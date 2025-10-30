Global Times: Benefits of cross-Straits development and reunification: Zhong Taiwen

BEIJING, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- National reunification is an inevitable requirement for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and a historical conclusion for the development of cross-Strait relations. For a long time, the Communist Party of China (CPC), the Chinese government and the Chinese people have made relentless efforts to advance the process of national reunification and complete the great cause of reunifying the country. The development of cross-Straits relations has proven that the Chinese people on both sides of the Taiwan Straits share a deep bond of blood and mutual support, as well as a strong sense of national identity, which cannot be changed by any individual or force. The historical trend of national reunification and national rejuvenation is also unstoppable by anyone or any force. After reunification, with the powerful backing of the motherland, the well-being of the people in Taiwan will improve, their development prospects will expand, and they will enjoy greater security and dignity. Taiwan will maintain lasting peace, and its people will live in peace and prosperity.

Respecting lifestyles and safeguarding legitimate rights and interests

We adhere to a people-centered development philosophy, practice the concept "people on both sides of the Straits are one family," and prioritize the well-being of our compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Straits. We are committed to promoting peaceful and integrated development of cross-Straits relations, improving institutional arrangements and policies that promote cross-Straits exchanges and cooperation, and safeguarding the welfare of the people in Taiwan. We have introduced measures such as the "31 Measures" and the "26 Measures" to boost cross-Straits economic and cultural exchanges, as well as the "11 Measures" and "22 Measures on Agriculture and Forestry," all aimed at helping Taiwan compatriots and businesses thrive. These efforts gradually provide Taiwan compatriots with equal treatment in education, entrepreneurship, employment and daily life on the mainland, continuously sharing the opportunities brought by mainland development. Taiwan compatriots investing and starting businesses on the mainland, as well as settling and living here, see their economic, social, cultural and other legal rights strongly protected.

The national reunification we pursue is not just about formal unity. More importantly, it is about the spiritual connection between the people on both sides of the Taiwan Straits. After peaceful reunification, under the premise of ensuring national sovereignty, security and developmental interests, the current social systems and lifestyles in Taiwan will be fully respected. Taiwan will implement "patriots governing Taiwan" with a high degree of autonomy, allowing the people of Taiwan to truly govern their own affairs. Private property, religious beliefs and legal rights will be fully protected, and the deep affection for Taiwan and its homeland will be thoroughly taken into account.

Breaking through economic development bottlenecks and sharing the dividends of national development

The economies of both sides of the Taiwan Straits are part of the broader Chinese national economy, and the people on both sides share a common destiny. Over the past decades, cross- Straits economic cooperation has made breakthrough progress, and a mutually beneficial and complementary pattern has taken shape. From 2008 to 2016, the two sides achieved comprehensive, direct and two-way "Three Links," with ongoing industrial cooperation and the establishment of initial economic cooperation mechanisms. Cross- Straits trade has consistently reached new highs. Taiwan has gained new market opportunities and cost advantages, providing a fresh platform and momentum for the development of both traditional and emerging industries, thus boosting the island's economic growth. An increasing number of Taiwan businesses are choosing to develop on the mainland, sharing in the benefits and opportunities of China's modernization.

After reunification, Taiwan will break through its economic development bottlenecks and further share in the national development dividends. The deeper and broader the economic cooperation between the two sides, the more hopeful Taiwan's economy will be for achieving sustainable growth and leapfrog development. Long-standing structural issues faced by Taiwan's economy will be resolved, with traditional industries like agriculture and tourism revitalized by Chinese mainland tourists and consumer markets. After the establishment of a unified cross-Straits common market, all Taiwan goods entering the Chinese mainland will enjoy zero tariffs. Taiwan businesses can leverage the mainland's strong capital, vast market and complete industrial system, as well as the opportunities brought by the Belt and Road Initiative, to grow and thrive. Taiwan compatriots will benefit directly from cross-Straits trade. The two sides' industrial chains will be deeply integrated, allowing Taiwan's leading industries, such as integrated circuits, precision machinery and biotechnology, to complement the mainland's industrial advantages. Cross-Straits businesses can collaborate to develop and expand globally.

