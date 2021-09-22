Global Time-sensitive Networking Market (2021 to 2027) - Industry Analysis, Trends, Size and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Time-sensitive Networking Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global time-sensitive networking market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The report predicts the global time-sensitive networking market to grow with a CAGR of 11.74% over the forecast period from 2021-2027. The study on time-sensitive networking market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.

The report on time-sensitive networking market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global time-sensitive networking market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global time-sensitive networking market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

1) Drivers

Growing adoption of industrial automation in manufacturing industries drives the market growth

Rising demand for deterministic ethernet for real-time applications boosts the market growth

2) Restraints

Requirement for higher level applications may hamper the market growth

3) Opportunities

Integration of 5G with TSN for mobile network sharing may create growth opportunities

Segment Covered

The global time-sensitive networking market is segmented on the basis of component, and application.

The Global Time-sensitive Networking Market by Component

Switches

Hubs, Routers, and Gateways

Connectors

Communication Interfaces

Power Supply Devices

Controllers and Processors

Memory

Isolators and Converters

Others

The Global Time-sensitive Networking Market by Application

Industrial Automation

Energy and Power

Automotive

Transportation

Oil and Gas

Aerospace

Others

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the time-sensitive networking market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the time-sensitive networking market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global time-sensitive networking market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Global Time-sensitive Networking Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Time-sensitive Networking Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Component

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Time-sensitive Networking Market



4. Time-sensitive Networking Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Time-sensitive Networking Market by Component

5.1. Switches

5.2. Hubs, Routers, and Gateways

5.3. Connectors

5.4. Communication Interfaces

5.5. Power Supply Devices

5.6. Controllers and Processors

5.7. Memory

5.8. Isolators and Converters

5.9. Others



6. Global Time-sensitive Networking Market by Application

6.1. Industrial Automation

6.2. Energy and Power

6.3. Automotive

6.4. Transportation

6.5. Oil and Gas

6.6. Aerospace

6.7. Others



7. Global Time-sensitive Networking Market by Region 2021-2027

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Time-sensitive Networking Market by Component

7.1.2. North America Time-sensitive Networking Market by Application

7.1.3. North America Time-sensitive Networking Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Europe Time-sensitive Networking Market by Component

7.2.2. Europe Time-sensitive Networking Market by Application

7.2.3. Europe Time-sensitive Networking Market by Country

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.3.1. Asia-Pacific Time-sensitive Networking Market by Component

7.3.2. Asia-Pacific Time-sensitive Networking Market by Application

7.3.3. Asia-Pacific Time-sensitive Networking Market by Country

7.4. RoW

7.4.1. RoW Time-sensitive Networking Market by Component

7.4.2. RoW Time-sensitive Networking Market by Application

7.4.3. RoW Time-sensitive Networking Market by Sub-region



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Time-sensitive Networking Market

8.2. Companies Profiled

8.2.1. Cisco Systems, Inc.

8.2.2. Belden Inc.

8.2.3. Intel Corporation

8.2.4. National Instruments Corporation

8.2.5. Marvell Technology Group Ltd.

8.2.6. NXP Semiconductors N.V.

8.2.7. Microchip Technology Incorporated

8.2.8. Analog Devices, Inc.

8.2.9. Broadcom Inc.

8.2.10. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/19kjbp

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]s.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

