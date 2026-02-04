Global Times: Brightening China-LAC ties with win-win cooperation

BEIJING, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday held talks with visiting President of the Oriental Republic of Uruguay Yamandu Orsi. President Orsi is the sixth foreign leader - and the first head of state from a Latin American and Caribbean (LAC) country - to visit China this year. Amid the current turbulent international landscape, China and Uruguay's close, multi-tiered and comprehensive friendly exchanges help deepen and solidify the China-LAC community with a shared future, contributing greater strength to maintaining world peace and stability and improving global governance.

Despite long distance between the two countries, China and Uruguay share similar ideals and profound friendship. Thirty-eight years on, no matter how the international situation evolves, China and Uruguay have always engaged with each other in the spirit of mutual respect and mutual benefit, letting the tree of China-Uruguay friendship continue to grow and flourish. During the visit, the two heads of state witnessed the signing of over 10 cooperation documents covering investment, trade and other fields. They also issued a joint statement on deepening the China-Uruguay comprehensive strategic partnership. Strengthening the alignment of development strategies and deepening practical cooperation across multiple fields will inject stronger momentum into the China-Uruguay comprehensive strategic partnership and bring greater benefits to the peoples of both countries.

The friendly interactions between China and Uruguay serve as a window reflecting the vibrant landscape of China's engagement with LAC countries. In recent years, under the strategic guidance of head-of-state diplomacy, China-LAC relations have entered a new stage characterized by equality, mutual benefit, innovation, openness and benefits for the people, setting a shining example of South-South cooperation. In its exchanges and cooperation with LAC countries, China has consistently upheld the principles of equality and mutual benefit. It never seeks spheres of influence nor targets any third party, earning broad recognition from LAC countries and providing valuable insights for major countries on how to engage with the region.

China-LAC cooperation has always been anchored in the development needs of the region, truly empowering LAC countries in their modernization efforts. As Chilean President Gabriel Boric stated, China's development will not make China a threat to other countries, and China will become a more important partner. China is the fastest-growing source of foreign investment in the LAC region, with accumulated investment exceeding $600 billion. From Uruguay's power transmission projects to Brazil's solar power plants, from Chile's cloud data centers to Peru's smart transportation systems, the fruits of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation are steadily unfolding across Latin America, injecting strong momentum into the region's energy transition and new industrialization. In the face of unilateralism and protectionism, China and Latin America are jointly building a trans-Pacific super-scale market covering more than 2 billion people. This initiative not only provides inexhaustible momentum for their respective development and revitalization but also strengthens their confidence and resilience in countering external risks. The Recommendations of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) for Formulating the 15th Five-Year Plan for National Economic and Social Development, which chart the course for China's economic and social development over the next five years, will also offer more opportunities for LAC countries.

The world today is undergoing major changes unseen in a century, the international landscape is marked by a mix of turbulence and transformation, while unilateral bullying is intensifying. In the face of risks and challenges, China firmly supports LAC countries in upholding their sovereignty, security and development interests, and jointly upholding international fairness and justice. As important members of the Global South, China and Latin America have strengthened cooperation, sending a powerful message of solidarity and self-reliance for the era. This not only injects new meaning into China-LAC relations but also contributes to advancing the international order toward greater fairness and justice. Uruguay recently assumed the chairmanship of the Group of 77 and China for the year 2026, and will also serve as the rotating presidency of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States and the Southern Common Market this year. China is ready to work with Uruguay and other regional countries to strengthen solidarity and cooperation among the Global South. It is also eager to jointly promote an equal and orderly multipolar world.

Guided by the spirit of win-win cooperation, China and Latin America have not only advanced the steady and enduring development of bilateral relations but also provided practical guidance for addressing global challenges and improving global governance. China will always stand by LAC countries as a good friend and a good partner, march forward together with them on the paths toward modernization, and work together with them to write a new chapter in building a China-LAC community with a shared future.

https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202602/1354797.shtml

SOURCE Global Times