Global Tiki Torch Market Report 2023: Players Include Burnaby Manufacturing, Blomus, Desert Steel, H Potter and Mayo Hardware

The global tiki torch market size is expected to reach USD 941.86 million by 2032, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

The main driver propelling the expansion of the global market is the increasing demand for these products to create a true ambiance around outdoor entertaining areas, along retaining walls, or near swimming pools. Tiki torches are currently used in many different types of lighting, such as landscape lighting for outdoor areas like yards, gardens, beaches, resort pools, and pool parties. The demand for these products has increased as a result.

Furthermore, they can illuminate walkways and paths and minimize dark places outside. They fill in the gap in an outdoor space's design and are useful pieces of decor.



Additionally, when mixed with citronella, they can also aid in bug repulsion and enhance the enjoyment of being outside. For instance, the number of mosquitoes at 1 meter decreased by 35.4% as a result of the emission of citronella oil, which confuses mosquitoes. Sounds remarkable, but once you consider that linalool candles practically treble the amount, it becomes less so. Due to their convenience in installation, low cost, and refill ability, these goods are among the most often used decorative objects.



Meanwhile, according to the 2022 report, with its cutting-edge LED lighting, the company TIKI Brand continues to address consumer issues. A large percentage of standing tiki torches include solar lighting. There is a demand for a product that gives off a relaxing atmosphere and repels mosquitoes. To successfully ward against mosquitoes.



Tiki torches that draw their design inspiration from nature are currently popular on the market. A few tiki torches with fruit and flower themes are available on the market that is created exclusively for outdoor gardens. As they improve a backyard's beauty during the day, add brightness at night, and create a relaxing ambiance, these tiki torches are growing in popularity.

Tiki Torch Market Report Highlights

In 2022, the Bug Repellant Fuel Tiki category accounted major revenue share. The oil-based Tiki torches' exploding popularity as effective insect repellents is the main factor driving the market.

The standing category held the market's top spot in 2022 with a market share. The main driver of the market is how these torches make community gatherings better by fostering the ideal mood and a friendly environment.

The above 60-inch segment had the highest market share in 2022. Rising disposable income and changing customer preferences are the key drivers of the market expansion for tiki torches 60 inches and larger.

In 2022, North America dominate the industry. The key factor driving region expansion is Tiki torches, which have become quite popular in the region and can be found at neighborhood barbecues and beachfront restaurants across the United States .

