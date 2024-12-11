Global Times: Beijing appoints 40 international friendship ambassadors, showcasing capital's commitment to openness, inclusivity, and global engagement

BEIJING, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese President Xi Jinping often quotes an ancient saying on many diplomatic occasions: "No mountain or ocean can separate those who share the same aspirations." This powerful message underscores the undeniable force of friendship and cooperation in bridging hearts across nations, cultures, and civilizations.

Inspired by President Xi's vision, people-to-people exchanges between China and the world have been flourishing. People from diverse backgrounds and fields - united by common goals and dreams - traverse mountains and oceans to connect with each other. Through letters, face-to-face dialogues and vibrant cultural events, they are collectively weaving a magnificent tapestry of building a community with a shared future for humanity.

The Global Times presents "Intertwined Destinies, Shared Paths," a series spotlighting the touching stories written by these "friendship ambassadors." They are scholars pushing the boundaries of research, diplomats advocating for deeper cooperation on the global stage, artists igniting imaginations with their creations and ordinary people extending heartfelt love beyond national borders driven by genuine sincerity.

Their tales illuminate the spark of cultural exchange, the driving force of technological innovation, the bountiful harvest of economic cooperation and the enduring warmth of human connection - all contributing to a more peaceful, prosperous and open world. This is the second installment of the series.

Kelsey Charles, a 39-year-old American who has lived in Beijing for almost 15 years, says Beijing is his "home" when asked his feelings about becoming a "Beijing International Friendship Ambassador."

Currently working at Beijing Language and Culture University teaching public speaking, Charles was one of the first 40 foreigners, including foreign companies employees, foreign expertise, overseas students and foreign reporters, who were named "Beijing International Friendship Ambassadors" in November.

"I feel honored. It's a great opportunity to be chosen to be a part of the program and see what I can do to help improve my home," Charles told the Global Times.

The "Beijing International Friendship Ambassador" program is initiated by the Foreign Affairs Office of the People's Government of Beijing Municipality. It is aimed at enhancing the quality of Beijing's international service and establishing a regular communication and contacting channel with foreign friends in Beijing, the Global Times learned.

China has been optimizing its services to overseas arrivals along with the "China Travel" fever in recent years. As the capital of the country and an example of Chinese cities, Beijing's move indicates the sincerity of Beijing to improve its international services. It also indicates the determination of Beijing to help build a more open, inclusive and internationalized China, said Zhang Yiwu, a professor at Peking University.

A bridge of communication

After spending 15 years living in Beijing, Charles said he really enjoys the city's convenient public transportation. "I don't need a car. I can use public transport and I love the subway. The ease of movement means I'm never worried about how I'm going to get somewhere or how I'll get home," he said.

"Amazingly good and beneficial" sports facilities and other exercise facilities in public places such as parks and communities also impressed Charles. "I love being able to easily play badminton or tennis."

After being named the "Beijing International Friendship Ambassador," Charles felt more responsible to help new foreign arrivals to Beijing to learn, adapt to and fall in love with the city. "Not everyone gets a chance to be a part of this, and I have friends who like me have had issues or obstacles in their daily lives. I have already and will continue to talk to these people and hopefully be able to bridge for even more communication in the wider expat community," he said.

According to the Beijing Foreign Affairs Office, the international friendship ambassadors come from a diverse range of sectors. They have the opportunity to engage in activities organized by the office, allowing them to personally experience Beijing's international services and offer valuable feedback and suggestions. Additionally, they are encouraged to share their insights whenever they or their families and friends face challenges related to studying, living, or working in Beijing.

Joseph, a 29-year-old student from Croatia, who is pursuing his master's degree in neurosurgery at the Beijing Tiantan Hospital and also one of the 40 "Beijing International Friendship Ambassador," shared Charles's sense of honor and excitement.

"This role holds deep meaning for me, as it represents an opportunity to give back to a city that has welcomed me so warmly," he told the Global Times.

Joseph said he is committed to "making healthcare in Beijing more accessible and approachable for our foreign friends who call China home." His hope is "to serve as a bridge, connecting people to the healthcare resources they need."

To build a better city

Create payment service consultation centers at the airports; be the first in the country to implement foreign card tap-and-go access for urban rail transit; install foreign card POS machines and ATMs in star-rated hotels and key cultural and tourism locations; launch the new version of the Beijing International Portal website ... Beijing's recent efforts bring about more practical convenience to foreigners.

