product Matrices with Focus on China

In the rapidly evolving landscape of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving (AD), foreign Tier 1 suppliers are making strategic moves to capture the market. A closer look reveals key trends and dynamics shaping their strategies.

1. Comprehensive ADAS/AD Product Matrix and China's Market Focus

Foreign Tier 1 suppliers are racing to build a comprehensive ADAS/AD product matrix to meet the demands of global markets, with a strong focus on the booming Chinese market.

Major players like Continental and Bosch have managed to establish almost complete product matrices, which include innovative offerings such as cockpit monitoring systems (CMS), long-range LiDAR, and ultrasonic radars. These solutions cater to various aspects of ADAS/AD technology and are expected to be released between 2024 and beyond.

However, these suppliers have yet to tap into driving-parking integrated solutions, a trend particularly popular in China. Developing such solutions often requires a span of 2 to 3 years. For instance, Continental introduced an L2+ solution in 2021 but plans to release it in 2026.

2. Emergence of 4D Radars and First-Mover Advantage

The deployment of 4D radars is gaining momentum, and global Tier 1 suppliers are actively seeking first-mover advantages. Between January and May 2023, around 65,500 4D radar units were installed in new Chinese passenger cars. This technology has evolved through infancy, growth, and SOP (start of production) phases.

Foreign Tier 1 suppliers led the transition from 3D to 4D radars. Chinese players entered the field during 2022-2024. The advent of SOP beyond 2024 will likely mark the widespread integration of 4D radars into vehicles. This adoption will depend on factors like cost-performance verification and the feasibility of replacing LiDAR in intelligent driving solutions.

3. CMS Regulation and Intense Competition

With China adjusting its regulations to allow for the installation of cockpit monitoring systems (CMS) in vehicles, a new market battleground has emerged. The GB 15084-2022 regulation came into effect on July 1, 2023, permitting electronic rearview mirrors to replace conventional optical mirrors in Class M/N motor vehicles.

Global Tier 1 suppliers, along with Chinese counterparts and automakers, have already begun laying out their CMS product strategies. Early entrants like Continental, Magna, and Valeo, alongside Chinese players like Autocruis, Voyager Technology, Foryou Group, and Huawei, are aiming to capitalize on this evolving landscape.

Technical solutions range from 2 CMS cameras + 2 OLED displays to more complex setups like 3 CMS cameras + 2 OLED displays + streaming rearview cameras. These innovations highlight the competition and push for cutting-edge offerings.

4. Cross-Domain/ Central Computing Platforms

As automotive architecture evolves, so do the internal electronics control units (ECUs). The transition from hundreds of ECUs to domain controllers, and subsequently cross-domain/central computing platforms, is reshaping the industry. These platforms cater to the computing needs of modern vehicles.

Several global Tier 1 suppliers have unveiled multi-domain/central computing platform solutions, positioning them as successors to domain controller products. ZF ProAI and Aptiv are notable examples, reflecting the industry-wide shift towards centralized E/E architecture.

