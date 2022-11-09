NEW YORK, Nov 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --



Global Time Tracking Software Market to Reach $5.1 Billion by 2027



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Time Tracking Software estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.1 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 15.3% over the period 2020-2027. On-Premise, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 13.3% CAGR and reach US$2.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cloud segment is readjusted to a revised 18.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $515.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 21.4% CAGR



The Time Tracking Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$515.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 21.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.3% and 13% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.4% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 28 Featured) -

32dayz

Avelogic Pte Ltd.

Basecamp

Clarizen

ClickTime

Clockify

ClockInEasy, Inc.

ConnectWise, LLC.

CyberMatrix

Data-Maxx Technologies, Inc.