"I have found that communication with the police station to report on my residency has been much easier given that I can now do a majority of this online and not physically in person. This is a great improvement," he said.

Joseph is also pleased with the recent measures implemented in Beijing, Shanghai, and other parts of China to make it easier for foreigners to live and travel here. "For example, the simplified process for booking hotels without restrictions for foreigners has been a great improvement. The advancements in online banking, including the ability to use foreign cards more easily, have made life much more convenient - not just for me but also for many of my friends who have come to stay in China."

Additionally, China stands out as one of the top countries offering scholarships to international students, which demonstrates a strong commitment to attracting and nurturing foreign talent. "These initiatives make me feel that China genuinely values the international community and is making real efforts to welcome us," Joseph noted.

Holding a deep affection for Beijing, "International Friendship Ambassadors" also share the obstacles and difficulties they and their families and friends encounter in daily life. They hope their experiences and advice can help Beijing learn foreigners' actual necessities and confusions and make adjustment accordingly.

Charles said the biggest improvements to be made lie within the English language systems of the services. "A big issue seems to be the separation between Chinese citizen services and foreign services. Sometimes services have difficulty recognizing foreign names or the app will reject documents because it doesn't recognize the format. Optimizing these digital platforms for English language input would be a big help."

Joseph looks forward to more events that encourage socializing and cultural exchange between foreigners and Chinese residents. "Events that allow people to connect and learn about each other's cultures would not only enrich our understanding of Beijing, but also deepen our appreciation for the beauty and diversity of Chinese culture as a whole. Many universities already hold cultural festivals that draw large crowds and showcase this interest in cultural exchange, demonstrating that there's a real desire for everyone to come together and learn from one another. What's needed is a larger, more accessible platform to make these interactions more frequent and widespread."

More open, more inclusive

The "Beijing International Friendship Ambassador" serves not only as an observer and experiencer but also as an active participant and advocate for Beijing's initiatives to connect with the global community. We hope that these ambassadors will share their genuine feelings and insights regarding Beijing's services for foreigners, drawing from their firsthand experiences and observations in the city. Together, we can build a more harmonious and livable city. Beijing will continue to offer higher quality and more accessible international services to foreign-invested enterprises and expatriates, Lei Xiaoning, deputy director of the Beijing Foreign Affairs Office, said at the launching ceremony of the "Beijing International Friendship Ambassador" project on November 8.

China has continued to optimize its visa-free policies this year. Chinese cities like Beijing have also done a lot to facilitate foreign residents and foreign travelers in recent years. Beijing also has a profound historical and cultural heritage, for example, the Beijing Central Axis that has been named as a World Heritage Site. These efforts and treasures should be known and attract more people to come to China, Zhang Yiwu noted.

One year ago, China started implementing a landmark trial policy, offering unilateral visa exemptions for more countries, among a variety of measures to welcome international visitors. By November 30, 2024, the policy covered 38 countries, with the maximum stay increased to 30 days, according to the Xinhua News Agency.

The country has also implemented a 24-hour visa-free transit policy for foreign nationals from all other countries around the world at all its accessible exit-entry ports, according to the China Visa Application Service Center.

Since the beginning of this year, Beijing has processed nearly 800,000 visa-free entries for foreigners, and issued temporary entry permits for 144-hour visa-free transit to over 58,000 foreign nationals who met the entry requirements, according to Beijing General Station of Immigration Inspection.

Other places across the country are also enhancing similar people-to-people exchanges along with their improved services for foreigners.

Shanghai has built a "city news service" platform to help foreign friends to gain a deeper understanding of Shanghai's development, while also gaining insights into the work and living conditions of foreign friends in the metropolis. This is aimed at helping the local authorities provide better services and support, ensuring that foreigners live more comfortably and work more smoothly in Shanghai.

With sincere communication, suggestion and practical adjustments, both foreigners and local authorities reached by the Global Times believe that their cities, as well as the country, would be built more open, inclusive and internationalized.

"Having lived in other countries, I can say that China genuinely cares about meeting the needs of its foreign residents. It's rare to see government officials who listen, take notes, and strive to address the concerns of the international community. While it may not be possible to meet every individual request, I've observed that for many common challenges, solutions are already in place, reflecting a proactive and thoughtful approach," Joseph said.