Public finances fully serve the people, sharing in country's overall resources

Everything we do to advance cross-Straits relations aims to strengthen the bonds and well-being of compatriots on both sides and fulfill their aspirations for a better life. At present, through Chinese modernization, we are comprehensively building a strong nation and achieving the great cause of national rejuvenation. Our institutional advantages are increasingly evident, our capacity for innovation is stronger, our material foundation is more solid and our development prospects are broader than ever. We are fully capable of ensuring a good life for over 1.4 billion people and equally capable of creating a bright future together with our compatriots in Taiwan.

After reunification, Taiwan's public finances can be fully devoted to serving the people, and the island of Taiwan can share China's overall resources. Taiwan will no longer be poisoned by "Taiwan independence" separatist forces or internal political struggles, eliminating the root causes of harm to the people's welfare. Fiscal revenues can be directed toward improving livelihoods and current defense budgets will no longer pay for separatist agendas, allowing significant investment in healthcare, education, social security and other areas that directly benefit the public. The state can support Taiwan's infrastructure development, greatly improving highways, high-speed rail, airports and other facilities.

Cross-Straits sharing of resources in culture, education, healthcare and social security will fundamentally resolve long-standing issues affecting Taiwan people. With barrier-free circulation of goods, the prices of Taiwan consumer products will drop significantly, and access to the vast Chinese mainland market will be facilitated. Travel between the island of Taiwan and the Chinese mainland will become easier, and employment and entrepreneurial opportunities for Taiwan compatriots will increase, enabling them to enjoy a more prosperous, secure and fulfilling life.

Sharing national glory, sharing the dignity of a great power

Since the emergence of the Taiwan question, the two sides of the Straits went through 38 years of confrontation and isolation, and political divisions have yet to be fully resolved. Yet both sides belong to the Chinese nation, and the people on both sides are all Chinese - sharing the same roots, culture and heritage.

After reunification, Taiwan compatriots will share the nation's glory and the dignity of being part of a great power. They will participate as stakeholders in international affairs and global governance, truly experiencing the pride and respect that come with being citizens of a major country. With approval from the Chinese central government, foreign countries can establish consular or other official or semi-official offices in Taiwan, international organizations and institutions can set up offices there, relevant international conventions can apply in Taiwan and international conferences can be held on the island.

Away from the risks of war, ensuring peace and prosperity

For a long time, we have made the well-being of Taiwan compatriots the starting point and ultimate goal of developing cross-Straits relations. We have always united with Taiwan compatriots to oppose "Taiwan independence" separatist activities, guiding the situation in the Taiwan Straits from tense confrontation toward easing and improvement. From 2008 to 2016, on the common political foundation of adhering to the 1992 Consensus and opposing "Taiwan independence," both sides of the Straits opened a new chapter of peaceful development, bringing tangible benefits to people on both sides, especially Taiwan compatriots. Facts have proven that the peaceful development of cross-Straits relations is the correct path to enhance the welfare of compatriots, promote social harmony and stability in Taiwan, and ensure that Taiwan compatriots can live and work in peace.

Unfortunately, the Democratic Progressive Party authorities stubbornly insist on a separatist "Taiwan independence" stance, colluding with external forces to provoke secession, attempting to rely on foreign support or military means to pursue independence, dragging Taiwan toward the danger of conflict and war. Increasingly, Taiwan compatriots are recognizing that "Taiwan independence" is a dead end and that reunification is inevitable. They call for cross-Straits exchanges and cooperation, economic improvement, and hope for peace and stability in the Taiwan Straits. The desire for peace instead of war, development instead of decline, communication instead of separation and cooperation instead of confrontation has become mainstream public opinion on the island.

After reunification, compatriots on both sides of the Straits will be free from the risks of war and able to live and work in safety and prosperity. The threats posed by "Taiwan independence" to peace will be eliminated, interference by external forces in the internal affairs of Chinese people across the Straits will be cut off, and issues undermining peace and stability in the Taiwan Straits and harming the welfare of Taiwan people will be fundamentally resolved. Cross-Straits compatriots will live and work in a peaceful and secure environment, truly enjoying a stable and prosperous life and fully sharing in the glory of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

The people on both sides of the Straits are Chinese and one family. There is no reason not to work together for great achievements, and Taiwan compatriots have no reason to miss the grand process of national rejuvenation. When cross-Straits relations are good, Taiwan prospers; after peaceful reunification, Taiwan will prosper even more. As long as Chinese people at home and abroad, including Taiwan compatriots, unite with shared purpose and work together, they will surely generate the immense power needed to achieve national reunification and national rejuvenation, opening a bright future for cross-Straits relations.

SOURCE Global Times